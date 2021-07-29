EWEB Has Planned For The Future

EWEB is the best provider of any service that I’ve ever had. I’ve been a customer since 1974. One hundred percent of the time when I turn on the faucet, good, safe water comes out. Not one interruption of service in all of these years! Electric service is nearly as reliable, despite a few outages that were the result of acts of nature.

EWEB is a public agency run by an elected board of volunteers. They have earned our trust. If they think we need new water reservoirs in south Eugene, where I live, I will take their word for it. EWEB purchased a site decades ago for this purpose. They planned for the future. The future is now. Thanks, EWEB!

Richie Weinman

Eugene