Calendar Listings: October 18 – October 25

Thursday, October 18

Sunrise 7:31am; Sunset 6:22pm

Avg. High 64; Avg. Low 40

ART/CRAFT Dia de los Muertos Exhibit, 10am-5:30pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr., 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”), noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE

“Zone 4 All,” non-juried show, noon-6pm, New Zone Gallery, 220 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Thirst 2 Create Paint Party, “SUGAR SKULL! A Day of the Dead Celebration, 6-8:30pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. $35.

BENEFIT 5th Annual Spaghetti Feed & Silent Auction, 6-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 Chambers St., fundraiser for Whole Earth Nature School. $10.

FARMERS MARKETS The Corner Market, fresh local produce, noon-6pm today, tomorrow, Saturday & Thursday, Oct. 18 & Sunday 10am-4pm, 295 River Rd., 541-513-4527. FREE

South Valley Farmers Market, 4-7pm, 7th & Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Fill Your Pantry 2018, online ordering through Nov. 2 at willamettefarmandfood.org/find-local-food/#fyp.

FOOD/DRINKS Freehand Brewery Beer Release, 5-8pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am today, Tuesday & Thursday, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Connection Support Group for people w/mental health issues, 1-2:30pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Hearing Voices and Extreme States Discussion/Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Retired Senior Providers of Lane County (Aging Gracefully or Disgracefully?), 2-3pm, Sheldon Oaks Retirement, 2525 Cal Young Rd. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Quarterly meeting, 100+WomenWhoCare, 5:30-7pm, Oregon Research Institute, 1776 Millrace Dr. FREE

Interview Techniques for Podcasts, 5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Forests, Carbon, & Climate Change: How Oregon can take climate action by better protecting our forests, 6:30-8pm, UO Law School, 1515 Agate St. FREE

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

HEALTH Prenatal Yoga Series, 1:20-2:30pm, Mundra Yoga, 199 E. 5th Ave., 33. $65.

White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, downtown library. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm today & Thursday, Oct. 18, 11am Wednesdays, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Haunted Hike Pumpkin Carving, 3-6pm, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Oct. 25, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am today, Tuesday & Thursday, Oct. 25, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm today through Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 2380 E. 15th Ave., natural-history.uoregon.edu. FREE w/price of museum admission.

“Transforming Therapy: Mental Health Practice and Cultural Change in Mexico” w/ Whitney L. Duncan, 4-5:30pm, Knight Library Browsing Room, 1501 Kincaid St. FREE

What the Race for the Cure Isn’t Telling You, 5-8pm, Lane Community College Downtown, room 106, 101 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Daniel Canty: Extracts from Patience, 6pm, Lawrenct Hall, room 177, 1190 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Dr. Martin L. Pall on the science of elctromagnetic (EMF) Radiation, 7-9pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. don.

LITERARY ARTS Bob Welch, author of The Wizard of Foz: Dick Fosbury’s One-Man High-Jump Revolution, 11am-1pm, Eugene Running Company, 116 Oakway Ctr. FREE

ON THE AIR “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow & Monday through Thursday, Oct. 18, KPOV 88.9FM.

“What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm, KOCF 92.5 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local arts, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25. Comcast channel 29.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25. KLCC 89.7FM.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm today, tomorrow & Monday through Thursday, Oct. 25, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25 Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Duplicate Bridge, 1pm today, Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday, Oct. 25; 9:30am Monday; 6:30pm Wednesday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm today, Friday, Saturday & Thursday, Oct. 25, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Cribbage Tournament, 5:30-7:30pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Max’s Tavern, 550 E. 13th Ave. $2.

Tai Chi, 5:30-6:30pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop in.

Board Game Night, 6-11pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Oct. 25, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm Today, Monday & Thursday, Oct. 25, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-653-8876. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, El Tapatio, 725 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove, 541-767-0457. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd., #108. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong), We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Oct. 25, check website for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis.net. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE DanceAbility Teen/Adult Classes, 4-5:30pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. $80-100.

Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Crossroads Blues Fusion, beginning & intermediate blues dancing lessons, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, open dance 8-11:30pm, Vet’s Club, 2320 Willamette St. $6-$10, work-trade available.

English & Scottish Country Dancing, 7pm, Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette St. $7.

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Unitarian Universalist, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 6. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

THEATER THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Shrek the Musical, 8pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-25.

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave., FREE

Monique La Faye’s Drag Battle, 9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Friday, October 19

Sunrise 7:32am; Sunset 6:21pm

Avg. High 63; Avg. Low 40

ART/CRAFT Oregon Trail Lacemakers, 10am-1pm, Willamette Oaks Retirement Living, 455 Alexander Lp. FREE

Dia de los Muertos Exhibit continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

BENEFIT “Live, Love, Laugh…then Hula!” ft. Andy Bumtai, 6-9pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. Proceeds will benefit the halau (group). $10-15.

COMEDY Comedy Showcase, 7-9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

FARMERS MARKETS 19th Annual Yachats Village Mushroom Fest, 9am-9pm, Yachats Commons & about town. FREE & pre-register online at yachats.org for any of the festival’s 23 guided mushroom walks.

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

FOOD/DRINK Pumpkinpalooza!, 5pm-midnight, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE

Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

GATHERINGS Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

All-Ages: Build It, 11am, Eugene Library Bethel & Sheldon Branch. FREE

City Club of Eugene, noon-1:15pm, Downtown Baker Ctr., 975 High St. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group Cottage Grove, 1:30-3:30pm, Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack, 6-8pm today & Tuesday, 687 McKinley St., eugenemakerspace.com. FREE

Friday Night Sound Healing, 6pm, Pura Vida Glamping Getaway, 45560 South Gate Creek Rd. $20.

KIDS/FAMILIES Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

Little Wonders – Stories & Activities for Preschoolers, 10:30-11:30am, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/reg. admission.

Teens: Ani-Manga Club, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

3rd Annual Pumpkin Auction and Family Halloween Party, 5:30-7:30pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE w/ don. accepted.

HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Sacred Smoke and Other Substances: Archaeological Studies of Psychoactive Plant Use, 5:30-6:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE

The Wolves and Moose of Isle Royale: Where Environmental Science meets Environmental Ethics, 7:30-9pm, room 100, Willamette Hall, UO. FREE

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In & Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift & John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Centennial chess club continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

SOCIAL DANCE Advanced dance class w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Ballroom Dance, 7:30-9:30pm, 123 Global Scholars Hall, UO, 1595 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 8-9:15pm, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Belly Dance Shows, 6:30-8:30pm, Mediterranean Network Restaurant, 1810 Willamette St. $5.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & tomorrow, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, check Refuge Eugene FB for updated schedules, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Healing with Spiritual Light Healing for ourselves, our communiy, our planet!, 7-9pm, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, good for beginners 7:30-8:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Black Latina the Play, 7:30pm, Hope Theatre, UO. FREE

Shrek the Musical continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

THE SLOTH: True stories, told live continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

volunteer Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE

Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 1-4pm, Alton Baker Park, Native Plant Nursery. FREE

Saturday, October 20

Sunrise 7:33Am; Sunset 6:19pm

Avg. High 63; Avg. Low 40

art/craft Eugene Glass Pumpkin Patch 2018, 9am-4pm, Noble Glass, 3825 W. 11th Ave., Unit B. FREE

Quilting Workshop: Build a Quilt from Start to Finish, 11am-3pm, Mecca, 494 Willamette St. $50.

Toy Making Workshop, 1-3pm, Mecca, 494 Willamette St. $10-20.

Celebración del Día De los Muertos, 2-4pm, Jesse Main Room, Spfd. City Hall, 225 Main St., Spfd. FREE

Leger Lessons Paint the Farm, 2-4pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln. West. $35.

Art Space, 3-5pm, The Crafty Mercantile, 517 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. don.

Comics & Zines Workshop, 4-6pm, Slightly Coffee Roasters, 545 E. 8th Ave., A. FREE

Margaret Coe Artist Talk & Reception, 4-6pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE

Oregon Trail Lacemakers continues. See Friday.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

BENEFIT 4th Annual Art Sale, 9am-3pm, Home Studios, 2197 Westwood Ln. Ten percent of sales go to FOOD for Lane County.

CommUNITY Yoga Celebration, 10am-6:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 Chambers St., benefit for The Trauma Healing Project. $15-30.

comedy Comedy Open Mic, 7pm open mic, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. $2-$3 don.

Farmers Markets Hideaway Bakery Farmers Market, 9am-2pm, Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon. FREE

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-5pm, 8th & Oak. FREE

19th Annual Yachats Village Mushroom Fest continues. See Friday.

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

The Corner Market continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

FILM Home Movie Day 2018, 10am-noon, Knight Library, Browsing Room, UO, 1501 Kincaid St. FREE

Gatherings Social Liberation Workshop, 8:30am-5pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $35.

Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Intro to Virtual Reality, 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Our Revolution Lane County, 11am-1pm, Theo’s Coffee House, 199 W. 8th Ave., ourrevolutionlanecounty.com. FREE

Learn to Meditate, noon-2pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

And Now Here at Home: Immigration in Oregon – Where We’ve Been & Where We Are Today, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Historical & Current Direct Actions and Street Art workshop, 3-5pm, Growers Market, 454 Willamette St. FREE

health Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 11am-noon, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

Arm Balancing Yoga Workshop, 2-4pm, Everyday People Yoga, 352 W. 12th Ave. $20-35.

White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Kids/Families Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Downtown Eugene Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Mammoths at the Museum!, 11am-3pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ museum admiss.

Family Farm Fun Activities!, noon-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Croosroads Ln. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

Lectures/Classes Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

On the Air Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

Outdoors/RecreatioN Eug/Spfld Mossbacks Volkssport Club walk in Happy Valley, 8am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. $10.

Lane County Audubon Society’s Third Saturday Bird Walk led by David Bontrager to Kirk Pond, 8am-noon, meet at South Eugene High School parking lot. FREE-$3.

All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Haunted Hike, 5:30-9pm, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. $5, pre-register at nearbynature.org/pre-registration.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Centennial chess club continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Social Dance Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Spiritual Contemplative Mass w/Taize chant, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Ressurection, 3925 Hilyard St. FREE

theater Shrek the Musical continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

volunteer Free the Forest, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Prune & Groom Work Party10am-1pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frankj Parrish Rd.

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Friday.

Sunday, October 21

Sunrise 7:35am; Sunset 6:18pm

Avg. High 62; Avg. Low 40

ARTS/CRAFTS Junction City Arts Council “3rd Sunday at 3:30”, Faith Lutheran Church, 926 W. 6th Ave. FREE

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

BENEFIT CIELO de Amor 4th Annual Fiesta, 4-8pm, Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette St., benefit for CIELO de Amor working with children with disabilities in Nicaragua. FREE

COMEDY Comedy Open Mic, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

FARMERS MARKET Fairmount Neighborhood Sunday Farmers Market, 10am-2pm, 19th Ave. & Agate St. FREE

Little Wings Farm Stand, 10am-2pm, Tacovore, 530 Blair Blvd. FREE

19th Annual Yachats Village Mushroom Fest continues. See Friday.

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

GATHERINGS Meet the Candidates, 2-4pm, Vida Community Ctr., 90377 Thomson Ln., Vida. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Informational Meeting & Site Visit, 3-4:340pm, Oakleigh Meadow Cohousing. RSVP at 541-357-8303. FREE

HEALTH Yoga at the Lab, 10:30am, Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILIES Scarecrow Building & Pumpkin Carving Workshop, 1-3pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $5.

Family Fun: Recycled Art, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10 Ave. FREE

Family Farm Fun Activities! continues. See Saturday.

LECTURES/CLASSES Buford Park Meadowlark East Tour, 10am-noon, Buford Park East Entrance, Ridgeway Rd., Pleasant Hill. FREE

Nathaniel Sperry on the history & biology of trees, 1pm, Wilkins Picnic Shelter, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. $3 don.

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Bird Walk, 8-11am, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $5, members FREE.

Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 10am-1 Sundays & 6pm-dark Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

SOCIAL DANCE Tango Argentino for the people, 3-8pm, Knyths of Pythias, 420 W. 12 Ave. $5-15.

Veselo Folk Dancers, international folk dancing, 7:15-10pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St., 541-683-3376. $3.

The Broadway Revue Burlesque Show, 10pm-2am, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $5.

SPIRITUAL Self Realization Fellowship 9-9:50am meditation; 10-11am service, 2310 Olive St. FREE

Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Eugene Insight Meditation Community, 6:30-8pm, Xcape Dance Academy, 1645 Oak St. don.

Gnostic Mass Celebration, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge OTO, 4065 W. 11th Ave. #43, cophnia-oto.org. FREE

THEATER Shrek the Musical, 2:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-25.

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Monday, October 22

Sunrise 7:36am; Sunset 6:16pm

Avg. High 62; Avg. Low 40

art/craft Muse Art Mondays, 6-8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

BENEFIT Sister District presents Celebrity Bingo, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St., benefit for the Wash. state senate races of Claire Wilson & Emily Randall. $10.

COMEDY Henry Rollins Travel Sideshow Tour, 7-11:30pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $20-30.

Separated at Birth, 8:30-10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $5-10.

FARMERS MARKETS Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

FILM Dolores: Screening and Discussion with Director Peter Bratt, 4-6:30pm, Redwood Auditorium, 175 McKenzie Hall, UO. FREE

food/drink Drink & Draw, 9pm, prizes, drawing & $3 Ninkasi pints, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Gatherings CLLAS Teach-In, 11am-noon, Crater Lake North, EMU, UO, 1395 University St. FREE

Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC downtown ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Spfd. Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Long Tom Watershed Council Annual Meeting & Celebration, 5:30-8pm, Wildcraft Cider Works, 232 Lincoln St. $3-60.

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Meditation in Everyday Life, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $50.

Meditation Class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Buddist Center, 777 High St. $5-10.

Progressive Fire Management Talk, 6-8pm, Sam Bond’s Brewing, 540 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Keep It Simple Spfd Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Center, 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

DBSA of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

Now recruiting low-voiced women! Come sing w/Sweet Adeline harmonizing group, 7pm, Eugene Faith Ctr., 1410 W. 13th Ave. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

health Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 5:30 & 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Kids/Families Preschool STEAM, 10:15am, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Outdoors/Recreation Qigong, 4:30-5:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop-in.

Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Sam Bonds Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bonds Garage, 407 Blair St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine, 5:30-6:30pm, today & Wednesday, WOW Hall. $10.

“Thriller” Dance Lessons, 6-7pm, Venue 252, 252 Lawrence St. FREE

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 6-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Rehearsal, 7pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

WOW Hall Volunteer Orientation, 7-8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Tuesday, October 23

Sunrise 7:36Am; Sunset 6:16pm

Avg. High 61; Avg. Low 39

ARTS/CRAFTS Drink & Draw!, 6pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

COMEDY Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.

FARMERS MARKET Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, 8th Ave. & Oak St. FREE

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

FOOD/DRINKS Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Drink & Draw, 9pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

eBooks & More: Drop In, 4:30-5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Rush Hour Resistance, progressive protest every Tuesday, 5-6pm, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

Intro to Online Genalogy, 6pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Meditation class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Gateway Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 6:30-7:45pm, LCC downtown, rm. 218, info at toddk.pe@gmail.com. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia w/ Phil, 7-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack continues. See Friday.

HEALTH White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

KIDS/FAMILIES Parent-Daughter Circle, girls ages 11-15 & one parent of any gender, 6-7:30pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100, pre-register. $10-$80.

Pajama Storytime, 6:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Night, 6:30pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

LECTURES/CLASSES Science Pub – Eye of Newt & Skin of Toad: Tales of Toxicity from Oregon Amphibians & Reptiles, 5-7pm, Axe & Fiddle, 657 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry open mic, 7:30pm sign up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Bingo Night w/Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 5-on-5 arcade battle, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

SOCIAL DANCE Coalessence: Community Estatic Dance, 6pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $8-$12.

Latin Dance, 6pm, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St. FREE

Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd., 541-344-7591. $3-$7.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5

UO West Coast Swing Dance Club, 7pm, UO Campus, Living Learning Ctr. S. Performance Hall, 1455 E. 15th Ave. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Dzogchen Practice, Tibetan Buddhism, 6:30pm, Universalist Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 2. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 6:30-8pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. rm. 5. FREE

Living in Light of Death: An Interfaith Exploration & Conversation, 7-8:30pm, The Wesley Ctr., 2520 Harris St. FREE

VOLUNTEER Garden and Community: Tuesdays at Hendricks Park, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Hendricks Park Native Plant Party & Work Party, 1-4pm, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Wednesday, October 24

Sunrise 7:38am; Sunset 6:16pm

Avg. High 61; Avg. Low 39

ARTS/CRAFTS “Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

BENEFIT Eugene-Springfield NAACP Presents ACT-SO SHOWCASE- FUNDRAISER 2018, 6-8pm, Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $10, children under 12 FREE

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Farmers Markets Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

FILM Willamalane Adult Activities Center Movie Appreciation Group – Cleopatra, 1pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. Spfd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Windows on Waldorf Tour, 8:30-10:30am, Eugene Waldorf School, 1350 McLean Blvd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Pema Chödrön Wednesdays, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

LGBTQIA+ Sexual Assault Survivor Support Group, 6-7:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health Pet Grief Support Group, 11:30am, Companioning Care LLC, call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Pet-Care Coping Support Group, end of life, serious illness, need to re-home, Companioning Care LLC, call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Health Qigong continues. See Monday.

Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Fall Frolics GreenStart Playday, 10-11:30am, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. $5 (541-687-9699 or online at nearbynature.org/events).

Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11 am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

All That Dance Vampirina Ballerina, noon-1:30pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE w/ museum admiss.

Haunted Hayride, 5:45-8:45pm, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd. FREE

Oregon Ballet Academy Boys’ Class, 6:30-7:45pm, Oregon Ballet Academy, 3400 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido continues. See Monday.

Lectures/Classes “The Spirit of Autumn” iPhoneography Class at EAC, 2-4pm, Emerald Art Ctr., 500 Main St., Spfd. $150 for series.

Leger Lessons Mandala Series, 6-8pm, Ninkasi Tasting Room, 272 Van Buren St. $35.

Quack Chats Pub Talk “The Supreme Court at a Critical Juncture”, 6-7pm, Ax Billy Grill, 999 Willamette St. FREE

Touring the Old West Scenic Bikeway…With a Strawberry on Top, 6:30-8:30pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. FREE

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Intro to Ki continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 9pm, The Wild Duck, 1419 Villard St., 541-485-3825. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 9pm, Prime Time Sports Bar, 1360 Mohawk Blvd., Spfd, 541-746-0549. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Qigong continues. See Monday.

SOCIAL DANCE Contact Improvisation Jam, w/half-hour guided warm-up, drop-ins & no experience fine, 6:15-8:15pm, Xcape Dance, 420 W. 12th Ave. info at 206-356-0354. $5-$12.

Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:40pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $3-$3.50.

Lindy Hop, East Coast, Charleston, 8-10pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 2326 Willamette St. $5.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE

THEATER Women in Jeopardy!, 7pm, South Eugene High School, 400 E. 19th Ave. $7-10.

At Home at the Zoo – Preview, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. Don.

Thursday, October 25

Sunrise 7:40am; Sunset 6:11pm

Avg. High 61; Avg. Low 39

Arts/Crafts Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

farmers markets Amazon Farmers Market continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

The Corner Market continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

South Valley Farmers Market continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Citizens Climate Lobby, Lane County Chapter, 5:30-7pm, First United Methodist Church, Library, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Neighborhood Anarchist Collective – Monthly Reading Group, 6:30-8pm, Growers Market, 454 Willamette St. FREE

The Lost Art of Good Conversation, 6:30-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Reversing Global Warming, 6:45-8:15pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Postcards to Voters w/ Erika Leaf, 7pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group continues. See Oct. 18.

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Downtown Toastmasters continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Men’s Meet Up continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Health Prenatal Yoga Series continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Kids/Families Babies & Toddlers Storytime continues. See Wednesday.

Family STEAM continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Family music time continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Lectures/Classes Shannon R. Stratton: “Meditations on Unmaking”, 6pm, Lawrence Hall, Room 177, 1190 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

DanceAbility Class continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

On the Air “Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18 .

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara continues. See April 26.

Outdoors/Recreation Adult introduction to ki-aikido continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Centennial chess club continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Cribbage Tournament continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Lunchtime Tap & Growler Running Group continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Pool Hall for seniors continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Tai Chi continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Tai Chi in the Park Blocks continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

WDYK Trivia w/Alan continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Social Dance Line Dance Lessons continue. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

English & Scottish Country Dancing continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

Spiritual Refuge Recovery continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Zen Meditation continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

theater CLDC’s Theater of Dissent, 6-9pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $50.

Drag Takeover, 10:30pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

No Shame Theatre Work Shop continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Shrek the Musical continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18

The Sloth Storytelling Open Mic, true stories, told live continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Women in Jeopardy! continues. See Wednesday.

Volunteer Hileman Landing Park Clean-Up, 9:30am-noon, 430 Hileman Ln. FREE

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party continues. See Thursday, Oct. 18.

Corvallis And The Region

Friday, OCTOBER 19 Honoring Olympic track star & innovator of the Fosbury Flop, Dick Fosbury Statue Unveiling, 4pm, Dixon Recreation Ctr., 425 SW 26th St. FREE

Saturday, OCTOBER 20 Mid-Valley Bike Club Saturday Rides, 8am, corner of Circle Blvd. & Highland St., Corvallis. FREE

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9am-1pm, 1st Street & Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. FREE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 22 Willamette Writers on the River Presents Harry Demarest, 6:30pm, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St. $5-10.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23 The Promise and the Peril of Artificial intelligence and Robotics – an OSU150 Futures Focus Symposium, 10am-7pm, The Lasells Ctr. FREE

Attention Opportunities

Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Nov. 1 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Oct. 25 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.

Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.

Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting warm weather items from October 15th through the end of December that will be distributed to our neighbors in need free of charge! And we serve anyone in need whatever their identity, beliefs, or background.