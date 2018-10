Music Listings 10/18-10/24

THURSDAY 10/18

AXE & FIDDLE Cosmic Strings, Micah McCaw—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Jimmy Haggard—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

HI-FI MUSIC HALL Papadosio—8pm; $18-23

Hi-Fi Lounge Snak The Ripper—8pm; $12-16

HULT CENTER Eugene Symphony Orchestra, Bernstein & Beethoven—7:30pm; $10-62

JAZZ STATION Explorations in Four—7:30pm; $12

LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Thursday Cabaret w/ Rich Glauber ft. Kenn Amdahl, Mike and Carleen McCornack, Jorah Lafleur, Ty Connor, Mariah Moon—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Femme Night! Danbert Nobacon & Kira Wood Kramer, DASH, Original Galaxy—9pm; $5-7

overtime bar & grill Gino Matteo ft. Jade Bennett—6pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Sarah Jane Scouten, Westbound Coyote Stringband—9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES Whirled Music Series ft. Rick Zar—6pm; n/c

WOW HALL Ekali—9pm; $20

FRIDAY 10/19

5th Street CornuCORPIA Cory Winsco Trio—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle The Collection, Betty & the Boy—8:30pm; $10

Billy Mac’s Christie & McCallum—8am-5pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

HAPPY Hours Justin Case—8:30pm; n/c

HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE Kismet Way w/ Zigtebra, and Snow White opening—9:30pm; $5

Jazz Station UO Combos: Early Bird Special Show—5:30pm; n/c; UO Combos w/ special guests—7:30pm; $10

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Wave Action, The Purrs & Thom Simon—10pm; $5

MAC’s NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Daddy Rabbit—8pm; $5

Mohwak Tavern The Koz—9pm; n/c

NOBLE ESTATE URBAN Hank Shreve Duo—4:30pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Renascentia & Against The Raging Tide—9pm; $5

PFEIFFER WINERY RIFFLE—6pm; n/c

Saginaw Vineyard The Huckleberrys—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Gabriel Hess—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Gus Clark, Laryssa Birdseye—9:30pm; $5

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

TSUNAMI BOOKS Brian Cutean—8pm; $10

WHIRLED PIES Pau Hana Fridays—6pm; $10-15; Joe Doria, Will Bernard, Skerik & Brad Gibson—10:30pm; $8-10

SATURDAY 10/20

5th Street CornuCORPIA Rooster—9:30pm; n/c

Agarian Ales Greg Nestler—4pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle Garner Sloan, American Opera—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Caught Red Handed—7:30pm; n/c

COWFISH Negativland’s Mark Hosler and Problemist—7:30pm; $6.

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music Hall Nekromantix w/ Messer Chups—8pm; $20-25

HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE The Steel Wheels—8pm; $15-18

HOUSE OF RECORDS Recording release party (“Switched in Eugene”)—1pm; n/c

JAZZ STATION Choroloco—7:30pm; $12

Lane Events Ctr. Oktoberfest ft. Eugene Gleemen, Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers, Scandia Leikkaringen Dancers, Junction City Polka Band & Soromundi—2pm; $10

MAC’s NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Colly—8pm; $6

Mohwak Tavern The Koz—9pm; n/c

OLD Nick’s Pub Entrail, An Empty Room, Black Woofer, & Synaptic—9pm; $5

SAM BOND’S BREWING Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—7pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Barnstormers!—9:30 pm; n/c

Saturday market 10 a.m Janet Naylor & Linda Danielson; 11am Mariah Moon; noon Robert Meade; 1pm The Hummingbirds & Sacred Heart; 2pm MoonWish; 3:30 Ramblin’ Robert & The McKenzie Drifters—n/c

The Brewstation Meadow Rue—7pm; n/c

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL Shoreline Mafia—8pm; sold out

SUNDAY 10/21

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

HI-FI LOUNGE Kung Fu—7pm; $12-15; Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c

JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam w/ Steve Sharp—2:30pm; $5 don.

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING Songsmith Sunday—5:30pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Robert Meade, Jess Goggans, Rudolph Korv—9pm; $4

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c

THE SHEDD Jazz Kings – In the Mood—3pm; $22

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c

MONDAY 10/22

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam—9pm; n/c

THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c

THE SHEDD An Evening with Pat Metheny—7:30pm; $45

TUESDAY 10/23

5th Street CornuCORPIA Jesse Meade w/ Sam Mendoza—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 10/24

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jazz Station Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $5

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Wednesday Night Sessions with The Groove Crew—10pm; $5

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT John Clifton Blues—6pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Spooky Mansion,Novacane & Laundry—9pm; $5

The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c