Calendar Listings: October 25 – November 1

Thursday, October 25

Sunrise 7:40am; Sunset 6:11pm

Avg. High 61; Avg. Low 39

ART/CRAFT Dia de los Muertos Exhibit, 10am-5:30pm, Maude Kerns Art Ctr., 1910 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork, 10am-5:30pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE

Sue Allen Wild & Tame – Screen Prints and Book Arts, 11am-5pm, Whiteaker Printmakers, 1328 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”), noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show, noon-6pm, New Zone Gallery, 220 W. 8th Ave. FREE

FARMERS MARKETS The Corner Market, fresh local produce, noon-6pm today, tomorrow, Saturday & Thursday, Oct. 25 & Sunday 10am-4pm, 295 River Rd., 541-513-4527. FREE

South Valley Farmers Market, 4-7pm, 7th & Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Fill Your Pantry 2018, online ordering through Nov. 2 at willamettefarmandfood.org/find-local-food/#fyp.

Gatherings

Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am today, Tuesday & Thursday, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

The Lost Art of Good Conversation, 6:30-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $5.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

You’ve Got REAL Mail!, 7-8:15pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

HEALTH White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, downtown library. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, 11am Wednesdays, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Nov. 1, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Shannon R. Stratton: “Meditations on Unmaking”, Lawrence Hall, Room 177, 1190 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am today, Tuesday & Thursday, Nov. 1, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm today through Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 2380 E. 15th Ave., natural-history.uoregon.edu. FREE w/price of museum admission.

Norman Solomon on “War and the Media: 1960s to the Trump Era”, 6:30-9pm, Knight Law Ctr., Room 175, 1515 Agate St. FREE

LITERARY ARTS Femmes-noir novelist Val Brooks, author of Revenge in 3 Parts, 6pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

ON THE AIR “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow & Monday through Thursday, Nov. 1, KPOV 88.9FM.

“What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm, KOCF 92.5 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local arts, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1. Comcast channel 29.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1. KLCC 89.7FM.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm today, tomorrow & Monday through Thursday, Nov. 1, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Duplicate Bridge, 1pm today, Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday, Nov. 1; 9:30am Monday; 6:30pm Wednesday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm today, Friday, Saturday & Thursday, Nov. 1, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Cribbage Tournament, 5:30-7:30pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Max’s Tavern, 550 E. 13th Ave. $2.

Tai Chi, 5:30-6:30pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop in.

Board Game Night, 6-11pm today, Tuesday & Thursday, Nov. 1, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm Today, Monday & Thursday, Nov. 1, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-653-8876. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, El Tapatio, 725 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove, 541-767-0457. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd., #108. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong), We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Nov. 1, check website for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis.net. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE DanceAbility Teen/Adult Classes, 4-5:30pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. $80-100.

Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Crossroads Blues Fusion, beginning & intermediate blues dancing lessons, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Oct. 25, open dance 8-11:30pm, Vet’s Club, 2320 Willamette St. $6-$10, work-trade available.

English & Scottish Country Dancing, 7pm, Vet’s Club, 1626 Willamette St. $7.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Femme Night! Third Annual Witch’s Dance Party!, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $5.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Unitarian Universalist, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 6. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

THEATER CLDC’s Theater of Dissent, 6-9pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $50.

THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm today & Thursday, Nov. 1, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

At Home at the Zoo – Preview, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. Don.

Shrek the Musical, 8pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-25.

The Halloween Mash-up: Xanadune, 8-10pm, Opal Ctr. for Arts & Education, 513 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. $15.

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave., FREE

Monique La Faye’s Drag Battle, 9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

VOLUNTEER Hileman Landing Park Clean-Up, 9:30am-noon, 430 Hileman Ln. FREE

Friday, October 26

Sunrise 7:41am; Sunset 6:10pm

Avg. High 60; Avg. Low 39

ART/CRAFT Cottage Grove Art Walk, 6-8pm, Downtown Cottage Grove, Main Street. FREE

Dia de los Muertos Exhibit continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

BENEFIT Disco Halloween Extravaganza, 6-10pm, Vets Memorial Ballroom, 1620 Willamette St., benefit for Kind Tree-Autism Rocks. $5-16.

Relief Nursery’s Lip Sync Battle 3.0 Reloaded, 6:30-10:30pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St., benefit for The Relief Nursery. $20-80.

COMEDY Comedy Showcase, 7-9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

FARMERS MARKETS Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

FOOD/DRINK Pinots & Pumpkins, 5-9:30pm, Noble Estate Urban, 560 Commercial St. FREE

Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

GATHERINGS Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

All-Ages: Build It, 11am, Eugene Library Bethel & Sheldon Branch. FREE

City Club of Eugene, noon-1:15pm, Downtown Baker Ctr., 975 High St. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group Cottage Grove, 1:30-3:30pm, Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Brain Injury Support & Education Group, 2-4pm, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1250 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Make a Book: Fishbone Binding, 3pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch, FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack, 6-8pm today & Tuesday, 687 McKinley St., eugenemakerspace.com. FREE

Friday Night Sound Healing, 6pm, Pura Vida Glamping Getaway, 45560 South Gate Creek Rd. $20.

KIDS/FAMILIES See to Read: Vision Screenings for Young Children, 10-11am, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

Teens: Ani-Manga Club, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Quarantine Haunted Maze, 6-9pm, C.R.O.W., 3120 Hwy. 101, Florence. $6.

HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Paleoindian Lifeways in the Big Empty: Results from a Near-Decade of Research in the Oregon Outback, 5:30-6:30pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ museum admiss.

Stress Proof – Laura Schoenfeld, DVD Presentation, 6:15-8pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Corburg Rd. FREE

The Doctrine of Discovery – Unmasking the Domination Code w/ Steven T. Newcomb, 7-9pm, Ctr. for Spiritual Living, 390 Vernal St. FREE

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In & Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift & John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Centennial chess club continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

SOCIAL DANCE Advanced dance class w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Ballroom Dance, 7:30-9:30pm, 123 Global Scholars Hall, UO, 1595 E. 15th Ave. FREE

Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 8-9:15pm, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Country & Top 40 – 2 Dance Floors / 1 Venue, 9pm-2am, The Poker Lounge, 2043 River Rd. FREE

Halloween Salsa Costume Party, 9pm, Salseros Dance Studio, 1626 Willamette St. $10.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & tomorrow, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, check Refuge Eugene FB for updated schedules, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Healing with Spiritual Light Healing for ourselves, our communiy, our planet!, 7-9pm, Eugene Friends Meeting House, 2274 Onyx St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, good for beginners 7:30-8:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER Rose Children’s Theatre Presents Mary Poppins Jr., 7-9pm, Wildish Theatre, 630 Main St., Spfd. $9-12.

At Home at the Zoo, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway.$20.

Dracula, 7:30-9:30pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $17-21.

Shrek the Musical continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Stardust, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, 8pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $28.50-73.50.

THE SLOTH: True stories, told live continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

volunteer Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE

Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 1-4pm, Alton Baker Park, Native Plant Nursery. FREE

Saturday, October 27

Sunrise 7:42Am; Sunset 6:08pm

Avg. High 60; Avg. Low 39

art/craft International Art Quilt Challenge, 10am-4pm, Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy. 101, Yachats. $5.

Art Space, 3-5pm, The Crafty Mercantile, 517 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. don.

Comics & Zines Workshop, 4-6pm, Slightly Coffee Roasters, 545 E. 8th Ave., A. FREE

Dia de los Muertos Exhibit continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

BENEFIT Fall Harvest Festival, 10am-4pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St., benefit for the Eugene Symphony Orchestra. $10.

Zombies & Pints at Beergarden, 5-8pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave., benefit for ShelterCare. $1 of every pint sold to ShelterCare.

Halloween Ball & Concert, 7pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave., benefit for the Jill Heiman Vision Fund. $5-25.

comedy Comedy Open Mic, 7pm open mic, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. $2-$3 don.

One Line Only Comedy Showcase, 7-9:30pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. $5.

Farmers Markets Hideaway Bakery Farmers Market, 9am-2pm, Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon. FREE

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-5pm, 8th & Oak. FREE

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

The Corner Market continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

FOOD/DRINKS Hoppy Halloween Festival, noon-10pm, Agarian Ales, 31115 W. Croosroads Ln. West. FREE

Night of the Gargoyle at PublicHouse, noon-10pm, The Public House, 418 A St. FREE

Gatherings Social Liberation Workshop, 8:30am-5pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $35.

Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Coffin Races, w/ live music & food trucks, noon-4pm, 3rd Ave. & Lincoln St. FREE.

Learn to Meditate, noon-2pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

SMJ Comes to Life (or Death?) Come if you dare, noon-4pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

Lawyers in Libraries, 1-hour sessions, 12:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Make a Book: Fishbone Binding, 3pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

health Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 11am-noon, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Kids/Families Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Downtown Eugene Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Teens: Bad Monster Movie Marathon, noon-3pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

Cuentos y Canciones: Stories & Songs in Spanish, 3pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch, FREE

Quarantine Haunted Maze continues. See Friday.

Lectures/Classes Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

On the Air Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

Outdoors/RecreatioN Eug/Spfld Mossbacks Volkssport Club walk in Eugene, 8am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. $10.

Lane County Audubon Society’s Third Saturday Bird Walk led by David Bontrager to Kirk Pond, 8am-noon, meet at South Eugene High School parking lot. FREE-$3.

All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Haunted Hike, 5:30-9pm, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. $5, pre-register at nearbynature.org/pre-registration.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Centennial chess club continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Social Dance Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Rendezvous – a Queer Dance Party SPOOKTACHULAH, 9pm. H-Fi Music Lounge, 44 E. 7th Ave. $5.

Buzzed with Bachata, 7-10pm, The Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. FREE

Spiritual Fall Zen Jinshin Workshop, 2-4pm, Everyday People Yoga, 352 W. 12th Ave. $25.

Contemplative Mass w/Taize chant, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Ressurection, 3925 Hilyard St. FREE

theater The Legend of Sleepy Hollow – A One Man Show, 7-9pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamtte St. $25.

Zero Clearance Theater Company presents An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestly, 7pm, Westridge School, 46433 Westfir Rd. $5-18.

Shrek the Musical continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

At Home at the Zoo continues. See Friday.

Dracula contiunues. See Friday.

volunteer Friends of Trees NW Expressway Tree Planting, 8:45am-noon, NW Express Way & Irvington. FREE

Mushroom Festival Set-up Day, 9am-4pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. FREE

Fall Planting Party, 10am-1pm, Alton Baker Park, 622 Day Island Rd. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Mulchapalooza Tree Pruning, 10am-1pm, Maynard Park, E. Maynard & Lanson St. FREE

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Friday.

Sunday, October 28

Sunrise 7:44am; Sunset 6:07pm

Avg. High 59; Avg. Low 39

ARTS/CRAFTS International Art Quilt Challenge continues. See Saturday.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

BENEFIT Sunday Funday, 11am-10pm, Growler Guys, 472 W. 7th Ave., $1 from every pint to ShelterCare.

PipeScreams, 4-6pm, First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd Ave. FREE w/ canned food don. for FOOD for Lane County.

Halloween Share Fair costume show and dance fundraiser, 6-8pm, Sam Bond’s Brewing. All proceeds go to food, clothes & services for community members in need. $5.

COMEDY Comedy Open Mic, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

FARMERS MARKET Fairmount Neighborhood Sunday Farmers Market, 10am-2pm, 19th Ave. & Agate St. FREE

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

FOOD/DRINKS Mushroom Festival, 10am-5pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $8 sug. don.

GATHERINGS Sasquatch Comic Swap, noon-5pm, Eugene Elks Lodge, 2470 W. 11th Ave. $1.

Intro to Online Genealogy, 1pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Transitioning From an Extractive to a Regenerative Local Economy, 6:30-9pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. FREE

HEALTH Yoga at the Lab, 10:30am, Oregon Wine Lab, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILIES Family Fun: Halloween & Dia de los Muertos, 1pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Farm Fun Activities! continues. See Saturday.

LECTURES/CLASSES Awakening to Reverence in a Time of Uncertainty w/ Shawna Bluestar Newcomb, 1-3pm, Ctr. for Spiritual Living, 390 Vernal St. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

LITERARY ARTS Poets Scot Siegel & Frank Rossini & animal behaviorist/cognitive psychologist Rosemary Lombard, River Road Parks Annex, 1055 River Rd. FREE

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 10am-1 Sundays & 6pm-dark Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

SOCIAL DANCE Tango Argentino for the people, 3-8pm, Knyths of Pythias, 420 W. 12 Ave. $5-15.

USA Dance – 4th Sunday Ballroom Dance, 5:30-7:30pm, Vets Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette St. $3-5.

Veselo Folk Dancers, international folk dancing, 7:15-10pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St., 541-683-3376. $3.

The Broadway Revue Burlesque Show, 10pm-2am, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $5.

SPIRITUAL Self Realization Fellowship 9-9:50am meditation; 10-11am service, 2310 Olive St. FREE

Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Eugene Insight Meditation Community, 6:30-8pm, Xcape Dance Academy, 1645 Oak St. don.

Gnostic Mass Celebration, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge OTO, 4065 W. 11th Ave. #43, cophnia-oto.org. FREE

THEATER Dracula, 2pm, Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $17.

Shrek the Musical, 2:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. $15-25.

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Monday, October 29

Sunrise 7:45am; Sunset 6:06pm

Avg. High 59; Avg. Low 39

art/craft Muse Art Mondays, 6-8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

COMEDY Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1235 Railroad Blvd. FREE

FARMERS MARKETS Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

food/drink Drink & Draw, 9pm, prizes, drawing & $3 Ninkasi pints, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Gatherings Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC downtown ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Oregon Club Coaches’ Meeting, noon-1pm, Hilton Eugene, 66 E. 6th Ave. FREE

Spfd. Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Meditation Class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Buddist Center, 777 High St. $5-10.

Keep It Simple Spfd Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Center, 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Now recruiting low-voiced women! Come sing w/Sweet Adeline harmonizing group, 7pm, Eugene Faith Ctr., 1410 W. 13th Ave. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

Virtual Reality ft. Rick & Morty VR, 9pm-midnight, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

health Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 5:30 & 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Kids/Families Preschool STEAM, 10:15am, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Valley West Care Ctr. Trunk & Treat, 4-8:30pm, Valley West Care Ctr., 2300 Warren St. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Quarantine Haunted Maze continues. See Friday.

Lectures/Classes Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Monday Evening Meditation, 6-7:30pm, 777 High St., 2nd floor, Buddha on the door. $5-10.

Taylor Lockwood, mushroom photographer, 7-9pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. FREE

On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Outdoors/Recreation Qigong, 4:30-5:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop-in.

Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bonds Garage, 407 Blair St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine, 5:30-6:30pm, today & Wednesday, WOW Hall. $10.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 6-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE

Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Rehearsal, 7pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Tuesday, October 30

Sunrise 7:46Am; Sunset 6:04pm

Avg. High 58; Avg. Low 39

ARTS/CRAFTS Drink & Draw!, 6pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Dia de los Muertos Exhibit continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Sue Allen Wild & Tame – Screen Prints and Book Arts continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

COMEDY Amusedays with Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.

FARMERS MARKET Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, 8th Ave. & Oak St. FREE

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

FOOD/DRINKS Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Drink & Draw, 9pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 10:30am-noon, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Solidarity Share Fair: A Really Free Market, 3-6:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

eBooks & More: Drop In, 4:30-5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Rush Hour Resistance, progressive protest every Tuesday, 5-6pm, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

NaNoWrioMo: Plot Your Novel, 5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Community Philosophy Circle: What’s Luck Got To Do With It?, 6pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Meditation class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Gateway Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 6:30-7:45pm, LCC downtown, rm. 218, info at toddk.pe@gmail.com. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia with Phil, 7-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Eugene Maker Space Open Hack continues. See Friday.

HEALTH White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

KIDS/FAMILIES Haunted Market, 6-8pm, 5th Street Public Market, 296 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Parent-Daughter Circle, girls ages 11-15 & one parent of any gender, 6-7:30pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100, pre-register. $10-$80.

Pajama Storytime, 6:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Night, 6:30pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25

Quarantine Haunted Maze continues. See Friday.

LECTURES/CLASSES Lost Earth: How Science Failed to Communicate the Biggest Crisis, 4-6pm, Erb Memorial Union, UO, 1395 University St. FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry open mic, 7:30pm sign up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Bingo Night w/Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 5-on-5 arcade battle, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

SOCIAL DANCE Coalessence: Community Estatic Dance, 6pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $8-$12.

Latin Dance, 6pm, Spfd. Public Library, 225 5th St. FREE

Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd., 541-344-7591. $3-$7.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5

UO West Coast Swing Dance Club, 7pm, UO Campus, Living Learning Ctr. S. Performance Hall, 1455 E. 15th Ave. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Dzogchen Practice, Tibetan Buddhism, 6:30pm, Universalist Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 2. FREE

Refuge Recovery, 6:30-8pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. rm. 5. FREE

Living in Light of Death: An Interfaith Exploration & Conversation, 7-8:30pm, The Wesley Ctr., 2520 Harris St. FREE

VOLUNTEER Garden and Community: Tuesdays at Hendricks Park, 9am-noon, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Hendricks Park Native Plant Party & Work Party, 1-4pm, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. FREE

Wednesday, October 31

Sunrise 7:48am; Sunset 6:03pm

Avg. High 58; Avg. Low 39

ARTS/CRAFTS Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

BENEFIT Nightingale Hosted Shelters, 11-am-11pm, Oakshire Brewing Public House, 207 Madison St., $1 of every beer sold goes to Rest Stops.

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Farmers Markets Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Windows on Waldorf Tour, 8:30-10:30am, Eugene Waldorf School, 1350 McLean Blvd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

health Pet Grief Support Group, 11:30am, Companioning Care LLC, call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Pet-Care Coping Support Group, end of life, serious illness, need to re-home, Companioning Care LLC, call 541-255-7123. $5-$20.

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Health Qigong continues. See Monday.

Intro to Ki continues. See Monday.

Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance continues. See Monday.

White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE

Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Halloween Free Open House – downtown!, 4-7pm, Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. FREE

Oregon Ballet Academy Boys’ Class, 6:30-7:45pm, Oregon Ballet Academy, 3400 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido continues. See Monday.

Haunted Market continues. See Tuesday.

Quarantine Haunted Maze continues. See Friday.

Lectures/Classes Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Nick, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 9pm, The Wild Duck, 1419 Villard St., 541-485-3825. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 9pm, Prime Time Sports Bar, 1360 Mohawk Blvd., Spfd, 541-746-0549. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Qigong continues. See Monday.

SOCIAL DANCE Contact Improvisation Jam, w/half-hour guided warm-up, drop-ins & no experience fine, 6:15-8:15pm, Xcape Dance, 420 W. 12th Ave. info at 206-356-0354. $5-$12.

Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:40pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $3-$3.50.

Lindy Hop, East Coast, Charleston, 8-10pm, Veterans Memorial Building, 2326 Willamette St. $5.

Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE

Thursday, November 1

Sunrise 7:49am; Sunset 6:01pm

Avg. High 57; Avg. Low 39

Arts/Crafts Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Max Nixon’s Legacy: Metalwork continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Sue Allen Wild & Tame – Screen Prints and Book Arts continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

“Zone 4 All” non-juried show continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

BENEFIT A Moment in Time, 5:30-9pm, Venue 252, 252 Lawrence St., fundraiser for First Place Family Ctr. $85.

farmers markets The Corner Market continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Fill Your Pantry 2018 continues. See Friday.

FILM Taiwanese Women’s First-Person Documentaries, 4pm, Knight Library, Browsing Room, UO, 1501 Kincaid St. FREE

The Brainwashing of My Dad: film-screening and discussion, 6-8pm, Bijou Art Cinemas, 492 E. 13th Ave. $6-8.

Plank Town Presents: Springfilm On the Move November Free Film, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, 6:30-9:30pm, Wildish Theatre, 630 Main St., Spfd.FREE

FOOD/DRINK 2nd Annual Bourbon Fest, 7pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Hearing Voices & Extreme States Discussion/Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Citizens Climate Lobby, Lane County Chapter, 5:30-7pm, First United Methodist Church, Library, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Nanowrimo: What is National Novel Writing Month & How to Get Involved?, 6:30-8:30pm, Mahonia Building, 120 Shelton McMurphey Blvd. $10.

The Lost Art of Good Conversation, 6:30-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Reversing Global Warming, 6:45-8:15pm, Eugene Mindworks, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group continues. See Oct. 25.

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Downtown Toastmasters continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Men’s Meet Up continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Health Prenatal Yoga Series continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Kids/Families Babies & Toddlers Storytime continues. See Wednesday.

Family STEAM continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Family music time continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lectures/Classes Ebitenyefa Baralaye: “Fragments: Deconstructed Narratives, Forms, and Contexts”, 6pm, Larence Hall, Room 177, 1190 Franklin Blvd. FREE

EMO Collins lecture live feed, 7:15-9pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. don.

Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

DanceAbility Class continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25

On the Air “Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25 .

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara continues. See April 26.

Outdoors/Recreation Adult introduction to ki-aikido continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Centennial chess club continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Cribbage Tournament continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lunchtime Tap & Growler Running Group continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Pool Hall for seniors continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Tai Chi continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Tai Chi in the Park Blocks continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

WDYK Trivia w/Alan continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

WDYK Trivia w/Kevin continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Social Dance Line Dance Lessons continue. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

English & Scottish Country Dancing continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25

Spiritual Refuge Recovery continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Zen Meditation continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

theater Drag Takeover, 10:30pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

At Home at the Zoo continues. See Friday.

Dracula contiunues. See Friday.

No Shame Theatre Work Shop continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

The Sloth Storytelling Open Mic, true stories, told live continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Volunteer Fall Crew Leader Training, 6-8:30pm, RSVP @ EugeneTrees@FriendsofTrees.org or 541-632-3683.

Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party continues. See Thursday, Oct. 25.

Corvallis And The Region

Saturday, OCTOBER 27 Mid-Valley Bike Club Saturday Rides, 8am, corner of Circle Blvd. & Highland St., Corvallis. FREE

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9am-1pm, 1st Street & Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. FREE

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29 Solar Makes $ense!, 7-8:30pm, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. FREE

Attention Opportunities

Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Nov. 8 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Nov. 1 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.

Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting warm weather items from October 15th through the end of December that will be distributed to our neighbors in need free of charge! And we serve anyone in need whatever their identity, beliefs, or background.