Music Listings 10/25-10/31

THURSDAY 10/25

BEERGARDEN Laura Rein & the Caesars—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Lounge  Surfs Drugs w/ Bryson Cone—9pm; $5

JAZZ STATION Dana McWayne—7:30pm; $12

JIMMY’S ON 11th John Clifton Blues Band/Rainy Day Membership Drive—6pm; $10

LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Thursday Cabaret w/  Rich Glauber ft. Kenn Amdahl, Mike & Carleen McCornack, Jorah Lafleur, Ty Connor, Mariah Moon—7pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING Casandra Robertson—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Glass Heart String Choir, Gossamer Strings—9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES Whirled Music Series ft. Jess Goggans—6pm; n/c

WOW HALL Beatles vs Stones—8pm; $18-20

FRIDAY 10/26

AX BILLY GRILL Tonewood Trio—5:30pm; n/c

Billy Mac’s Christie & McCallum—8am-5pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

HAPPY Hours Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c

HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE Sonic Bent CD Release Party & Halloween Bash w/ Animalingo—9pm; $5

Jazz Station Roger Woods New Quintet—7:30pm; $15

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LaVELLE VINEYARDS Timothy Patrick—6:30pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Hikes, Ruler, Childspeak & Spiller—10pm; $5

Mohwak Tavern Fun w/ Jo—9pm; n/c

MULLIGAN’S Daddy Rabbit—9pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Horror House Halloween Bash!—9pm; $5

River Stop Restaurant Halloween Party w/ Mixed Reviews—8pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Chris Poage—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Racetrack Romeos—9:30pm; $5

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

THE LOUNGE The Best of Both Worlds— 9pm; n/c

THE SHEDD Leo Kottke—7:30pm; $35

WHIRLED PIES Beat Crunchers—7pm; $5

WOW HALL Pancho, The Factory, 20th Century Boys, GranRojo, Shuvit & Eugene School of Rockers—9pm; $8-10

SATURDAY 10/27

BEERGARDEN Fiddlin’ Big Sue Band—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c

DEXTER LAKE CLUB Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

EUGENE MASONIC CEMETeRY Music To Die For : Central Horns—2pm; n/c

JAZZ STATION Heather Keizur w/Steve Christofferson: “A Nite in Paris”—7:30pm; $15

LUCKEY’S CLUB Brown Stallion—10pm; $5

MAC’s NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT  Motown Revue—8pm; $10

OLD Nick’s Pub Gods and Monsters 6: A burlesque tribute to American Horror Story—9pm; $10-25

Sam Bond’s Garage Elliot Martinez Show Fundraiser w/ Whopner County—9:30 pm; $5-20

Saturday market 10 a.m  Lonesome Randall; 11am John Shipe Duo; noon Deer & Antelope Band; 1pm Richie G & MaBeat; 2pm Revelation Street Band; 3:30 Rock n’ Rewind—n/c

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

THE SHEDD Larry Fuller Trio—7:30pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL 1st Annual Halloween Hullabaloo w/ Sol Seed, Steel Wool & Henry Holden—7pm; $5-25

SUNDAY 10/28

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music HALL Liz Vice—7pm; $10-12

HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c

JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam w/ Steve Sharp—2:30pm; $5 don.

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Cosmic Strings, Emily Lambert & Jordan Hull—9pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—3pm; $10

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c

MONDAY 10/29

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c; Motorcoat & Xray Vsns—9pm; $5

THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—7:30pm; $10

WOW HALL La Luz w/ Shy Boys—8pm; $12-15

TUESDAY 10/30

5th Street CornuCORPIA Jesse Meade w/ Jana Meszaros—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,   n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—7:30pm; $10

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 10/31

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage  Hippie Fight, The Service Call & Loud Meat—9pm; $5

 The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c