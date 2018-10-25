Music Listings 10/25-10/31

THURSDAY 10/25
BEERGARDEN Laura Rein & the Caesars—7:30pm; n/c
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Lounge Surfs Drugs w/ Bryson Cone—9pm; $5
JAZZ STATION Dana McWayne—7:30pm; $12
JIMMY’S ON 11th John Clifton Blues Band/Rainy Day Membership Drive—6pm; $10
LUCKEY’s CLUB Grateful Dead Family Jam—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Thursday Cabaret w/ Rich Glauber ft. Kenn Amdahl, Mike & Carleen McCornack, Jorah Lafleur, Ty Connor, Mariah Moon—7pm; n/c
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S BREWING Casandra Robertson—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Glass Heart String Choir, Gossamer Strings—9pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES Whirled Music Series ft. Jess Goggans—6pm; n/c
WOW HALL Beatles vs Stones—8pm; $18-20
FRIDAY 10/26
AX BILLY GRILL Tonewood Trio—5:30pm; n/c
Billy Mac’s Christie & McCallum—8am-5pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
HAPPY Hours Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c
HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE Sonic Bent CD Release Party & Halloween Bash w/ Animalingo—9pm; $5
Jazz Station Roger Woods New Quintet—7:30pm; $15
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LaVELLE VINEYARDS Timothy Patrick—6:30pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Hikes, Ruler, Childspeak & Spiller—10pm; $5
Mohwak Tavern Fun w/ Jo—9pm; n/c
MULLIGAN’S Daddy Rabbit—9pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Horror House Halloween Bash!—9pm; $5
River Stop Restaurant Halloween Party w/ Mixed Reviews—8pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Chris Poage—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Racetrack Romeos—9:30pm; $5
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
THE LOUNGE The Best of Both Worlds— 9pm; n/c
THE SHEDD Leo Kottke—7:30pm; $35
WHIRLED PIES Beat Crunchers—7pm; $5
WOW HALL Pancho, The Factory, 20th Century Boys, GranRojo, Shuvit & Eugene School of Rockers—9pm; $8-10
SATURDAY 10/27
BEERGARDEN Fiddlin’ Big Sue Band—7:30pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass), 6pm; n/c
DEXTER LAKE CLUB Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
EUGENE MASONIC CEMETeRY Music To Die For : Central Horns—2pm; n/c
JAZZ STATION Heather Keizur w/Steve Christofferson: “A Nite in Paris”—7:30pm; $15
LUCKEY’S CLUB Brown Stallion—10pm; $5
MAC’s NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Motown Revue—8pm; $10
OLD Nick’s Pub Gods and Monsters 6: A burlesque tribute to American Horror Story—9pm; $10-25
Sam Bond’s Garage Elliot Martinez Show Fundraiser w/ Whopner County—9:30 pm; $5-20
Saturday market 10 a.m Lonesome Randall; 11am John Shipe Duo; noon Deer & Antelope Band; 1pm Richie G & MaBeat; 2pm Revelation Street Band; 3:30 Rock n’ Rewind—n/c
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
THE SHEDD Larry Fuller Trio—7:30pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WOW HALL 1st Annual Halloween Hullabaloo w/ Sol Seed, Steel Wool & Henry Holden—7pm; $5-25
SUNDAY 10/28
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music HALL Liz Vice—7pm; $10-12
HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c
JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam w/ Steve Sharp—2:30pm; $5 don.
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Cosmic Strings, Emily Lambert & Jordan Hull—9pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—3pm; $10
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power— 9pm; n/c
MONDAY 10/29
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c; Motorcoat & Xray Vsns—9pm; $5
THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Richard Crandall & Friends—8pm; n/c
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—7:30pm; $10
WOW HALL La Luz w/ Shy Boys—8pm; $12-15
TUESDAY 10/30
5th Street CornuCORPIA Jesse Meade w/ Jana Meszaros—9:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH Delgani String Quartet—7:30pm; $10
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
WEDNESDAY 10/31
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Hippie Fight, The Service Call & Loud Meat—9pm; $5
The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c