Music Listings 11/15-11/21

Thursday 11/15

Axe & Fiddle Gabe Arran Fagan, The Semi-Precious Stones, Baroque Betty—8:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi MUSIC HALL  Like Moths to Flames, Oceans Ate Alaska, Pinehas, Novelist—7pm; $20-25

HULT CENTER The Eugene Symphony Presents Birds of a Feather—7:30pm; $10-60

LUCKEY’s CLUB DOA + MDC w/  Hippie Fight—10pm; $16

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Unforgettable Voice—6pm; $5

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Old Nick’s Pub Dark Castle, Cult of Occult, Cloven, Ulther—9pm; $8

overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Sugar Pine String Band—9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION David Rogers, David Kelley – guitars: Jazz/Spanish Fusion—7:30PM; $12

THE SHEDD The Dawg Trio—7:30; $44

WHIRLED PIES Rick Zar—6pm; n/c

WOW HALL Desert Dwellers w/ saQi—8:30pm; $17

Friday 11/16

Axe & Fiddle Axe & Fiddle Show—5pm; $5-7 sug. don.

BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

BREWSTATION West Valley Shakers/Mons la Hire—7:30pm; n/c

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

HAPPY HOURS Justin Case—8:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music Lounge Run the Risk, And And And, Maci DeBlanc, Novacane—9pm; tickets at the door

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S CLUB Fun Abuse & Malice Thought—10pm; $5

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Darline Jackson’s My Band—8pm; $6

MOHAWK TAVERN Gabriel Cox—9pm; n/c

Noble Estate Urban Noble Friday Nights ft. Skip Jones & Steve Arriola—6pm; n/c

Oregon Wine LAB Possible Human Origins—7pm; n/c

PFEIFFER WINERY RIFFLE—6pm; n/c

Saginaw Valley RichieG & MA Beat Duo— 6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Brewing Greg Nesler Album Release Party—7pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Brohemoth—9:30pm; $5

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

The Jazz Station George Colligan—7:30pm; $15

THE SHEDD The Good Time Travelers—7:30pm; $18

TYKESON HALL Tokyo to New York—7pm; n/c

YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Jimmy Haggard Band—9pm; n/c

Saturday 11/17

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

HAPPY HOURS Mitch & the Mechanicks—8:30pm; n/c

Hi-Fi MUSIC Lounge Florist—7pm; $8-10; Gazelle(s), Wander, Long Highways, You May Die in the Desert—9:30pm; $7

HULT CENTER Estas Tonne—7:30pm; $35-90

LUCKEY’S The Critical Shakes, The Latter Day Skanks, Ghost Ring, Pirate Radio—10pm; $5

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Unforgettable Voice—6pm; $5

Sam BOND’s BREWING Songsmith Sunday—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage All Ages Show—5pm; n/c; Clawfoot Slumber, Echo Base, Vallow—8:30pm; $5

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

The JAZZ STATION Bossanaire—7:30pm; $15

WHILRED PIES Troy’s Birthday Jam—6pm; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

WOW HALLAli Shaheed Muhammed & Adrian Younge’s The Midnight Hour—8pm; $18-20

Sunday 11/18

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c

HOP VALLEY BREWING Lunch Jamz—2pm; n/c

LUCKEY’S Broadway Revue Burlesque—10pm; $5

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Unforgettable Voice—6pm; $5

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB The Littlest Viking, Critical Shakes—7pm; $5

OREGON WINE LAB Fox and Bones—2pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Jesse Boden Band, Robert Meade, Junior Raimey—9pm; $5

ST. HELEN CATHOLIC CHURCH 3rd Sunday Concert w/ cellist Alex Abrams—3:30pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam w/ Olem Alves—2:30pm; $5 don.

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

TRAVELERS COVE Paul Biondi Quartet—6pm; n/c

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Midnight Jubilee—4pm; n/c

YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Jimmy Haggard Band—9pm; n/c

Monday 11/19

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c;  Hustle & Drone & New Move—9pm; $8

THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

Tuesday 11/20 

5th STREET CORNUCOPIA Jesse Meade w/ Sean Doherty—9:30pm; n/c

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,  n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

The Jazz Station South Eugene High School Jazz Ensemble—7:30; $7

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Wednesday 11/21

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Inner Limits—6pm; n/c

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage  DJ Callie—9pm; n/c

 The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES Diego Holbrook—6:30pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c