Music Listings 11/15-11/21

Thursday 11/15
Axe & Fiddle Gabe Arran Fagan, The Semi-Precious Stones, Baroque Betty—8:30pm; n/c
CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c
Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5
Dexter Lake Club Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c
Hi-Fi MUSIC HALL Like Moths to Flames, Oceans Ate Alaska, Pinehas, Novelist—7pm; $20-25
HULT CENTER The Eugene Symphony Presents Birds of a Feather—7:30pm; $10-60
LUCKEY’s CLUB DOA + MDC w/ Hippie Fight—10pm; $16
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Unforgettable Voice—6pm; $5
Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Old Nick’s Pub Dark Castle, Cult of Occult, Cloven, Ulther—9pm; $8
overtime bar & grill Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Sugar Pine String Band—9pm; $5
Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c
The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c
THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION David Rogers, David Kelley – guitars: Jazz/Spanish Fusion—7:30PM; $12
THE SHEDD The Dawg Trio—7:30; $44
WHIRLED PIES Rick Zar—6pm; n/c
WOW HALL Desert Dwellers w/ saQi—8:30pm; $17
Friday 11/16
Axe & Fiddle Axe & Fiddle Show—5pm; $5-7 sug. don.
BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c
Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3
BREWSTATION West Valley Shakers/Mons la Hire—7:30pm; n/c
Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c
CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c
Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3
DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
El Tapatio Cantina Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c
HAPPY HOURS Justin Case—8:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music Lounge Run the Risk, And And And, Maci DeBlanc, Novacane—9pm; tickets at the door
Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S CLUB Fun Abuse & Malice Thought—10pm; $5
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Darline Jackson’s My Band—8pm; $6
MOHAWK TAVERN Gabriel Cox—9pm; n/c
Noble Estate Urban Noble Friday Nights ft. Skip Jones & Steve Arriola—6pm; n/c
Oregon Wine LAB Possible Human Origins—7pm; n/c
PFEIFFER WINERY RIFFLE—6pm; n/c
Saginaw Valley RichieG & MA Beat Duo— 6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Brewing Greg Nesler Album Release Party—7pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Brohemoth—9:30pm; $5
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
The Jazz Station George Colligan—7:30pm; $15
THE SHEDD The Good Time Travelers—7:30pm; $18
TYKESON HALL Tokyo to New York—7pm; n/c
YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Jimmy Haggard Band—9pm; n/c
Saturday 11/17
Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
HAPPY HOURS Mitch & the Mechanicks—8:30pm; n/c
Hi-Fi MUSIC Lounge Florist—7pm; $8-10; Gazelle(s), Wander, Long Highways, You May Die in the Desert—9:30pm; $7
HULT CENTER Estas Tonne—7:30pm; $35-90
LUCKEY’S The Critical Shakes, The Latter Day Skanks, Ghost Ring, Pirate Radio—10pm; $5
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Unforgettable Voice—6pm; $5
Sam BOND’s BREWING Songsmith Sunday—6pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage All Ages Show—5pm; n/c; Clawfoot Slumber, Echo Base, Vallow—8:30pm; $5
The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c
The JAZZ STATION Bossanaire—7:30pm; $15
WHILRED PIES Troy’s Birthday Jam—6pm; n/c
WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c
WOW HALLAli Shaheed Muhammed & Adrian Younge’s The Midnight Hour—8pm; $18-20
Sunday 11/18
Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c
Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c
Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
HI-FI LOUNGE Soul Tribe Sundays ft. Bizio—9pm; n/c
HOP VALLEY BREWING Lunch Jamz—2pm; n/c
LUCKEY’S Broadway Revue Burlesque—10pm; $5
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Unforgettable Voice—6pm; $5
Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
OLD NICK’S PUB The Littlest Viking, Critical Shakes—7pm; $5
OREGON WINE LAB Fox and Bones—2pm; n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage Jesse Boden Band, Robert Meade, Junior Raimey—9pm; $5
ST. HELEN CATHOLIC CHURCH 3rd Sunday Concert w/ cellist Alex Abrams—3:30pm; n/c
The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c
The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c
THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam w/ Olem Alves—2:30pm; $5 don.
The River Stop Open Sunday Jam—6pm; n/c
TRAVELERS COVE Paul Biondi Quartet—6pm; n/c
Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c
WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Midnight Jubilee—4pm; n/c
YUKON JACKS STEAKHOUSE & SALOON Jimmy Haggard Band—9pm; n/c
Monday 11/19
Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c
Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c
First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c
GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c
Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm; n/c; Hustle & Drone & New Move—9pm; $8
THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c
Tuesday 11/20
5th STREET CORNUCOPIA Jesse Meade w/ Sean Doherty—9:30pm; n/c
Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c
cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c
dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c
Hi-FI LOUNGE Reggae Tuesdays w/ De Solution Band & Guests—9pm; n/c
Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c
luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1
MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c
Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm; karaoke, n/c
MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c
SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c
The Jazz Station South Eugene High School Jazz Ensemble—7:30; $7
WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c
Wednesday 11/21
brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c
Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c
drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c
Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c
Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c
Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3
Mac’s Nightclub & Restaurant Inner Limits—6pm; n/c
mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c
Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c
Sam Bond’s Garage DJ Callie—9pm; n/c
The Drake Connah Jay—10pm; n/c
the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c
West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c
WHIRLED PIES Diego Holbrook—6:30pm; n/c
Corvallis and the region
bombs away Cafe – Corvallis
Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c
cloud & kelly’s public house – Corvallis
Th Free Range Open Mic—8pm; n/c
SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c
MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c
TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c