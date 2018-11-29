Calendar Listings: November 29 – December 6

Thursday, November 29
Sunrise 7:25am; Sunset 4:36pm
Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35
ART/CRAFT Connecting the Threads (Tapestry by Judy Ann Ness), 10am-5:30pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE
Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”), noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE
Works from the Oregon Supporeted Living Program Arts & Culture Program, noon-6pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. FREE
Margie Templeton (“Flowers and a bit more”), noon-6pm, The New Zone, 220 W. 8th Ave. FREE
Springstitch: a Community Crafting Group, 4:30-6pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St. FREE
Very Victorian Wreath Festival Auction Kick-off!, 6-8:30pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE
Closing Reception at the Aperture Gallery – Sophie Navarro Fine Artist, 7-8pm, EMU, 1395 University St. FREE
BENEFIT Carl’s Cares – Fundraiser for Civic Park, all day at all Eugene, Spfd and Cottage Grove Carl’s Restaurant locations. 50 percent of food and beverage sales at participating restaurants to the Campaign for Civic Park. FREE
Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.
Grocery Outlet Grand Opening, 9am-9pm, Grocery Outlet, 94582 Hwy. 99 East, Junction City. FREE
Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE
Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE
NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE
Men’s Meet Up, 4:30pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE.
Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE
Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.
Bethel Community Town Hall, 6:30pm, Willamette High School, 1801 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE
GEARs (Greater Eugene Area Riders) Annual Meeting, 6:30-8:30pm, Hilyard Community Ctr., 2580 Hilyard St. FREE
Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE
Adventure! Annual Membership Meeting, 7-8pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE
Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.
NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE
Health White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:320-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
KIDS/FAMILIES Walkers Storytime, 10:15am & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE
LECTURES AND CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.
Talks at the MNCH, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.
Unlocking Solar with Solar Oregon, 6-8pm, Claim 52 Brewing, 1030 Tyinn St., Ste. 1. STREET, STE 1. FREE
On the Air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow and Monday through Thursday, Dec. 6, KPOV, 88.9 FM.
“Arts Journal,” current local artists, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Dec. 6. Comcast channel 29.
Outdoors/Recreation Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.
Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday, Sunday & Thursday, Dec. 6; 9:30am on Monday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.
Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE
Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE
Board Game Night, 6-11pm, today & Tuesday, Funagain Games,. 1280 Willamette St. FREE
Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE
Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop in.
Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE
Adventure! Annual Membership Meeting, 7-8pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. FREE
Pub Trivia, 7-9:30pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St. FREE
Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 8-10pm, Trev’s, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE
Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE
Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Dec. 6, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.
SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE
Girls Night Out! Ladies Revenge Tour!, 8-11pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $21.95-39.95.
Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
Spiritual Zen Meditation, 7am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE
Refuge Recovery, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE
THEATER THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE
No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE
VOLUNTEER Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE
Friday, November 30
Sunrise 7:26am; Sunset 4:35pm
Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35
ART/CRAFT Chris Paulson’s fused-glass art sale, 10am-4pm, 1164 W. 2nd Ave. FREE
Annie Heron Ceramics Holiday Sale, 11am-4pm, 2489 Emerald St. FREE
Kathy Tiger’s Open Studio Sale, 11am-4pm, Art Studio, 1350 E. 25th Ave. FREE
Thimbleberry Felt Designs Open Studio, 11am-4pm, 2630 Agate St. FREE
37th Annual Holiday Studio sale~ Faye Nakamura Ceramics, noon-6pm, Holiday Studio Sale, 2695 University St. FREE
Faith Rahill’s Holiday Pottery Sale, 5-8pm, 2581 Monroe St. FREE
Oregon Fiber Artists-Art Opening, 6-8pm, Oakshire Brewing Public House, 207 Madison St. FREE
Connecting the Threads (Tapestry by Judy Ann Ness) continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Margaret Coe (“The City of Light”) continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Works from the Oregon Supported Living Program Arts & Culture Program continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
BENEFIT Groceries For A Cause, all day, Red Barn Grocery, 357 Van Buren St. Proceeds donated to Grrrlz Rock.
Winter Watershed Soirée, 6-10pm, Cottage Grove Amory, 628 E. Washington Ave., Cottage Grove. A benefit for the Coast Fork Willamette Watershed Council.
COMEDY Alex Falcone Comedy Showcase, 7:30pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. $5.
FOOD/DRINK Beer, Cider & Wine Tasting, 5-7:30pm, Centennia Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE
Garden Path Fermentation Project Feature, 5-8pm, The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St. FREE
Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE
GATHERINGS Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Christmas Bazaar at First Christian Church!, noon-5:30pm, First Christian Church, 1250 Nyssa St., Junction City. FREE
Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE
Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE
Hosanna Dance performs a preview of Narnia Ballet, 4:15pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE
Fetish Night!, 10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. $10.
KIDS/FAMILIES Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE
Adventure! Parents’ Night Off / Kids’ Night Out, 6-8:30pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. $20.
Parents Night Out, 6-10pm, Brick Builders, 1133 Willamette St. $20 per child. Call 541-954-9886 to RSVP.
HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.
LECTURES/CLASSES Symphony Yoga, 2-3pm, Wild Light Yoga Ctr., 820 Charnelton St. $10-15.
Eugene Friends of Jung presents Syncretism, Synchronicity & Beyond, 7-9pm, UO Academic Extension, Baker Ctr., 975 High St. $15.
Talks at the MNCH continues. See Nov. 29.
ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In and Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.
Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.
Water is Life w/Jana Thrift and John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.
Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.
“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for Seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, today & Monday through Wednesday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.
Centennial chess5-8pm today & Saturday, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. RSVP at 541-912-9061. FREE
Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.
Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE
Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE
Cards Against Humanity w/ Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE
Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Nov. 29, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.
Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
SOCIAL DANCE Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 7-9:15am, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.
Advanced dance class w/ Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE
Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & Saturday, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, check Refuge Eugene FB for updated schedules, 7-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE
Zen Meditation Group, good for beginners 7:30-8:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE
THEATER Don’t Tell Mother!, 7-9pm, Applegate Regional Theatre, 87230 Central Rd. $20.
Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. $20.
The Long Christmas Dinner, 7:30pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. $14.
The Wizard of Oz, 7:30pm, Actors Cabaret of Eugene, 996 Willamette St. $16-49.95.
The Fantasticks, 8pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr. $15-25.
VOLUNTEER Native Plant Nursery Volunteer Work Party, 1-4pm, Alton Baker Park, Native Plant Nursery. FREE
Saturday, December 1
Sunrise 7:27Am; Sunset 4:35pm
Avg. High 48; Avg. Low 35
ART/CRAFTs Eugene Garden Club Green Sale, 8am-1pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. FREE
Christmas Bazaar on the McKenzie, 9am-4pm, Walterville Community Ctr., 39259 Camp Creek Rd. FREE
Harvest Holidays Bazaar, 9am-4pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE
TMS PTSA Holiday Gift Fair, 10am-5pm, Thurston Middle School, 6300 Thurston Rd. FREE
ARTful Delights Holiday Show, 11am-5pm, McMillan Spring Studio, 2106 McMillan St. FREE
Victorian Family Holiday Craft Day: Family cookie decorating event, 11am-2pm, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. FREE
Winter Open House, 11am-3pm, White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette St. FREE
Paintings by Isaac Paris, noon-6pm, WOW Hall. FREE
Sendji Studios Fine Art Sale, noon-4pm, Sendji Studios, 3850 Willamette St. FREE
Little Hands Art Ctr., Grand Opening, 2-5pm, Little Hands Art Ctr., 245 W. 8th Ave. FREE
Annie Heron Ceramics Holiday Sale continues. See Friday.
Chris Paulson’s fused-glass art sale continues. See Friday.
Kathy Tiger’s Open Studio Sale continues. See Friday.
BENEFIT Yoga & Meditation, 10-11:30am, Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave. Proceeds to children scholarships (dance classes).
FARMERS MARKETS Holiday Farmers Market, 10am-5pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE
Village Green Christmas Market, 5-9pm, The Village Green, 725 Row River Rd., Cottage Grove. $5.
FOOD/DRINK Inaugural Tree Lighting at Holiday Ales!, 11am-10pm, The Public House, 418 A St., Spfd. FREE
Wine Tour, noon-4pm, Transporter, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. $35, RSVP at tourtransporter@gmail.com.
GATHERINGS Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE
Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market, 10am-6pm, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE
Intro to Virtual Reality, 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Mushroom Walk, 11am-1pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. $5, members FREE.
Survival Architecture & the Art of Resilience: Grand Opening Weekend, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.
Are You Being Paid Fairly?: Free Workshop for Care Providers, noon-3pm, First United Methodist Church LIbrary, 1376 Olive St. FREE
Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE
Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE
Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE
Know Your Rights Training for Homecare Workers, noon-3pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE
Annual Christmas Parade Party, 1pm, starts at 3rd & Main St., Spfd. FREE
Meditation, Dharma & Discussion, 1-3pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE
Community Organizing 101, 5-7pm, Growers Market, 454 Willamette St. FREE
HEALTH Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 10am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.
White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.
KIDS/FAMILIES Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE
Family Music Time, 10:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Get Squirrely Nature Quest, 1-3pm, Hendricks Park, Summit Ave. & Skyline Blvd. $5.
Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE
Dog Tale Time, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
LECTURES/CLASSES Holiday Fudge, The Nourishing Way w/Courtney Queen, 3-4pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE
Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
ON THE AIR Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.
Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.
Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.
Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.
60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.
The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.
The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.
OUTDOORS/RECREATION All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE
High School Rugby Intro Clinic, 10am-1pm, Agnes Stewart Middle School, 900 S 32nd St., Spfd. FREE
Kitchen Herb Walk, 10:30-11:30am, GrassRoots Garden, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE
Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE
Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.
Centennial chess club continues. See Friday.
SOCIAL DANCE Country Line/Couples Dancing, 8pm, The Keg Tavern, 4711 W. 11th Ave. FREE
Winter Formal Dance & Afternoon of Dance Workshops, 8pm-1am, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St. $20.
Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
SPIRITUAL Day-long meditation, 10am-4pm, Ctr. for Sacred Sciences, 5440 Saratoga St. don.
THEATER Don’t Tell Your Mother! continues. See Friday.
The Long Christmas Dinner continues. See Friday.
VOLUNTEER No Ivy Day, 10am-1pm, Whilamut Natural Area, end of Knickerbrocker Bridge in Alton Baker Park. FREE
Friends of Trees Neighborhood Tree Planting, 8:45am-noon, Friends of Trees, 12th & Lincoln.
First Saturdays in Awbrey Park, 9am-noon, Awbrey Park, River Road & Spring Creek Dr. FREE
Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE
Sunday, December 2
Sunrise 7:28am; Sunset 4:35pm
Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 35
ARTS/CRAFTS Picc-A-Dilly Flea Market, 10am-4pm, Lane County Fairgrounds. $1.50.
TMS PTSA Holiday Gift Fair continues. See Saturday.
COMEDY Comedy Open Mic, 8-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE
FARMERS MARKET Holiday Farmers Market continues. See Saturday.
Village Green Christmas Market continues. See Saturday.
FILM Compassion & Wisdom: A Guide to the Bodhisattva’s Way of Life, 11am-1pm, Ctr. for Sacred Sciences, 5440 Saratoga St. FREE
GATHERINGS Rainbow Family Circle, 1pm, Lane County Fairgrounds Bldg. (near Farmer’s Market). FREE
eBooks & More, 1:30-2:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library. FREE
Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE
Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market continues. See Saturday.
HEALTH Yoga at the LAB, 10:30am, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. $15.
Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE
Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.
KIDS/FAMILIES Family Fun: Winter Crafts, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
LECTURES/CLASSES Immune Support 101 w/Yaakov Levine, 2-3:15pm, Natural Grocers, 201 Coburg Rd. FREE
Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.
“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.
Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.
Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.
Music Hour w/Wally Bowen continues. See Saturday.
Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Dr. Yeti Show continues. See Saturday.
OUTDOORS/RECREATION Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday & Thursday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.
Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 1-4pm Sundays & 6pm-dark Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE
Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE
Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE
Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 15.
SOCIAL DANCE Tango Argentino for the people, 3-8pm, Knyths of Pythias, 420 W. 12 Ave. $5-15.
Veselo Folk Dancers, international folk dancing, 7:15-10pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St., 541-683-3376. $3.
SPIRITUAL Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE
Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE
THEATER Don’t Tell Your Mother! continues. See Friday.
The Long Christmas Dinner continues. See Friday.
VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE
Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE
Monday, December 3
Sunrise 7:29am; Sunset 4:34pm
Avg. High 47; Avg.Low 35
art/craft Muse Art Mondays, 6-8pm, Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE
Craft Night, 7pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE
Drink & Draw!, 9pm, 5th Street Cornucopia, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE
FOOD/DRINKS Symphony Happy Hour, 5-6:30pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE
Gatherings Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC downtown ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE
Oregon Club Coaches’ Meeting, noon-1pm, Hilton Eugene, 66 E. 6th Ave. FREE
Spfd. Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, Roaring Rapids Pizza Company, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE
Intro to Online Genealogy, 1pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE
Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE
Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE
Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE
Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE
Eugene Peace Choir, 6-8pm, Good Samaritan Society (Chapel), 3500 Hilyard St. FREE
Meditation Class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Buddist Center, 777 High St. $5-10.
Keep It Simple Spfd. Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE
Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE
Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Ctr., 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.
Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE
Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE
NAMI Lane County’s Friends and Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE
Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE
Now recruiting low-voiced women! Come sing w/ Sweet Adeline harmonizing group, 7pm, Eugene Faith Ctr., 1410 W. 13th Ave. FREE
SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE
Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.
Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE
health Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.
Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.
Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.
White Bird walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE
Kids/Families Mindcrafters, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE
Lectures/Classes DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.
Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.
LITERARY ARTS Wordcrafters Writing Workshop: After NaNo, Now What?, 5:30-7:30pm, Spfd Public Library, 225 5th St. FREE
On the Air Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger continues. See Friday.
“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Outdoors/Recreation Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.
The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE
Trivia at The Pub w/Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE
Trivia Night w/ Dom, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE
Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE
Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE
Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
Sam Bonds Bingo, 9pm, Sam Bonds Garage, 407 Blair St. FREE
Virtual Reality, 9pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
Adult intro to ki-aikido continues. See Friday.
Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.
Duplicate Bridge continues. See Friday.
Pool Hall continues. See Friday.
SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.
Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine, 5:30-6:30pm, today & Wednesday, WOW Hall. $10.
Pasajera, an evening of Flamenco, 7-9pm, Willakensie Grange Hall, 3055 Willakenzie Rd.$8-14.
SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 6-8:30pm, Buddha Eye Temple, 2190 Garfield St. FREE
Orientation Meeting, 6-7pm, Saraha Nyingma Buddhist Institute, 477 E. 40th Ave. FREE
Inspirational Sounds Gospel Choir Rehearsal, 7pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln. FREE
THEATER Romeo & Juliet auditions, 6:30-8:30pm, Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr. FREE
VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE
Tuesday, December 4
Sunrise 7:30Am; Sunset 4:34pm
Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 35
COMEDY Amusedays with Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.
FOOD/DRINKS KEPW Community Radio Holiday Party, 5-8pm, Oregon Win LAB, 488 Lincoln St. FREE
Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE
GATHERINGS
Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE
Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE
Singing Heart Community Singing, 10:30am-noon, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10.
Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE
Alzheimer’s Association Community Forum, 4:30-6pm, Oregon Electric Station, 27 E. 5th Ave. FREE
Nature Nerds Unite! Science Pub & Trivia, 5-7pm, Wildcraft Cider Works, 232 Lincoln St. FREE
Shop Safely Online, 5pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE
Why We Can Still Build a Healthy Future w/ Mary DeMocker, author of A Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution, 5:30-7:30pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branchg, 1990 Echo Hollow Rd. FREE
NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE
Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE
Meditation class, 6-7:30pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.
Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE
Gateway Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 6:30-7:45pm, LCC downtown, rm. 218, info at toddk.pe@gmail.com. FREE
Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE
Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE
Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia with Phil, 7-10pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE
Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE
HEALTH Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance, ages 18+, 6:30pm today & Wednesday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-$9.
White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
KIDS/FAMILIES Pajama Storytime, 6:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Mindcrafters continues. See Monday.
LECTURES/CLASSES Women’s Self-Defense Training, 8-9am, Art of War MMA, 251B W. 7th Ave. $5-10 sugg. don.
Chair Yoga for the elderly continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry open mic, 7:30pm sign up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE
ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/John Zerzan, 7pm, KWVA 88.1FM.
“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Taste of the World w/Wagoma continues. See Saturday.
OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE
Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE
Bingo Night w/Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE
Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE
Trivia w/Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/ Dom, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/ Zach, 7pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE
Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE
Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE
Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Nov. 22.
Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.
Pool Hall continues. See Friday.
Duplicate Bridge continues. See Sunday.
SOCIAL DANCE Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd., 541-344-7591. $3-$7.
Ballroom Dance Fundamentals, 6:45pm to register & Folk starts at 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St. $3 drop-in paid to instructor.
Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5
SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE
THEATER Romeo & Juliet auditions continue. See Monday.
VOLUNTEER WOW Hall New Volunteer Orientation & Training, 7-8pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8TH Ave. FREE
Wednesday, December 5
Sunrise 7:31am; Sunset 4:34pm
Avg. High 47; Avg. Low 34
ARTS/CRAFTS Adam Grosowsky: New Paintings, noon-5:30pm, Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette St. FREE
comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
FILM Movie Appreciation Group: The World’s Fastest Indian, 1-3pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE
The Hand that Feeds, film-screening and audience discussion, 6-8:30pm, Wildish Community Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $7-9.
Chicago 10, 7-9pm, McNail-Riley House, 601 W 13th Ave. FREE
FOOD/DRINKS Free Community Lunch, noon-3pm, Peace Presbyterian Church, 3060 River Rd. FREE
Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.
Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE
Winter Wednesdays at the Museum, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE
Talk Time: Conversational English, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE
Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE
NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz, 7-9pm, Hop Valley Tasting Room, 990 W. 1st Ave. FREE
Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10.
Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.
After NaNoWriMo, Now What?, 5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE
health PeaceHealth Stroke Support Group, 2-3:”30pm, PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Ctr., 3333 Riverbend Dr. FREE
Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance continues. See Monday.
White Bird Now Free Walk-in Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Kids/Families Lapsit Storytime, ages 3 & under w/adult, 10am, Spfd Library, 225 5th St., Spfd. FREE
Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Teens: Welcome to D&D, 3pm or 4:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Family STEAM, 4pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE
Lectures/Classes Ideas on Tap: Sustainable Design, 6-8pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St.
Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.
Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
LITERARY ARTS Lane Community Writers Series Reading, 5:307pm, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. Scott Lubbock, James Otter & Anita Sullivan will read their poems & essays. FREE
On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.
The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.
“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.
“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE
Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE
Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/ Dom, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE
Cards Against Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE
Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.
Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE
Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Cards Against Humanity w/Charley continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.
Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
Qigong continues. See Monday.
SOCIAL DANCE Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.
Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First class FREE, then $5-6 drop-in.
Salsa & Bachata Night, 9pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
Dance Empowered w/Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.
SPIRITUAL Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave. Rm. 2. FREE
Thursday, December 6
Sunrise 7:32am; Sunset 4:34pm
Avg.High 47; Avg. Low 34
ART/CRAFT Femme Night! Drink & Draw, 6-9p, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE
FILM Plank Town Presents: Springfilm On the Move December Film Back to the Future, 6:30pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St. FREE
FOOD/DRINKS 2nd Annual Cidergarden, 11am-10pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE
GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.
NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE
Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE
Hearing Voices & Different Realities Discussion Group, 1-2:30pm, Lane Independent Living Alliance, 20 E. 13th Ave. FREE
NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE
Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE
Audio Editing for Podcasts, 5:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Intro to Project Management, 6pm, Eugene Downtown Libraruy, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE
Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.
Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE
Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE
NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE
HEALTH White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE
KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE
Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE
Nature Kids: Fossils, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE
Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today & Tuesday, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.
LECTURES/CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.
Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
ON THE AIR “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm. KOCF 92.5 FM.
Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm. KLCC 89.7FM.
“Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Nov. 29.
OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.
Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE
Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE
Tai Chi, 5:30-6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE drop in.
Board Game Night, 6-11pm, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE
Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE
Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE
Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/Alan, 7pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd., 541-653-8876. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/Stephanie, 7pm, El Tapatio, 725 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove, 541-767-0457. FREE
Cards Against Humanity w/Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Centennial Blvd. FREE
Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE
WDYK Trivia w/Kevin, 9pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd., #108. FREE
Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.
Duplicate Bridge continues. See Sunday.
SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE
Crossroads Blues Fusion, beginning & intermediate blues dancing lessons, 7-8pm, open dance 8-11:30pm, Vet’s Club, 2320 Willamette St. $6-$10, work-trade available.
Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE
Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.
Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE
SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE
Refuge Recovery, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist, 2385 W. 13th Ave., rm. 6. FREE
Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE
THEATER THE SLOTH: True stories, told live, 7-8pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE
No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave., FREE
VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party, 9am. Contact volunteer@bufordpark.org, or at 541-344-8350.
Attention Opportunities
Due date for the calendar is noon the Thursday before the Thursday issue in which you would like your event published. For example, if you’d like to be included in our Dec. 13 edition, please visit www.eugeneweekly.com/calendar/event/add & submit your event online by Thursday, Dec. 6 at noon. For questions, email cal@eugeneweekly.com.
Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.
Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.
Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting warm weather items from October 15th through the end of December that will be distributed to our neighbors in need free of charge! And we serve anyone in need whatever their identity, beliefs, or background.