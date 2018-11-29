Music Listings 11/29-12/5

THURSDAY 11/29

AXE & FIDDLE Jordon Hull—8:30pm; n/c

BEERGARDEN Abe Luedtke—7:30pm; n/c

CHOW David Mitchell—6:30pm; n/c

Cowfish Baila!—9pm; $3-5

Dexter Lake Club  Karaoke w/Jared—9pm; n/c

Mcshane’s Bar & Grill Acoustic Underground Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

mulligan’s pub Karaoke—9pm; n/c

OAKSHIRE BREWING Moonlight Jubilee—5:30pm; n/c

overtime bar & grill  Westside Blues Jam w/ Dave Roberts—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s GARAGE Paul Quillen, Tom Heini & The Gossamer Strings—9pm; $5

Seasons Bar & Grill Karaoke w/ Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Barbara Healy Trio—7pm; n/c

the Barnlight Karaoke—7:30pm; n/c

The Drake Bar Flashback Drag Takeover—10:30pm; n/c

THE EMBERS SUPPER CLUB Eazy Money—8pm; n/c

WILDCRAFT CIDERWORKS Zion I—7:30pm; $15-18

FRIDAY 11/30

AXE & FIDDLE The Hipbillys—8:30pm; n/c

BILLY MAC’S Christie & McCallum—7:30pm; n/c

Blairally Church of the ’80s Night—9:30pm; DJ, $3

Bronco Saloon Karaoke w/Lindsey—9pm; n/c

CHOW Barbara Dzuro Jass Duo (Piano/Bass)—6pm; n/c

Cowfish Everybody Friday—9pm; $3

DARK AND STORMY Robert Blair & The Atmospheres—6:30pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood Bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

El Tapatio Cantina  Karaoke w/KJ Rick—9pm; n/c

GRIDIRON GRILL Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

HAPPY HOURS Heavy Chevy—8pm; n/c

HI-FI MUSIC HALL Hillstomp—8pm; $12-15

HI-FI MUSIC LOUNGE The Domestics w/ Ezza Rose—8pm; $5-7

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant Friday Night Blues—7pm; n/c

Jimmy’s Karoke w/ Zach—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—9pm; n/c

LAVELLE VINEYARDS Timothy Patrick—6:30pm; n/c

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT The Ben Rice Band—8pm; $7

MOHAWK TAVERN Professor Fate—9pm; n/c

NOBLE ESTATE URBAN Jen Sennett Franklin—6pm; n/c

Oregon Wine LAB New Violet—7pm; n/c

Saginaw Valley Ben Johnson— 6pm; n/c

SALSEROS STUDIO Orquesta Descarga 54—9pm; $12

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Cap’n Trips—9:30pm; $5

TERRITORIAL VINEYARDS Kanter, Mays & Rempel Trio—7pm; n/c

The Embers Supper Club The Surviors—9pm; n/c

THE SHEDD White Christmas—7:30pm; $28

WILDCRAFT CIDER WORKS Sam & The Courtesy Clerks—7pm; $8

WOW HALL HIV Alliance hosts World AIDS Day ft. PikSix—7pm; $10 sug. don.

SATURDAY 12/1

BEERGARDEN Muddy Souls—7:30pm; n/c

Brew & Cue Karaoke Night—9pm; n/c

Doc’s Pad Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

Driftwood bar Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

Hi-Fi MUSIC HALL Charlie Parr & Willie Watson—8pm; $15-25

Holiday Market Stages Main Stage: 10:30am Dharmika; 11:30am Rob Tobias; 12:30pm Olem & Micah; 1:30pm Anya Lecuyer; 3pm ATA; 4:45pm Rusty Still; Holiday Hall: 2:30pm Aruna Beth & Miriam Rose—n/c

HULT CENTER Eugene Symphony, Star Wars: Live in Concert (Episode IV: A New Hope)—7pm; $55

McDONALD THEATRE Echo & the Bunnymen w/  Enation opening—7pm; $39-52

OLD NICK’S PUB Blenderer, Jesse Gandy & Luc Gunn—9pm; $5

POURHOUSE TAVERN Karaoke Night w/ Dom—9pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Us & Them—9pm; $5

The Embers Supper Club Rock ‘n Rewind—9pm; n/c

TSUNAMI BOOKS Mary Gauthier—7:30pm; $23.50

TWISTED DUCK Karaoke w/ KJ Fedora, 9pm; n/c

TWO RIVERS / DOS RIOS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Tuba Carol Concert—noon; n/c

WHITE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Sarah—9pm; n/c

SUNDAY 12/2

Agate Alley Bistro Karaoke w/Breezy Bee—9pm; n/c

AXE & FIDDLE Digisaurus—8pm; n/c

CTR. FOR SPIRITUAL LIVING Timothy Patrick—10:30am; n/c

Cowfish Recess—9pm; n/c

Cush cafe Open Mic—2pm; n/c

Dark & Stormy Blues Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH Christmas Holiday Concert w/ The Eugene Gleemen—2:30pm; $12

HI-FI LOUNGE Magic Sword—6pm; $13-15

HOLIDAY MARKET STAGES Main Stage: 10:30am  Eugene Bhangra Dance Group; 11:30am Explorations in Four; 12:30pm Gabe Schliffer; 1:30pm The Swingin’ Marmalukeys; 3pm Sugar Pine String Band; 4:45pm Rob Tobias & The Northwest Express—n/c

Mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

SAM BOND’S BREWING December SongSmith Sunday Early Edition—6pm; n/c

Sam Bond’s Garage Irish Jam—4pm; n/c

SPRINGFIELD HIGH SCHOOL Eugene-Springfield Community Orchestra Concert—7pm; n/c

The drake Karaoke—9pm; n/c

The Embers Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—7pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Sunday Learners Jam Hosted by Sean Peterson—2:30pm; $5 don.

The River Stop Open Sunday Jam6pm; n/c

TRAVELERS COVE Paul Biondi Quartet—6pm; n/c

Webfoot Karaoke w/KJ Power—9pm; n/c

WOW HALL Over the Rhine Christmas Show w/ Gossamer Strings—7pm; $20-25

MONDAY 12/3

Centennial Steak House Karaoke w/Crystal Harmony & Makada—9pm; n/c

Cowfish Queen Karoke w/Sammy—9pm; soul, n/c

First National taphouse Open Mic—8pm; n/c

GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY (CHAPEL) Eugene Peace Choir – Singers Welcome—6pm; n/c

O BAR Timothy Patrick—5:30pm; n/c

Old nick’s Pub Service Industry Night & Irish Jam!—6pm

THE DRAKE Lip Sync Battle—10pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION 1st Monday Jazz Orchestra—7:30pm; $10

TUESDAY 12/4

Axe & Fiddle TNT Trivia—8pm; n/c

cUSH Poetry Open Mic—7:30pm; n/c

dexter lake club Acoustic Night on Taco Tuesdays—6pm; n/c

Hi-FI LOUNGE World Reggae Night—9pm; $3

Level Up Karaoke w/Kade—9pm; n/c

luckey’s Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde—10pm; $1

MAC’S NIGHTCLUB & RESTAURANT Roosters Blues Jam—8pm; n/c

Max’s Classic Crooner Productions—10pm;  karaoke,  n/c

MULLIGAN’S PUB Ibach’s One Man Quartet—8:30pm; n/c

SAM BOND’S GARAGE Bluegrass Jam—9pm; n/c

WhiTE HORSE SALOON Karaoke w/Slick Nick—9pm; n/c

WEDNESDAY 12/5

brew & cue Crystal Harmony Karaoke—9pm; n/c

Cowfish West Coast Wednesday w/Dis Primvl & SVNKA—9pm; n/c

drake bar DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

Hi-Fi Music LOUNGE Funk Jam—9pm; n/c

Jersey’s Karaoke w/Sassy Patty—8pm; n/c

Luckey’s Club Wednesday Night Sessions w/ The Groove Crew—10pm; $3

mohawk Tavern Karaoke w/Caught in the Act—9pm; n/c

Mulligan’s pub Open Mic—8:30pm; variety, n/c

OLD NICK’S PUB Whiskey Wednesday! Basin Street Band & Original Galaxy—9pm; cover TBA

 The Drake DJ Qamron Crooks—10pm; n/c

THE JAZZ STATION Jammin’ With The Pros—7:30pm; $3-5

the poker lounge DJ’d Party Nights—8pm; n/c

West end tavern Karaoke—9pm; n/c

WHIRLED PIES The Jazz Cafe live broadcast—4pm; n/c

Corvallis and the region

bombs away Cafe – Corvallis

Th Jazz Jam—9pm; n/c

cloud & kelly’s public house Corvallis

SU Celtic Jam Session—3:30pm; n/c

MO Bryson Skaar—7pm; n/c

TU Celtic Jam—7pm; n/c