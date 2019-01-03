Calendar Listings: January 3 – January 10

Thursday, January 3

ART/CRAFT Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit, 9am-5pm, Rainbow Optics Campus Store, 13th Ave., 762 E. 13th Ave. FREE

LEGO® Free Play, 10am-noon, Bricks & Minifigs Eugene, 780 Blair Blvd. FREE

LEGO® Group Build, 2-4pm, Bricks & Minifigs Eugene, 780 Blair Blvd. FREE

FILM Plank Town Presents: Springfilm On The Move January Film: Thelma and Louise, 6:30-9pm, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Lane County NAMI Friendship Group Cottage Grove, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats Restaurant, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Mindfulness Group, 4-5:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, 4:30pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE.

Who’s House? Our House! January 3rd Rally, 5:30-6:30pm, Wayne Lyman Morse U.S. Courthouse, 405 East Eigth Ave. Sponsored by Indivisible Eugene. FREE

Community Radio Volunteer Potluck, 6-8pm, Growers Market, 454 Willamette St. Welcome & orientation/networking, at KEPW 97.3FM studio/office. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 7pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. FREE

Health White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

KIDS/FAMILIES Walkers Storytime, 10:15am & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Komedy 4 da Kidz, 11am, Eugene Library Bethel Branch; 2pm, Eugene Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Library Bethel Branch. FREE

LECTURES AND CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at the MNCH, 2pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15th Ave. FREE w/ admiss.

On the Air “The Point,” current local issues, arts, stories, 9-9:30am, today, tomorrow and Monday through Thursday, Jan. 3, KPOV, 88.9 FM.

“Arts Journal,” current local artists, 9-10pm today & Thursday, Jan. 3. Comcast channel 29.

Thursday Night Jazz, 10pm, KLCC, 89.7 FM.

Outdoors/Recreation Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Duplicate Bridge, 12:30pm, today, Tuesday, Sunday & Thursday, Jan. 10; 9:30am on Monday, Emerald Bridge Club, 1782 Centennial Blvd., Spfd. $8.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, today & Tuesday, Funagain Games,. 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/ Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Tai Chi, 6:30pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop in.

Trivia w/ Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Logan Leonchroi, 7-8:30pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway.

Pub Trivia, 7-9:30pm, Viking Braggot Co. Southtowne, 2490 Willamette St. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 8-10pm, Trev’s, 1675 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Jan. 10, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

SOCIAL DANCE Social Dance, 7-9:30pm, Vets Memorial Ballroom, 1620 Willamette St. First night FREE, then $7.

Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

Country Night at The Cooler, 7:30pm, The Cooler Bar, 20 Centennial Lp. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

THEATER The Sloth (storytelling), 7-8pm, The Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, The Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

VOLUNTEER Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen, 10am-3pm, Laurel Valley Education Farm, 2621 Augusta St. FREE

ART/CRAFT Free First Friday at the Museum, 11am-5pm, Museum of Natural & Cultural History, 1680 E. 15Th Ave.

LEGO® Bingo, 11am-noon, Bricks & Minifigs Eugene, 780 Blair Blvd. FREE

LEGO® Free Play, 2-4pm, Bricks & Minifigs Eugene, 780 Blair Blvd.

First Friday ArtWalk, presented by Lane Arts Council, 5:30-8pm, Hult Ctr. For The Performing Arts, 1 Eugene Ctr. FREE

River Flow, 5:30-8:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E 15Th Ave. FREE

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

BENEFIT First Friday book sale, 4:30-7:30pm, Eugene Public Library, 100 W 10Th Ave. Benefit for child reading programs. FREE

FOOD/DRINK Friday Night Burgers & Blues, 6-9pm, Pfeiffer Winery, 25040 Jaeg Rd. FREE

GATHERINGS Job Network Meeting, 5-7pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Yawn Patrol Toastmasters, 6-7:45am, LCC Downtown Ctr., 110 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Church Women United January Forum (“Dare to Believe, Rise Up to Act”), 9-11:15am, St. Mary’s Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Food Not Bombs, 1pm cooking, Campbell Club, 3pm serving, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Tot Discovery Day: Oregon-ology, 9am-noon, Eugene Science Center, 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy. $10.

Baby Storytime, 10:15 & 11:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Storytime, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

All-Ages: Build It, anytime 11am-5pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch & Sheldon Branch. FREE

Adventure! Parents’ Night Off / Kids’ Night Out, 6-8:30pm, 490 Valley River Ctr. $20.

Parents Night Out, 6-10pm, Brick Builders, 1133 Willamette St. $20 per child. Call 541-954-9886 to RSVP.

HEALTH Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions: 30 min each, 3pm, Sacred Heart Medical Ctr. lobby, 3333 Riverbend Dr., Spfd. Don.

LECTURES/CLASSES Talks at the MNCH continues. See Jan. 3.

ON THE AIR Jumpin’ In and Out of The Blues, 4-6pm, KOCFG 92.5 FM.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm today & Monday, KOFC 92.5 FM.

Water is Life w/Jana Thrift & John Abbe, 6pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW,org.

Marc Time’s Record Attic, 11:30pm, Comcast channel 29.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for Seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, today & Monday through Wednesday, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Centennial chess5-8pm today & Saturday, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd. RSVP at 541-912-9061. FREE

Magic the Gathering, standard deck casual play, 6pm, Castle of Games, 660 Main, Spfd. $1.

Trivia Night on the Farm, 6-8pm, Agrarian Ales, 31115 W. Crossroads Ln., Coburg. FREE

Game Night, learn & play tabletop games, 7-9pm. Barnes & Noble, 1233 Valley River Dr. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/ Quincy, 9-11pm, Twisted Duck, 533 W. Cenntenial Blvd., Spfd. FREE

Blazing Paddles, table tennis club (ping pong). We welcome all ages & skill levels, drop-ins welcome, paddles provided, varying hours today through Thursday, Jan. 10, check wesite for times & occasional cancellations, lanetabletennis. $5.

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

SOCIAL DANCE Argentine Tango Dance Classes, 7-9:15am, Celebration Belly Dance & Yoga Studio, 1840 Willamette St., Ste. 206. $10.

Advanced dance class w/ Taller de Son Jarocho, 4:30-6pm, Whiteaker Community Ctr., N. Jackson & Clark St. FREE

Eugene Contact Participation Dance Jam, 6-8pm, Xcape Dance Academy, 1615 Oak St. $5-15 sliding scale.

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am today & Saturday, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7:30pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

ART/CRAFTs Date Night at Little Hands Art Ctr., 6-10pm, The Litlle Hands Art Ctr., 245 W. 8Th Ave. $25.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

BENEFIT A Night on Broadway! The Debutante and Emerald Knight Pageant!, 6-9:30pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. Benefit for ISCEE. $10.

COMEDY Gamers’ Paradise, 9-11pm, Doc’s Pad, 710 Willamette St. $5 sug. don.

FILM Skateboarding videos: A double feature with CYC & Plague Hardware, 7:30pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $5.

GATHERINGS Al-Anon, friends & family of alcoholics, beginners meeting, 9am, Bethesdal Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., 541-554-3707. FREE

Our Revolution Lane County, 11am-1pm, Theo’s Coffee House at Whirled Pies, 199 W. 8th Ave. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12 step meeting, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12th Ave. FREE

Drum Circle, hand drums preferred, noon-5pm, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

Peace Vigil, noon-1pm, downtown library, info at 541-484-5099. FREE

HEALTH Flow Yoga, ages 18+, 10am, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First time FREE, then $7-9 drop-in.

White Bird Walk-In Counseling & Referral continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

KIDS/FAMILIES Legos, 10:15am, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch & Bethel Branch, 541-682-8323. FREE

Family Music Time, 10:15am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 1:30-2:30pm, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE

2nd Annual Gnome Roam Nature Quest, 1-3pm, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. FREE for members, $5 for nonmembers.

Teens: Mario Kart Tournament, 4pm, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch, FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Fiction Writing Workshop for Teens w/ Cidney Swanson, 1-3pm, Barnes & Noble, 1163 Valley River Dr. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

LITERARY ARTS Garrick Beck, author, 5-7pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. FREE

ON THE AIR Country Classics, Hot Licks & Hipbilly favorites, ft. artist Hank Williams, 9-11am, KRVM.

Taste of the World w/Wagoma, cooking & cultural program, 9-10am today, 7-8pm Tuesdays, Comcast channel 29.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm today & tomorrow, 92.5 KOCF.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2-4pm, 92.5 KOCF.

60s Beat, “Keeping the Spirit of the 60s Alive,” ft. artist Neil Diamond, 7-9pm, KRVM.

The Institute of Spectra-Sonic Sound, 10pm-midnight, 97.3, KEPW.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight today & tomorrow, 92.5, KOCF.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION All-Paces Group Run, 9am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Amtgard Iron Keep LARP, Emerald Park, 1pm, 1400 Lake Dr. FREE

Cribbage at the Kitchen, 6-8pm, Claim 52 Kitchen, 1203 Willamette St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Centennial chess club continues. See Friday.

SOCIAL DANCE Dance Empowered w/ Cynthia Valentine, 9-10am today; Monday & Wednesday, 5:30-6:30pm, WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. $10 drop-in.

Cuban Salsa Dancing for Beginners, 4-5pm, Eugene Flamenco Arts Studio, 1670 W 11th Ave. $35 per month.

Country Line/Couples Dancing, 8pm, The Keg Tavern, 4711 W. 11th Ave. FREE

Dancing, 10pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

SPIRITUAL Day-long meditation, 10am-4pm, Ctr. for Sacred Sciences , 5440 Saratoga St. (At Fox Hollow). Don.

Contemplative Mass w/ Taize Chant, 5:30-6:30pm, Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 3925 Hilyard St. FREE

THEATER Auditions for Hello, Dolly!, 1:30pm, The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St. FREE

Moral Storytelling & Puppetry by puppet-master “Pappenspiel” Eberhard Eichner, 1-2pm, Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette St. Don.

Roving Park Players’ Auditions for Jane Austen’s Persuasion, 2-4pm, Good Samaritan Society – Chapel – 3500 Hilyard St. FREE

VOLUNTEER Feed the Hungry w/Burrito Brigade, 10am, Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. FREE

Prune & Groom Work Party, 10am-1pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd. FREE, RSVP to site@mountpisgaharboretum.org.

Grow for Good: Positive Community Kitchen continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

FILM Huston Smith: A Life of Exploring Religious Frontiers, 11am-1pm, Ctr. For Sacred Sciences, 5440 Saratoga St. (at Fox Hollow) Don.

GATHERINGS Picc-A-Dilly Flea Market, 10am-4pm, Lane County Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. $1.50.

Food Not Bombs, 2-4pm, Park Blocks, 8th Avenue & Oak Street. FREE

Rainbow Family Potluck, 2-6pm, 2975 Kincaid (bring food, plates, utensils and prayers for peace). FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, noon-1pm, White Bird Clinic, 341 E. 12Th Ave. FREE

HEALTH Yoga at the LAB, 10:30am, Oregon Wine LAB, 488 Lincoln St. $15.

Occupy Eugene Medical Clinic, noon-4pm, 1717 Centennial Blvd., Stes. 4 & 7, Spfd. FREE

Grief & Loss Support Group, 1-2:30pm, Companioning Care LLC, 696 Country Club Rd. $15-40.

KIDS/FAMILY Family Fun: Yoga, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

LECTURES/CLASSES Cool Edo: Artisanship in Early Modern Japan & Beyond w/ Kyozaburo Tsuge, 4pm, Knight Library (browsing room), UO. FREE

Walk & Talk at the Museum continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

On the Air “The Sunday Morning Hangover TV Show,” 1:30am, Comcast channel 29.

“The Sunday Morning Hangover Radio Program” w/ Marc Time, 10am, KWVA 88.1FM & kwvaradio.org.

Son of Saturday Gold, True stuff for true believers, ft. artist Sam Cooke, 11am-1pm, KRVM.

Reverb w/ Sean Cummins, 2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

Music Hour w/ Wally Bowen, 1-2pm, 92.5 KOCF.

The Dr. Yeti Show, 10pm-midnight, 92.5, KOCF.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Play Petanque! Easy to learn/fun to play, free lessons, 1-4pm Sundays & 1-4pm Wednesdays, University Park, University Ave & 24th Ave. FREE

Final Table Poker, 3pm & 6pm, Steve’s Bar & Grill, 117 14th St., Spfd. FREE

Malabon Players Society, adult pick up basketball, 3pm, Malabon Elementary School, 1380 Taney St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

SPIRITUAL Prayers for World Peace, 10:30am-noon, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. FREE

Zen Meditation Group, 5:30-7pm, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Refuge Recovery Meeting, 7-8:30pm, Open Sky Shambhala Ctr., 783 Grant St. FREE

Gnostic Mass, 8pm, Coph Nia Lodge Oto, 4065 W. 11th Ave.. #43. FREE

Roving Park Players' Auditions for Jane Austen's Persuasion, 2-4pm, Good Samaritan Society – Chapel – 3500 Hilyard St. FREE

VOLUNTEER Interfaith Sunday breakfast, needs volunteers! all/no faiths, everyone welcome, serving over 400 people every Sunday, 6:30-10:30am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., volunteers please contact Susan at 541-343-4397 or breakfast@heartofeugene.org. FREE

Feed the Hungry w/ Burrito Brigade, 11am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. FREE

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit, 9am-5pm, Rainbow Optics Campus Store, 13th Ave., 762 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Gatherings Lunch Bunch Toastmasters, noon, LCC Downtown Ctr., 101 W. 10th Ave., 541-687-7678. FREE

Spfd Lions Club Meeting, noon-1pm, (Spfd Lions Club is looking for interesting speakers – 20-30 minutes – at each of its meetings), Roaring Rapids Pizza, 4006 Franklin Blvd. FREE

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation, 12:15-12:45pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., Eugene Branch, 777 High St., 2nd Floor. $5.

Study Club, girls ages 10-18, 4-5pm, Ophelia’s Place, 1577 Pearl St., ste. 100. FREE

Eugene Cannabis TV Recording Session, 4:30pm, CTV-29 Studios, 2455 Willakenzie Rd., contact dankbagman@hotmail.com. FREE

Women in Black, silent peace vigil, 5-5:30pm, Pearl & 7th. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 6-7pm, Wellsprings Friends School, 3590 W. 18th Ave. FREE

Eugene Peace Choir, 6-8pm, Good Samaritan Society (Chapel), 3500 Hilyard St. FREE

Smoke Alert: What’s Happening with Oregon’s Forest Practices?, a panel & public discussion, 6-8pm, First Christian Church (community room), 1166 Oak St. FREE

Keep It Simple Spfd. Al-Anon Family Group, 6:30-7:30, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Lane County NAMI Connections Group, 6:30pm, Nami Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

Men’s Mentoring Circle, 6:30-8:30pm, McKenzie River Men’s Ctr., 1465 Coburg Rd. $10 sug. don.

Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance of Lane County, 7-8:30pm, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. FREE

Marijuana Anonymous, 12-step meeting, 7-8pm, St. Mary’s Church, 236 E. 13th Ave. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm Healing Matrix, 632 Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, 7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. & Cottage Grove Community Ctr., 700 E. Gibbs Ave., Cottage Grove. FREE

SASS Monday Night Drop-in Group, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified women 18+, 7-8:30pm, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Pinball League Meeting, 8-9:30pm, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. $5.

Bingo! 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair BlvD. FREE

health Latin Cardio Fusion, ages 14+, jazzy dance workout, 5:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. $7-$9.

Tai chi for Balance or Yoga Therapy sessions continues. See Friday.

White Bird walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, downtown library. FREE

Kids/Families Adventure! New Year at Noon!, 10am-1pm, Adventure! Children’s Museum, 490 Valley River Ctr. $4 per person.

Children’s Intro to Ki-aikido, 4:15pm today & Wednesday, Oregon Ki Society, 1071 W. 7th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes DanceAbility Class, creative movement for youth & adults; all abilities & disabilities, 5:15-6:15pm, CG Body Studio, 28 S. 6th St. #B, Cottage Grove, 541-357-4982. don.

Dance Fitness, ages 14+, dance yourself fit to pop, jazz & more, 5:30-6:30pm today & Wednesday, Bob Keefer Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $9.

Music Gumbo w/Andy Goldfinger, 6-9pm, KOFC 92.5 FM.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Outdoors/Recreation Filipino Martial Arts for Fitness, 5pm, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd. FREE intro.

The Monday Night Running Group, 5:30pm, Eugene Running Company, 123 Oakway Ctr. FREE

Trivia at The Pub w/ Elliot Martinez, 6-8pm, Oakshire, 207 Madison St. FREE

Trivia Night w/ Dom, 6-8pm, Gateway Grill, 3198 Gateway St., Spfd. FREE

Board Game Night, hosted by Funagain Games, 7pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St., info at thebarnlightbar.com. FREE

Twisted Trivia, 7pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Mario Kart Tournament, 9pm-2:30am, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

SOCIAL DANCE Folk Dancing for Seniors, 2:30-4pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St., info at 541-603-0998. $.25-$1.

Dance Empowered w/ Cynthia Valentine continues. See Saturday.

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Habitat Restoration Projects, 9am-noon, locations vary, volunteer@bufordpark.org. FREE

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit, 9am-5pm, Rainbow Optics Campus Store, 13th Ave., 762 E. 13th Ave. FREE

COMEDY Amusedays w/ Chaz Logan Hyde, 10pm, Luckey’s Club, 933 Olive St. $1.

FILM Wild Utah: America’s Red Rock Wilderness, 7pm, Tsunami Books, 2250 Willamette St. FREE

FOOD/DRINK Tuesday Night Pub Run, 6-9pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE

Cascade Toastmasters, drop-ins welcome, 7-8:15am, Lane Transit District, 3500 E. 17th Ave., 541-682-6182. FREE

Church Women United Breakfast, 7:30-8:30am, Brails Restaurant, 17th & Willamette. No host.

Singing Heart Community Singing, 10:30am-noon, McNail-Riley House, 601 W. 13th Ave. $10 sug. don.

Resist Trump Tuesday, noon, Federal Courthouse, 405 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Beginning Tai Chi & Qigong for balance & energy, 1-2pm, Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Debtor’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30pm, Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th St., 541-357-1390. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Campus Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, Hedco Building, Rm. 144, University of Oregon. FREE

Meditation Tuesday, 6pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, men only 12-step meeting, 6:30-8pm, First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. FREE

Adult Children of Alcoholics Meeting, 7-8:15pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd. FREE

Nar-Anon Meeting, beginners 6pm, back to basics 7pm, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1385 Oakway Rd. FREE

Tequila Tuesday! Old Nick’s Trivia w/ Phil, 7-9pm, 211 Washington St. FREE

Hate Crime & Discrimination Listening Session (Oregon AG office, in conjuction with the Community Alliance of Lane County), 6-8pm, Harris Hall, 125 E. 8th Ave. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Hunter-Downe Knightly, 9pm, Old Nick’s Pub, 211 Washington St. FREE

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation continues. See Monday.

HEALTH Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance: ages 18+, 6:30pm, today & Thursday, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 350 W. C St., Spfd. $7-9.

White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES

Fur & Feathers Green Start Play Day, 10am-noon, Nearby Nature, 622 Day Island Rd. Members FREE, nonmembers $5. Pre-register online or call 541-687-9699.

Table Tennis for kids continues. See Thursdday, Jan. 3.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Introduction to Business Plan Concepts, 3-5pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $45.

Money Matters for Beginners w/ Mark Brauer, 5:30pm, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Business Model Workshop – Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene 2019, 6-7:30pm, Rain Eugene, 942 Olive St. FREE

Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

Talks at MNCH continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

LITERARY ARTS Page 2 Poetry Open Mic, 7:30pm sign-up, Cush Cafe, 1305 Railroad Blvd. FREE

ON THE AIR Anarchy Radio w/ John Zerzan, 7p, KWVA, 88.1 FM

Taste of the World w/ Wagoma continues. See Saturday.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

OUTDOOR/RECREATION Running Group, 4 miles, 6-10pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Shuffleboard & Foosball Tournament, 6pm, The Barn Light, 924 Willamette St. FREE

Bingo Night w/ Zach, 7pm, Side Bar, 2380 Coburg Rd. FREE

Killer Queen League Night, 10pm-2am, Level Up Arcade, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Trivia w/ Ty Connor, 7pm, Beergarden, 777 W. 6th Ave. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Dom, 7pm, Shooter’s Pub & Grill, 2650 River Rd. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/ Kevin, 7pm, Pour House, 444 N. 42nd St., Spfd. FREE

WDYK w/ Zach, 7pm, First National Tap House, 51 W. Broadway, 541-393-6517. FREE

Bingo, 8pm, Webfoot, 839 E. 13th Ave. FREE

Trivia, 8pm, Duck Bar, 1795 W. 6th Ave. FREE

Bingo Bongo, 9-11pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Board Game Night continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

SOCIAL DANCE Eugene Folk Dancers, weekly international folk dancing, 6:45pm lessons, 7:45pm dance, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. 541-344-7591. $3-7.

Ballroom Dance Fundamentals, 6:45pm to register & dance starts at 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. $3 drop-in paid to instructor.

Bailonga: Argentine Tango Milonga, 7-10pm, The Vet’s Club, 2326 Willamette St. $5.

Dance Empowered w/ Cynthia Valentine contiunues. See Saturday.

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

VOLUNTEER Volunteer Orientation, 7pm, WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Ave. FREE

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit, 9am-5pm, Rainbow Optics Campus Store, 13th Ave., 762 E. 13th Ave. FREE

comedy Open Mic Comedy, 6:30pm signup, 7pm show, The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Comedy Open Mic w/ Seth Milstein, 9pm, Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. FREE

FILM Movie Appreciation Group: The Night of the Hunter, 1-3pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. FREE

Gatherings Overeaters Anonymous, 8-9am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St., oaeugene.org (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code). FREE or don.

Drop-In Meditation Class, noon-1pm, Neuromeditation Institue, 115 W. 8th Ave. Don.

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation, 12:15-12:45pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr. – Eugene Branch, 777 High St., 2nd floor. $5.

Nar-Anon Meeting, 12:30pm, Spfd Lutheran Church, 1542 I St., Spfd. FREE

Make Your Next Plate Great: Building Healthy Meals, 2pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Peace Vigil, 4:30pm, 7th & Pearl. FREE

Green Drinks & Conservation Roundtable, 5-9pm, Plank Town Brewing Company, 346 Main St., Spfd. FREE

Co-Dependents Anonymous, women-only 12-step meeting (infants allowed), 6-7pm, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. FREE

NAMI Lane County Connections group Florence, 6:30-8pm, New Winds Apartments Community Roo, 750 Lauren St. FREE

Singing Heart Community Singing, 7-8:30pm, Unitarian Universalist Church of Eugene, 1685 W. 13th Ave. $10 sug. don.

Meditation class – How to Transform Your Life, 6pm, Mahasiddha Kadampa Buddhist Ctr., 777 High St. $10.

“Out of the Fog,” meeting of Marijuana Anonymous, 7:30pm, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St. FREE

Lunchtime 30 Minute Guided Meditation continues. See Monday.

health Latin Cardio Fusion continues. See Monday.

White Bird Walk-in Counseling & Referral, 5:30-7:30pm today & Saturday, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Kids/Families Preschool Storytime, 10:15 & 11am, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Family Steam, 4pm, Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch. FREE

Teens Cook w/ Mason Jars, 4pm, Eugene Downtown Library, 100 W. 10th Ave. FREE

Lectures/Classes SBDC Contractors Certification Preparation Course, 8am-5pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. To register, please contact Dan or Sue Hines at 1-503-722-2894 or email dan@moneywiseco.com. $330.

Dance Fitness continues. See Monday.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

On the Air “Truth Television,” live call-in local news/politics, 6pm, Comcast 29.

The Colours of Aire w/DJ Anonymous, 9pm, 97.3 FM or KEPW.org.

“That Atheist Show,” weekly call-in, 7pm, Comcast 29, 541-790-6617.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Mom & Baby Stroller Run, 9:30am, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Community Group Run, 3-6 miles, 6pm, Run Hub Northwest, 515 High St., 541-344-1309. FREE

Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 7-9pm, 23 Tons Cafe, 2864 Willamette St. FREE

WDYK Trivia w/Dom, 7pm, Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, 559 N. Pacific Hwy., Junction City, 541-998-5185. FREE

Cards Against Humanity w/Kevin, 8pm, First National Taphouse, 51 W. Broadway. FREE

Pinball Knights, 3-strikes pinball tournament, 21 & over, 8pm, Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721. $5 buy in.

Trivia w/Ty Connor, 8pm, Starlight Lounge, 830 Olive St. FREE

Play Petanque! continues. See Sunday.

Blazing Paddles continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Cards Against Humanity w/Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Pool Hall continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

SOCIAL DANCE Scottish Country Dancing, 7-9pm, Santa Clara Grange, 295 Azalea Dr. First time FREE, monthly $15.

Ballroom Dancing, ages 18+, 7:45pm, Willamalane Adult Activity Ctr., 215 W. C St., Spfd. First class FREE, then $5-6 drop-in.

ART/CRAFT Copper and Tin Metal work by Artful Alchemy, 6pm, Hop Valley Brewing Co., 990 W 1st Ave.$35.

Ongoing Jerry Ross painting exhibit continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

GATHERINGS Overeaters Anonymous, 7-8am, First Christian Church, 1236 Oak St. (541-686-6622 24 hrs. in advance for building code) oaeugene.org. FREE or don.

NAMI Lane County Friendship Group, 10am-noon, Jack Sprats, 510 E. Main St., Cottage Grove. FREE

Downtown Public Speakers Toastmasters Club, drop-ins welcome, noon-1:05pm, Les Lyle Conference rm., 4th fl. Wells Fargo Bldg., 99 E. Broadway Ave., 541-485-1182. FREE

NAMI Mindfulness Group, 4-5pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd., 541-520-3096. FREE

Men’s Meet Up, for survivors of sexual assault, self-identified men 18+, 4:30-6pm, SASS, 591 W. 19th Ave. FREE

Lane County NAMI LGBTQIA+ Connection Group, 6-7:30pm, HIV Alliance, 1195A City View St. FREE

Learn to Meditate, 6-8pm, Open Sky Shambhala, 783 Grant St. $15.

Emerald Photographic Society Club Meeting, 6:45pm, Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Spfd. FREE

Atheist, Agnostics & Free Thinker AA, 12-Step Meeting, 7-8pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 2385 W. 13th Ave., 541-953-5119. FREE

NAMI Lane County’s Friends & Family Support Group, 7-8:30pm, NAMI Resource Ctr., 2411 Martin Luther King Blvd. FREE

HEALTH White Bird now offers free walk-in counseling & referral, 5:30-7:30pm, Eugene Downtown Library. FREE

KIDS/FAMILIES Babies-Toddlers Storytime, 4pm, Goose Resale, 1075 Chambers, 541-343-1300. FREE

Family STEAM, enjoy hands-on fun & learning together w/science, technology, etc., 4pm, Eugene Public Library Bethel Branch. FREE

Table Tennis for kids, 4:45-6:15pm today & Tuesday, Boys & Girls Club, 1545 W. 22nd St., eugenettclub.com or 541-515-2861. FREE w/membership.

LECTURES/CLASSES Chair Yoga for the elderly, 10-11am, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1465 Coburg Rd. Don.

SBDC Food Cart Operations, 3-5pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $45.

Selling on Etsy – Getting Started, 6-8pm, Lane Small Business Development Ctr., 101 W. 10 Ave. $45.

Talks at the MNCH continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

ON THE AIR “What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been w/ Wally Bowen,” 7-8pm. KOCF 92.5 FM.

Thursday Night Jazz w/David Gizara, 10pm. KLCC 89.7FM.

“Arts Journal” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

“The Point” continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION Pool Hall for seniors, 8:30am-4:30pm, Campbell Community Ctr., 155 High St. $0.25.

Lunchtime Running Group, 3-4 miles, 12:15-12:45pm, Tap & Growler, 207 E. 5th Ave. FREE

Centennial chess club, 5-8pm, Centennial Market, 651 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfd. RSVP 541-912-9061. FREE

Board Game Night, 6-11pm, Funagain Games, 1280 Willamette St. FREE

Categorically Correct Trivia w/Elliot Martinez, 6:30-8pm, Oregon Wine LAB. FREE

Trivia with Ty Connor, 6:30pm, Ninkasi Tasting Rm, 272 Van Buren St. FREE

Adult intro to ki-aikido, 7pm, OKS, 1071 W. 7th. FREE

Breaking Bingo w/ Logan Leonchroi, 7-8:30pm, Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway.

Cards Against Humanity w/ Charley, 8-10pm, Brew & Cue, 2222 Hwy 99 N. FREE

Quizzo Pub Trivia w/Dr. Seven Phoenix, 9pm, Level Up, 1290 Oak St. FREE

Blazing Paddles continues. See Friday.

Duplicate Bridge continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

Tai Chi continues. See Thursday, Jan. 3.

SOCIAL DANCE Line Dance Lessons, 6-8pm, The Blind Pig Bar, 2750 Roosevelt Blvd. FREE

English & Scottish Country Dancing. 7pm, Vet’s Memorial Ballroom, 1620 Willamette St. $7, first night FREE.

Music & Dance Workshops w/Taller de Son Jarocho, 7pm, American Legion Hall, 3650 River Rd. FREE

Fall Dance Sampler Series, Tango, 7:30pm, In Shape Athletic Club, 2681 Willamette St. $10.

Drag Takeover, 10pm, The Drake, 77 W. Broadway. FREE

Country Night at The Cooler, 7:30pm, The Cooler Bar, 20 Centennial Lp. FREE

SPIRITUAL Zen Meditation Group, 7-8am, Blue Cliff Zen Ctr., 439 W. 2nd Ave. FREE

Zen Meditation, 7-8:45pm, Zen West, 981 Fillmore St., zenwesteugene@gmail.com. FREE

THEATER The Lion King, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr., 1 Eugene Ctr. $39.75-112.25.

No Shame Theatre Workshop, 8-9:30pm, The Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

The Sloth (storytelling), 7-8pm, The Atrium Bldg., 99 W. 10th Ave. FREE

VOLUNTEER Friends of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah Native Plant Volunteer Work Party, 9am. Contact volunteer@bufordpark.org, or at 541-344-8350.

Owen Rose Garden Monthly Work Party, 9am-noon, Owen Rose Garden, 300 N. Jefferson St. For more information, contact Vanessa Young, Park Volunteer Coordinator, at vyoung@eugene-or.gov or 541-510-9318. FREE

Friends of Trees Crew Leader Training, 6-7:30pm, Friends of Trees, 338 W 11th Ave. RSVP at EugeneTrees@FriendsofTrees.org or 541-632-3683.

Editor is compiling an anthology called What Happened to the Hippies that will feature short articles from individuals who considered themselves hippies in the 1960’s and early 70’s. If you might be interested in knowing more about this project, please email hippiebook@yahoo.com.

Rotary District 5110 seeks team members for its 2019 Group Study Exchange program, a vocational & cultural exchange for young professionals ages 23-40 who will spend three weeks in Israel in May 2019. Cost is $700. For further information, contact Rue LaMarchen at 5110gse@gmail.com.

The Long Term Care Ombudsman program is offering free training in Eugene on Jan. 9, 10, 16, 17 & 31. The Ombudsman program serves long-term care facility residents through complaint investigation, resolution and advocacy for improvement in resident care. For more information about the program, and to sign up for the training, go to oltco.org and click on volunteer opportunities.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Fundraiser is underway for Jujin Gakuen Elementary School and the fifth-grade class trip to Japan in 2019. Pickup dates are Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. Email japanchristmastrees@gmail.com or text 541-852-3148 for more information. Requests for pickup will be taken until 8pm the day before pickup. $10 per tree, $15 per flocked tree.

A rally will be held Jan. 15 in Salem outside the Oregon Dept. of Veterans Affairs at 4pm, just prior to public comment hearing on the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal and Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline. Bus transportation from Eugene is at 2:15pm at First United Methodist Church (1376 Olive St.).To reserve a seat on the bus, email 350eugene@gmail.com.