EW is Hiring a News Reporter

Eugene Weekly is looking for a full-time news reporter to join our small feisty office. EW’s news section has a fierce dedication to covering key issues with an alternative flare.

EW’s news provides readers with an alternative to the daily mainstream media. We don’t simply repeat other coverage. We provide alternative news or a new angle. We write hard news with a narrative touch, often with a goal of solutions journalism and a focus on investigative journalism.

The news reporter will, in addition to news, do online updates and write cover features and as well as other coverage from arts to sports.

We’re looking for a reporter who can write briskly and accurately as well as delve into long-form storytelling. A good EW reporter is someone who works well in a group, and takes edits well, but is independent and persistent and doesn’t need handholding. A love of public records and developing key sources is a must, as well as the flexibility to interview a vegetarian chef in the morning a and crime victim in the afternoon. A good relationship with your phone’s camera and with social media will come in handy and, and a good sense of humor is a bonus.

Our writers also do some editing so you should have a good working relationship with AP style and not be married to the Oxford comma.

This opportunity comes with excellent non-financial perks (mainly free food, kombucha, office dogs and endless coffee). The position starts as soon as it’s filled.

The job is a full-time position with a competitive salary and benefits, including health insurance. Send résumé with two references, a cover letter and three writing clips by Jan. 25 to editor@eugeneweekly.com. EW is an equal opportunity employer, and women and people of color are encouraged to apply.