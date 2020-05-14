It has been one of the hidden gems of Eugene for the past 16 years. Now the Archaeology Channel International Film Festival, which opened on Wednesday May 13, has the online spotlight. Organized by the Eugene-based nonprofit Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI), the five-day festival features 23 films from throughout the world. “I would put our festival against anyone in the world content-wise,” Rick Pettigrew, the festival director and ALI’s executive director says. “We have more diversity.” Productions for this year’s edition of the festival include a film about lost Italian art during World War II (Art in War), the story of the Bruniquel Cave that was discovered in France in 1990 (Neandertal: The Mystery of Bruniquel Cave), a profile of photographer Lucio Rosa in Libya (The “Boy” with the Nikon) and an Iranian documentary that explores the influences of two great poets (Hafez and Goethe). Also, there’s an Oregon-based story of WWII Japanese pilot Nobuo Fujita (Samurai in the Oregon Sky), a look at HistoriCorps and its ongoing efforts to preserve remote historical structures (Saving Places) as well as a close look at the perceptions and interpretations of gender (Theirstory).

The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival runs through May 17. Each day’s viewing is $4.99. More information about the festival, including a synopsis of all the films, is at ArchaeologyChannel.org.