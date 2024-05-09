EW’s Endorsements at a Glance

Voters, mark your ballots in local state and national races 

Voters, mark your ballots in local state and national races 

NATIONAL

Democratic nominee for President

✔ Joseph R. Biden Jr. 
Marianne Williamson

U.S. Representative 4th District

✔ Val Hoyle (unopposed)

OREGON

Secretary of State 

✔ Tobias Read 
James Manning Jr., James Jim Crary, Paul Damian Wells, Dave W. Stauffer 

State Treasurer 

✔ Elizabeth Steiner  
Jeff Gudman

Attorney General 

✔ Dan Rayfield 
Shaina Maxey Pomerantz 

LEGISLATURE

State Representative

House District 7

✔ John Lively 
Ryan Rhoads

House District 8

✔ Lisa Fragala 
Doyle E. Canning

House District 12 (Democrat)

No candidate

House District 12 (Republican)

✔ Charlie Conrad 
Darin Harbick

House District 13

✔ Nancy Nathanson (unopposed)

House District 14

✔ Julie Fahey (unopposed)

LANE COUNTY

District Attorney

✔ Christopher J. Parosa 
James Cleavenger

Lane County Board of Commissioners

North Eugene

✔ Zach Mulholland 
Pat Farr Sr.

South Eugene

✔ Laurie Trieger 
Grace Widdicombe

City of Eugene

Mayor 

✔ Kaarin Knudson 
Shanaè Joyce-Stringer, Stefan (Ace Dog) Strek

Ward 1

✔ Eliza Kashinsky 
Ethan Clevenger, Ted M. Coopman

Ward 2

✔ Matthew K. Keating 
Lisa Warnes

Ward 7

✔ Lyndsie Leech 
Barbie Walker 

Ward 8

✔ Randy Groves (unopposed)

EWEB 

Wards 1 & 8 

✔ Tim Morris 
Kim Arscott

Wards 2 & 3 

✔ John Barofsky (unopposed)

Wards 6 & 7 

✔ Sonya Carlson (unopposed)

City of Eugene Measures

Measure No: 20-349 STAR Voting
Amends Charter, changes method for electing mayor and city councilors.

NO

Measure No: 20-358  Ems Stadium
Bonds Funding Lane County Multiuse Stadium at Fairgrounds

NO

Eugene School District 4J Measure 20-357 
Renewal of current five-year local option tax for general operations 

YES

The local option levy, which voters have renewed every five years since 2000, is a crucial portion of the Eugene School District 4J budget — the funds equate to roughly 200 teaching positions or the cost of six weeks of school. It basically fills in where Ballot Measure 5 limited the funding schools can get from the Oregon Legislature. Renewing this levy won’t raise your taxes and will keep the needed $25 million it raises for K-12 education funding the kids of Eugene 4J.

City of Springfield

No challenged races

Missing your ballot? Go to Sos.oregon.gov and click My Vote.