Midsummer Night’s Drain

The Seventh Annual Victorian Tea Party with live music, art, entertainment, vendors, food and beverages will be July 19 in Drain. This year’s theme is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” To honor the famous Shaksphere piece, guests are welcome to dress as fairies and attend costume contests as well. “It is for the community,” Ame Beard, the house owner and the organizer of the event, says. She is also part of the Chamber of Commerce Board in Drain, and wants to see people and businesses in the community come together. Beard lives in an over 125-year-old three-story Victorian house, where she opens up the downstairs for 13 vendors as well as an antique store. On Saturday, she will open the house to guests, new vendors and artists for the tea party. Aside from the house, five other partnered locations are open for guests to wander around, either on foot or by a four-rider bike. Each spot has a special offering as part of the tea tour. You can expect a fairy vibe with dance, live music by Mood Area 52 and even visual artists who will do live painting. You can also spot or attend a corgi (dog) kissing booth that features a Shakespeare play.

Seventh Annual Victorian Tea Party is 7 pm to 10 pm Saturday, July 19, at Capricorn Manor, 105 West A Avenue, Drain. Free for anyone, including some food and drinks. Visit their Facebook page at Midsummer Night’s Dream Enchanted Tea Party for more information.

