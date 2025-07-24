Activist Alert

‘Many of us didn’t choose to become activists. We were activated.’ — Black Lives Matter activist and former Rep. Cori Bush

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Finding Imperfect Allies: The Future of DEI, noon, WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue, City Club of Eugene, CityClubofEugene.org.

• Street Protest De-Escalation & Protocol, 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm Saturday, July 26, Warrior Sisters, Neighborhood Anarchist Collective, Eugene Aikikai, 870 West 2nd Avenue, Unit B.

• Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration, 7 pm, Wednesday, August 6, Alton Baker Park Peace Pavilion. Taiko drumming, Obon dancing and a lantern ceremony at dusk honoring victims of the atomic bombings and calling for peace, AsianCouncil.org.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Weekly protest by Cottage Grove Friends of Democracy, 5 pm to 6 pm, Fridays, Coast Fork Farm Stand on the corner of Main and Hwy 99. Affiliated with Indivisible and Rural Organizing Project.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Volunteer with 50501 — medics, de-escalators, etc., needed. Linktr.ee/50501eugene. Contribute to financing permits and other items for local 50501 protests by searching Eugene 50501 on GoFundMe. Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

