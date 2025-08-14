Make a Memory at GirlsCon 

More than half way through the summer break — Parent-Daughter GirlCon can help daughters and their guardians make a joyful memory through celebrating fandom. Ophelia’s Place is a nonprofit organization providing a safe space where girl-identified youth between ages 10 to 18 can explore their interests. This year marks its 20th anniversary. Ophelia’s Place runs after and out-of-school programs, provides therapy for youth and families and hosts annual events like GirlCon that are open to the community. River Aaland has been working at Ophelia’s Place for 14 years. Aaland says things like comics and TV shows bring joy to girls and their guardians. You can expect interactive activities such as crafts and fashion shows. Music, snacks and local art and action figure vendors will also welcome participants and set its vibe. Wear your favorite cosplay to GirlCon if you like. “It is a great memory making opportunity and special time,” Aaland says, adding that relationship building is important to highlight as well. She says new people have come to previous events and learned about Ophelia’s Place, and she hopes GirlCon will welcome newcomers too.

Parent-Daughter GirlCon, open for youth ages 10-18 and their guardian, is 1 pm to 4 pm, Saturday, August 16, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 West 13th Avenue. $10 for daughter and guardian pair. Learn more about Ophelia’s Place at OpheliasPlace.net.

Featured Local Savings