Activist Alert

“Which side are you on, boy?/ Which side are you on?

My daddy was a freedom fighter/ And I’m my daddy’s son/ And I will fight for freedom/ Until everybody’s won.” — Florence Reece, activist

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Weekly get-out-the-vote postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursday August 21, and ongoing at Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road, gear up to turn Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania blue on Nov 4. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com

• To replace the mainstream parties with a party of, by, and for the people, We the People Party Lane County meet August 22 and every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Fill Your Community Cup Bloc Party, 11 am to 3 pm, Sunday, August 24, Armitage Park, the field to the left of the bathrooms. Free plants, snacks, activities and more.

• Workers Over Billionaires Protest, 10:30 am, Sunday, August 31, Park Blocks, 8th and Oak. 50501 Eugene. Mobilize.us.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

• Ongoing information on Avelo: The Deportation Airline, which flies in and out of Eugene through Dec. 2, visit bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG. The Avelo Out of Eugene coalition is working on other efforts to prevent more/similar flights and expand focus to include other companies that have ties to DHS/ICE. AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

