Whole Lotta Bachata

Earmark the weekend of Sept. 19 through the 21 for Latin dance in Eugene, specifically bachata, a form of partnered social dance that originated in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s. Eugene will see a series of workshops, social gatherings and bachata performances held at various venues, some featuring Edwin Ferreras and Dakhóta Romero of Areito Arts, an L.A. educational dance company. Roughly translating to “good times” or “party,” bachata is characterized by sensual hip movements and simple footwork. Bachata is most often performed to a fusion of Spanish guitar and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and percussion, similar to merengue. Dancer Kayla Bordelon is one of a few volunteer dancers, including Edgar Uriarte and Diane Meyer, who helped bring Ferreras and Romero to town. She says bachata evolved from older dance styles like son, danzon, merengue and bolero. As bachata gained in popularity throughout North America, she says, it has acquired even more sensuality, introducing moves such as body rolls. Ferreras and Romero bring “bachata back to its Dominican roots,” Bordelon says. On Sunday, Sept. 21, Juan Garcia of Azúcar Cuban Dance y Más, a Eugene-based bachata dance group, will host the free Raices de la Bachata at the Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene. “That event will have an intro bachata lesson, great for anyone who’s never tried bachata, or even partner dancing at all,” Bordelon says. Bordelon also says that you don’t need to bring a partner to participate. Following the lessons are performances from international artists and local dancers, before the floor will open for social bachata dance. Racies de la Bachata caps off a full weekend of ticketed bachata events in town beginning Friday, Sept. 19, including Buenas Vibras Glam Night, featuring Ferreras and Romero on Saturday.

Raices de la Bachata is 4 pm to 8 pm, Sunday, Sept. 21, at The Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza, 85 East 8th Avenue. Free and all ages welcome. Buenas Vibras Glam Night is 8:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 20, at The Barn Light Bar, 924 Willamette. $10 cover and 21-plus. For more information, a complete listing of times, event details and ticket prices, including full weekend passes, visit Dominican Bachata Weekender with Edwin & Dakhóta on Facebook.

