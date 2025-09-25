Sage Advice

New York eclectic folk singer-songwriter Rachael Sage returns to Eugene Sept. 29 at Art House, supporting her new release Canopy, out Oct. 24 on Sage’s own Mpress Records. Built in the 1920s, Art House is a former church and morgue turned part-time events venue and longtime movie theater. “I love that,” Sage says of the Art House environment. The closest she’s come in the past, she says, is “a venue in Ohio where they apparently had ghosts. They were actively giving ghost tours in the basement while I was performing upstairs. It was pretty cool!” (Art House’s location is also said to be haunted.) Sage’s band is called The Sequins, and with Canopy, she says it’s the first time she’s included the name of her band in the album title. “It’s exciting to be able to give these phenomenal players and humans their ‘flowers’ after so many years,” Sage says. Referring to the album, she adds, “It’s entirely about serving the songs, creating the very best music with the most honest intentions that we can,” she says. “I think this record, which is very much focused on the themes of safety, inclusivity and acceptance, as well as peace in a variety of contexts, manages to do that.” Still, she says, it has “a few ‘bops’ in there to make people smile and jump around.” The Sequins’ Trina Hamlin, who plays harmonica, percussion and sings, joins Sage at the Art House show. She shares the bill with Nashville singer-songwriter Kristen Ford, touring behind her 2025 roots rock album Pinto, out now on Ani DiFranco’s Righteous Babe Records.

Kristen Ford and Rachael Sage’s Joy = Resistance Tour stops in Eugene 7 pm, Monday, Sept. 29, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 advance, $22 day of show. The concert is all-ages, no children under 6.

