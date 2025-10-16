Fleetwood Mac Fever

The song “Silver Springs” is trending on TikTok. The 1973 Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Buckingham Nicks album reissue went viral this year. And Stereophonic, a play with music loosely inspired by the recording process of Fleetwood Mac’s towering hit Rumours, is the most Tony-nominated play in history. Needless to say, Fleetwood Mac is on trend, and Stereophonic comes to Eugene, Oct. 17 through 19 at the Hult Center. Stereophonic, written by David Adjmi, with original music by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, tells the story of a ’70s band that sounds an awful lot like Fleetwood Mac, toiling in the studio to record a follow-up album to a massive debut. The work happens as interpersonal tension and romantic drama tear the group apart. The story unfolds as the band develops the songs, using the music and lyrics to chronicle the crumbling bonds that both threaten the group and make them such a vital creative force. It’s all much like Fleetwood Mac recording Rumours in 1977, now one of the best-selling albums in history. Musically, Stereophonic captures Fleetwood Mac’s melancholy soft rock tone, confessional lyrics and occasional blues and country lilt. There’s an interplay of male and female vocals, like Fleetwood Mac, and Butler captures Buckingham’s distinctive guitar tone and melodic voice in the songs. The play was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 2024, and won five, including Best Play. The Hult Center dates are the play’s only regional engagement in Oregon. Read an interview with one of the show’s stars, Christopher Mowod, at EugeneWeekly.com.

Stereophonic is 8 pm Friday, Oct. 17, 2 pm and 8 pm Saturday, Oct. 18th, and 1 pm and 6:30 pm Sunday, Oct 19 at the Hult Center. The show is all ages. Tickets begin at $49, and are available at HultCenter.org.