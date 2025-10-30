Witchy Ways

2024 Witches’ Ball. Photo courtesy Debrae FireHawk.

Keep the Halloween vibes a little while longer with the Annual Witches’ Costume Ball, a DJ dance party, pagan celebration and costume contest at WOW Hall. Event organizer Debrae FireHawk from DanceSanity, a Eugene-based production company, is a self-described practicing witch who DJs under the name FireHawk. Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes, she says, not just witches. FireHawk says the evening itself celebrates the legacy of pagan culture and ritual around the Halloween season, known in Gaelic cultures as Samhain. The night starts with Hallows Ritual, honoring loved ones who have passed away. Along with FireHawk, local DJs performing include Okon-Oyo and Bee Stee, playing music ranging from world beat to classic soul, hip hop, funk and electronic. Also at the event, there will be psychics, tarot readings, vendors and a tea bar. Non-DJ performers include Eugene Hexenbrut, inspired by the German dance group Wolfshäger Hexenbrut, which translates to “witches dance.” Members wear witch costumes as they perform a modern choreographed dance drawn from ancient practices. FireHawk says the night honors “the original sentiments of Halloween time.” She says that it is a “happy celebration of all that has passed away from the world and a turning to the deeper time of creation with our coming long winter nights. Our ancestors gave us these rituals,” she adds, “and here we are today, sharing them with our greater Eugene community.”

The Annual Witches’ Costume Ball is 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 1, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $18 advance, $22 day of show and are available at WowHall.org. The event is all ages.