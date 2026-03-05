Activist Alert

Protests, activism and more around Lane County

News by Camilla MortensenPosted on

“Get in and stay in the streets of every city, every village and every hamlet of this nation, until true Freedom comes.” — Rep. John Lewis

• Stop the War on Iran! National Day of Action, 2 pm, Saturday, March 7, Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse, Party for Socialism and Liberation with Answer Coalition, Planet vs Pentagon, Eugene DSA, and Climate Justice League.

• International Women’s Day rally, 3 pm to 4 pm, Sunday, March 8, Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza, 799 Oak Street, share signs, hear speakers and music, and find info and ways to take action with Indivisible Eugene Springfield.

• Say No to Amazon’s Mega Distribution Center, 7:30 pm, March 9, City Hall North Building. “Show your support to keep this behemoth out of Eugene!”

Ongoing at the Eugene Federal Building, 7th Avenue and Pearl Street.

• Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159, weekly protest, 1 pm to 2 pm, Mondays.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am to 4 pm last Tuesday of each month. More at Linktr.ee/PSLEugene. Be available for rapid response via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Singing for Our Lives, noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Shame on ICE, 1 pm to 2 pm, Tuesdays. Indivisible Eugene/Springfield. 

• Love and Rage Protest, 2 pm to 5 pm, Tuesdays. 

• Showing Up for Racial Justice, noon to 1 pm, Wednesdays. 

• 50501 Weekly Protest, noon to 4 pm, Wednesdays. Bring readings, songs, signs or other art.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza and Against ICE, 3 pm to 5:30 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon.

• Signs of Fascism Protest, 10 am to noon, Thursdays. Signs provided, wear all black. Indivisible.

Raging Grannies, noon to 2 pm, Fridays.

SLUG Queens Resist!, 1 pm to 2 pm, Sundays.

• Eugene Inflatables Protest and Seated Meditation, 2 pm to 4 pm, Sundays.

Ongoing events 

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners on 29th and Willamette Street and noon to 1 pm, Mondays, corner of Coburg and Harlow roads.

• Make Whistle Kits to Fight ICE, 10 am to 1 pm, Mondays, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street; 11 am to noon, Wednesdays, Wesley UMC 1385 Oakway Road, supplies provided.

• Make protest signs at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday through Sunday; get help with sign making 11 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays. Make signs for a $5 suggested donation to MECCA per person. 

Stop the Cuts, noon, Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive. 

• Springfield Community of Peace: Seeking Peace in the Middle East, 3 pm the second Sunday of each month, Ebbert Methodist Church, 532 C St., Springfield. Discussion and action.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays! 