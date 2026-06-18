Become a Butterfly Expert

Explore the transformational world of butterflies when you join the Lane County Butterfly Club on a guided Butterfly Field Trip, where participants learn how to identify local butterfly species and discover facts about their habitat, food sources and biodiversity land management. Chapter President Sharon Blick will guide the Living Earth Nature Sanctuary and Golden Gardens field trip June 20. Blick is responsible for the first butterfly count in Eugene. According to the North American Butterfly Association (NABA), a butterfly count is an observation period where people go out in nature and count the type and number of butterflies they see in a day within a “15 mile diameter count circle.” She is one of the original founders of the Lane County chapter of NABA. Vice President Sue Anderson will guide the July and August field trips. According to Blick, “Butterflies only come out when it’s sunny and warm and not too windy, so that makes it hard to look for them in the spring.” Blick explains that the weather is nice enough by June to host field trips and butterfly counts. There are four upcoming butterfly field trips: June 20, July 25 and August 8. To sign up, pre-register in order to receive details with the exact time and meeting location.

Butterfly Field Trip, 1 to 3 PM, Saturday, June 13, West Eugene Wetlands. All ages welcome. Free. Pre-registration required, sign up at LaneButterflies.org/field-trips.

Western Tiger Swallowtail. Photo by Rick Ahrens.