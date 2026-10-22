4th Annual Walktober

Walktober is back for its fourth year. With over 50 free, themed, guided walks across Eugene and Springfield during October, walkers win prizes, meet new people and explore their communities. Now entering the fourth week of Walktober, there are still plenty of walks, including the 5 pm Oct. 22 Eugene Masonic Cemetery Arboretum Tour where walkers will learn about the cemetery’s history. Bird lovers can join a birding expert for the Island Park bird walk 9 am Oct. 24. Later that day, an expert takes walkers thrifting downtown for the Thrift Shop Hop at noon. Walktober coordinator Delaney Thompson says the month is about community. “It’s mainly to get folks out into the community, walking, meeting new people, trying new things, maybe going into new businesses,” Thompson says, “and giving walking a try if it’s not something that they usually do.”

Walktober meets at various times and locations through the rest of October. For a complete schedule and more information, visit WeWalkLane.org.