Best Cannabis dispensary

1. Moss Crossing, 2751 Friendly St., 541-636-3724, MossCrossing.com.

2. Spacebuds, 741 Lincoln St., 541-505-9834, SpacebudstheDispensary.com

3. Sweet Tree Farms, 4097 W. 11th Ave., 541-246-8075, StfEugene.com.

For the eighth year in a row, Moss Crossing Cannabis is the number one cannabis dispensary in Eugene. Why do people like it so much? Store manager Mia Jewel thinks it’s because of the friendly workers and tight-knit community. “I’m on texting basis with most of my regulars,” she says. “We have this regular, Chuck; he and I trade movie recommendations weekly. Another regular is Mary Jo, who takes us little bouquets every few days and refreshes the one we have in store. That’s just a good sign that we are doing right by our community and people. Everyone coming back for us and taking care of us is something that I really really love and appreciate.”

Aside from giving movie recommendations and having a nice bouquet, Moss Crossing sells all kinds of cannabis, from preroll to 100 milligram edibles to sleep aids and even lotions that help with pain management without getting you stoned.