Best Latin American food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Nelson’s In The Whit, 400 Blair Blvd., 541-844-8404, NelsonsInTheWhit.com.

2. El Nopalito, 1203 Willamette, 541-357-1016, Elnopalito541.com.

3. Xicha Brewing, 747 E. 32nd Ave., 541-654-4671, XichaBrewing.com.