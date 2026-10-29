Best Place for tchotchkes, knick-knacks and trinkets

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Hirons Pharmacy, 185 E. 18th Ave., 541-344-4832; 1950 Franklin Blvd., 541-344-5268, Hironsdrug.com.

2. Eugene Saturday Market, Park Blocks downtown, 541-686-8885, EugeneSaturdayMarket.org.

3. Time Traveler’s Antique Mall, 2020 Main St., Spfd., 541-357-5468, TimeTravelersAntiqueMall.com.