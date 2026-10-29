Patrick Dempsey and Leyla Soykan at Blairally Vintage Arcade for the Church of 80s night. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Place to dance

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Blairally Vintage Arcade, 245 Blair Blvd., 541-683-1721, Bairally.com.

2. WOW Hall, Community Center for the Performing Arts, 291 W. 8th Ave., 541-687-2746, WOWHall.org.

3. Chub at The Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St. Instagram.com/chub.541.