Attendees enjoy a DJ set at last year’s Eugene Pride Festival. Photo by Marcus Holloway @m5n5d.

Best Small community celebration

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene PRIDE, EugenePride.org.

2. Porch Fest, JWNEugene.org.

3. Asian Celebration, AsianCelebration.org.