Geo Carcamo, host of Trivia with Geo at beergarden and Public House. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Trivia night

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Trivia with Geo: beergarden and The PublicHouse, Instagram.com/geocarcamo.

2. FWD Trivia: Play, Claim 52, Falling Sky, Gratitude, Ninkasi, Instagram.com/fwdtrivia and Facebook.com/fwdtrivia.

3. Shelbyville Trivia: Drop Bear, Barn Light, Viking, Facebook.com/topspottriviaeugene.