Best Veterinarian

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Dr. Jason Kimball, Edgewood Animal Clinic, 4010 Donald St., 541-341-6558, EdgewoodAnimalClinic.com.

2. Dr. Cameron Jones, Amazon Park Animal Clinic, 725 E. 25th Ave. 541-485-0161, AmazonParkVet.com.

3. Dr. Devin Newman, Bush Animal Hospital, 2415 Oakmont Way, 541-342-7218. BushAnimalHospital.com.