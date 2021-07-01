Lane County and the Pacific Northwest endured record-breaking hot weather this past week — with the Eugene Airport recording 111 degrees at 5 pm, June 27. This is climate change, and it’s ugly.



• What entering college students are reading: Why Fish Don’t Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life by NPR reporter Lulu Miller. Several years old, this book is a favorite to assign to freshmen the summer before they start college — a memoir of Miller, a biography of scientist David Starr Jordan and a dive into the complexities of both humans and science.

• When John Adams wrote a letter to Abigail Adams, calling for fireworks to celebrate the Continental Congress’ July 2 vote for independence, he clearly wasn’t thinking of the harm they can cause. Knowing that Oregon is in drought and that wildfires are mostly human caused, let’s call off the fireworks. Dogs, wildlife, veterans and the environment will thank you.

• COVID-19 delayed the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials by a year, but it will be one to remember. The several-day-long trials had a lot of drama — from Oregon-born and raised Ryan Crouser setting a world record in shot put to Gwen Berry turning away from the flag while the national anthem played. But what was impressive was that one Olympic trial event was available for free: the 20k race walk event in Springfield, which was conducted smoothly. If USA Track and Field truly wants to grow the sport, hopefully Hayward Field will host free events or offer discounted ticket prices next time.

• One more name is out there in the political rumor mill for candidates for Oregon governor in 2022. That’s Greg Walden, the Republican congressman for Oregon’s 2nd district from 1999 to 2020. Why would Walden run? Maybe he’s bored after leaving Congress and the D.C. scene. He would be a formidable candidate, but we’re still betting on a Democrat in this blue state.