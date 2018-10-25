Classifieds

Bulletin Board

Announcements

Eugene Sex Addicts Anonymous Helpline Recording (541-342-5582). For meetings & information: www.eugene-saa.com

Wanted

Best prices paid for: Fine old books & collections, OLD photos & albums, scrapbooks, diaries, journals, letters, archives, sample books, brochures, posters, maps, menus. Condition is Everything! We make Housecalls. 541-520-9821. email: thebookfinder@gmail.com.

Pets

GREENHILL HUMANE SOCIETY Everybody Deserves a Good Home. Open Fr-Tu 11a-6p, closed We/Th. 88530 Green Hill Rd 541-689-1503 and 1st Avenue Shelter open Tu-Fr 10a-6p & Sa 10a-5:30p, closed Su/Mo. 3970 W. 1st Ave 541-844-1777. green-hill.org See our Pet of the Week!

SHELTER ANIMAL RESOURCE ALLIANCE S.A.R.A.’s Treasures Gift & Thrift Shop. Volunteer, Donate, Shop, ADOPT! 871 River Road, Open Daily 10am-6pm. 541-607-8892 sarastreasures.org Look for this week’s Rescued Cat.

Events

HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW: 21st Annual, Nov. 3 & 4, 10-4. Yachats Commons. 70 Booths, Gifts Galore. Crafts, Art, Demos, Food, Chair Massage, Fun. Free Admission. 541-547-4738. EXPECT THE EXCEPTIONAL!

Employment

Help Wanted

Now Hiring Telephone Interviewers. $11.75+ Incentivized Pay. 2pm M-F, 10am Sat/Sun. www.venturedata.com

The Community Center for the Performing Arts, a nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization, is seeking a House Manager for managing events at the WOW Hall while interacting with artists, patrons, volunteers and the community. $13 to $17 per hour based on skills and experience. Applicants should go to http://www.wowhall.org/jobs/house-manager-position, read the full job description and House Manage Position Overview and then submit the job application form by Oct. 26.

Wellness

Dance

Dance Studio For Rent Downtown: Beautiful Large wooden floor, mirrors, windows, and parking- at a great price. 541-485-6647

Wellness

Need Birth Control? An Annual Wellness Exam? STI Testing and Treatment? Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon accepts Insurance, Medicaid (OHP) and self-paying patients. All are welcome here! Make an appointment online today at ppsworegon.org or call 800-230-PLAN

Massage

Therapeutic Sanctuary: Karin’s Wellness Management- Feel the Difference! Karin, LMT #7488- Call or text: (530) 436-6006 http://therapeuticsanctuary.org/

Yoga

Yoga Teacher Training Whether you want to teach or solely desire a deep-dive into yoga, Mudra Yoga’s 200-hour Training may be right for you! Register by 10/31 for early-bird pricing. Learn more and apply today: www.eugenemudra.com

Home Services

Cleaning

CONNIE’S CLEANING 1 time, monthly, weekly/bi-weekly. 28 yrs. experience. Excellent references, reasonable rates. 541-222-0060

KWIKI KOALA : Serving lane county since 1982. Excellent references. Lorri 541-520-3233

Hauling

The Recyclers since 1989 Jim Calhoun 541.953.6675 Gus Ramirez 541.514.4283 Fall Cleanups. Dump Runs, Hot Tubs, Chainsaw Work, General Labor, etc. Metal/Vehicle Recycling. Check Out Our Reviews Online! Bonded & Insured. Yard Debris Recycled at: Lane Forest Products

Landscape

Ready for Fall? Yard clean-up, landscape maintenance and fruit tree pruning. Let us help! Spencer Butte Professional Services (541) 623-0603

Recycling

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

Home Services

HOME IMPROVEMENT HANDYMAN: Interior & exterior painting, I can fix all other repairs as well- electrical, plumbing, drywall, fencing,gutters ect. Free Estimates & Low Cost. Matthew- 541-221-0420

Professional Services

Attorney/Legal

DIVORCE $155. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com

Autos

Cars

CASH FOR JUNK VEHICLES. Farm & metal, etc. No title-Not running. Pay $$$ Cash. 541-517-6528

Legal Notices

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Case No. 18CV19981. PUBLISHED SUMMONS CRISTEN PACHECO, Plaintiff, v. SABRINA SCNEAR a/k/a SABRINA PRICE-DANIELSON a/k/a SABRINA PRICE, Defendant. To: Sabrina Scnear a/k/a Sabrina Skeele-Price a/k/a Sabrina Price-Danielson a/k/a Sabrina Price You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled action within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this Published Summons. If you fail to appear and answer, the Plaintiff will apply to the above-entitled court for relief demanded in the Complaint. The Complaint filed against you is for money lent and unjust enrichment. The Plaintiff prays for judgment against Defendant and in favor of Plaintiff for the sum of $9,800, plus Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney fees, costs, and disbursement incurred herein and any other relief the court deems just and equitable. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if plaintiff does not have any attorney, proof of service upon the plaintiff. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of First Publication: October 4, 2018. BASSINGER & HARVERY, /s/ Scott G. Bassinger, Scott G. Bassinger OSB#920285, Of Attorneys for Plaintiff, Trial Attorney: Scott G. Bassinger, scott@bassingerharveylaw.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Case No. 18CV23376. PUBLISHED SUMMONS CRISTEN PACHECO, Plaintiff, v. MICHAEL A. SCNEAR, Defendant. To: Michael A. Scnear You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled action within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this Published Summons. If you fail to appear and answer, the Plaintiff will apply to the above-entitled court for relief demanded in the Complaint. The Complaint filed against you is for breach of contract, money paid and unjust enrichment. The Plaintiff prays for judgment against Defendant and in favor of Plaintiff for the sum of $2,077.75, plus interest thereon at the rate of 9% per annum from August 15, 2017, until paid, plus Plaintiff’s reasonable attorney fees, costs, and disbursement incurred herein and any other relief the court deems just and equitable. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if plaintiff does not have any attorney, proof of service upon the plaintiff. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of First Publication: October 4, 2018. BASSINGER & HARVERY, /s/ Scott G. Bassinger, Scott G. Bassinger OSB#920285, Of Attorneys for Plaintiff, Trial Attorney: Scott G. Bassinger, scott@bassingerharveylaw.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY : Case No. 18CV34398 PUBLISHED SUMMONS. AMY F. PINCUS MERWIN TRUSTEE OF THE AMY PINCUS AND STEVEN MERWIN LIVING TRUST UNDERAGREEMENT DATED MARCH 11, 2009 AND STEVEN MERWIN TRUSTEE OF THE AMY PINCUS AND STEVEN MERWIN LIVING TRUST UNDERAGREEMENT DATED MARCH 11, Plaintiffs, v. MARK EDWARD HEALY JR., Defendant. TO: Mark Edward Healy Jr. : You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled action within thirty (30) days from the date the first publication of this Published Summons. If you fail to appear and answer, the Plaintiffs will apply to the above-entitled court for relief demanded in the Complaint. The Complaint filed against you is for breach of contract. The Plaintiffs pray for judgment against Defendant and in favor of Plaintiffs for the sum of $199,411.53; plus interest from May 15, 2018. Interest continues to accrue on the unpaid principal balance at the rate of $35.51 per day after May 15, 2018, until paid Plaintiff’s costs of title foreclosure guarantee in the amount of $700.00; plus Plaintiffs’ costs and disbursements incurred herein and reasonable attorney fees incurred herein; and any other relief the court deems just and equitable. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or, if plaintiffs do not have any attorney, proof of service upon the plaintiffs. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of First Publication: October 18, 2018. , By: /s/ Lance D. Quaranto, Lance D. Quaranto, OSB #134634, Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs, lance.d.quaranto@gmail.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY : Case No. 18CV30442 PUBLISHED SUMMONS. JAMES CRAIG and PATRICIA J. BRADY, Plaintiffs, v. JEFFREY DALE GREER dba NORTHWEST BUILDERS, Defendant. TO: Jeffrey Dale Greer dba Northwest Builders : You are hereby required to appear and defend the First Amended Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled action within thirty (30) days from the date the first publication of this Published Summons. If you fail to appear and answer, the Plaintiffs will apply to the above-entitled court for relief demanded in the First Amended Complaint. The First Amended Complaint filed against you is for breach of contract and negligence. The Plaintiffs pray for judgment against Defendant and in favor of Plaintiffs for the sum of $161,000; plus $8,500 for lost rent as of June 30, 2018; plus future lost rental accruing at $1,700 per month from July 1, 2018 to the date of judgment; plus Plaintiffs’ costs and disbursements incurred herein; and any other relief the court deems just and equitable. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or, if plaintiffs do not have any attorney, proof of service upon the plaintiffs. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of First Publication: 10/11/2018. BASSINGER & HARVEY, By: /s/ Scott G. Bassinger, Scott G. Bassinger, OSB #920285, Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs, Trial Attorney: Scott G. Bassinger scott@bassingerharveylaw

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY : Case No. 18CV344401 PUBLISHED SUMMONS. AMY F. PINCUS MERWIN TRUSTEE OF THE AMY PINCUS AND STEVEN MERWIN LIVING TRUST UNDERAGREEMENT DATED MARCH 11, 2009 AND STEVEN MERWIN TRUSTEE OF THE AMY PINCUS AND STEVEN MERWIN LIVING TRUST UNDERAGREEMENT DATED MARCH 11, Plaintiffs, v. MARK EDWARD HEALY JR., Defendant. TO: Mark Edward Healy Jr. : You are hereby required to appear and defend the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled action within thirty (30) days from the date the first publication of this Published Summons. If you fail to appear and answer, the Plaintiffs will apply to the above-entitled court for relief demanded in the Complaint. The Complaint filed against you is for breach of contract. The Plaintiffs pray for judgment against Defendant and in favor of Plaintiffs for the sum of $58,908.47; plus interest from May 15, 2018. Interest to accrue on the unpaid principal at the rate of $10.49 per day after May 15, 2018, until paid Plaintiff’s costs of title foreclosure guarantee in the amount of $327.00; plus Plaintiffs’ costs and disbursements incurred herein and reasonable attorney fees incurred herein; and any other relief the court deems just and equitable. NOTICE TO THE DEFENDANT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” (or “reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiffs’ attorney or, if plaintiffs do not have any attorney, proof of service upon the plaintiffs. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. Date of First Publication: October 18, 2018 , By: /s/ Lance D. Quaranto, Lance D. Quaranto, OSB #134634, Of Attorneys for Plaintiffs, lance.d.quaranto@gmail.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY, Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of Alan Goodman, Deceased. Case No. 18PB07898. NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned Personal Representative at 767 Willamette Street, Suite 302, Eugene, Oregon 97401 , within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative, John C. Fisher. Dated and first published on October 25, 2018. /s/ Elizabeth D. Goodman, Personal Representative.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: Case No. 18CV44622 PUBLISHED SUMMONS DAVID EVANSON, Plaintiff, vs. SYLVIA JULIA HOLMES, ANASTACIA B. HOLMES, CARMENITA V. HOLMES, LANE COUNTY, a political subdivision of the State of Oregon, and JOHN DOES 1-5, Defendants. To: SYLVIA JULIA HOLMES, ANASTACIA B. HOLMES, CARMENITA V. HOLMES, Defendants: IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON, you are hereby required to appear and defend the complaint filed against you in the above-entitled court on or before the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication of this summons; if you fail to so appear and answer, Plaintiff will apply to the above-entitled court for the relief prayed for in his complaint. The object of the complaint is suit to quiet title of real property in Lane County, Oregon. The county records reflect that you may have some right, title or interest in the property the subject of the complaint. This summons is published by order of the Honorable Ilisa Rooke-Ley, Judge of the above-entitled court, made and entered on October 9, 2018, directing publication of this summons once each week for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Eugene Weekly, a newspaper published and of general circulation in Lane County, Oregon. Date of first publication: 10/25/2018. Date of last publication: 11/15/2018 NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” (“reply”) must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein, along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or, if the Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service upon the Plaintiff. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763, or toll-free in Oregon at 1-800-452-7636, or at www.oregonstatebar.org. This summons is issued pursuant to ORCP 7. GAYDOS, CHURNSIDE & BALTHROP, P.C. By: Donald J. Churnside, OSB No. 791876 Of Attorneys for Plaintiff, PO Box 1499, Eugene, OR 97440, Phone: 541-343-8060, Fax: 541-343-1599, don@oregonlegalteam.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: In the Matter of DONALD EDWARDS and ROSALIE EDWARDS, Petitioners, and MORGAN J. EDWARDS and JANVIER P. DIXON, Respondents. Case no. 18DR20385 PUBLISHED SUMMONS To: MORGAN J. EDWARDS, Respondant: IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the petition filed against you in the above-entitled Court on or before the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication of this Summons. If you fail to so appear and answer, Petitioners for want thereof will apply to the above-entitled Court for the relief prayed for in its Petition, to wit:This case is a Petition for Custody Pursuant to ORS 109.119, and Child Support. This Summons is published by order of the Honorable R. Curtis Conover, Judge of the above-entitled court, made and filed on the 3rd day of October, 2018, directing publication of this Summons once each week for four consecutive weeks in Eugene Weekly, a newspaper published and of general circulation in Eugene, Oregon.Date of first publication:10/11/18 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT MORGAN J. EDWARDS: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the Court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Petitioners’ attorney, or if the Petitioners do not have an attorney, proof of service on the Petitioners. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452- 7636. BARBARA M. PALMER, P.C. Attorney for Petitioners By:/s/ Barbara M. Palmer

OSB No. 965522

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: SUMMONS: DOMESTICE RELATIONS SUIT: Case no. 18DR10658. In the Matter of the Marriage of: Everardo Jimenez Cano, Petitioner, and Paula Alicia Cano-Gomez, Respondent. The petitioner has filed a petition asking for: a petition for dissolution of marriage. If you do not file the appropriate legal paper with the court in the time required (see below), the petitioner may ask the court for a judgment against you that orders the relief requested. NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: Read these papers carefully! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “Response” or “Motion”. Response forms may be available through the court located at 125 E. 8th Ave., Eugene, Oregon 97401. This response must be filed with the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication specified herein: October 25, 2018. It must be in proper form and you must show that the Petitioner’s attorney (or the Petitioner if he/she does not have an attorney) was served with a copy of the “Response” or “Motion” The location to file your response is at the court address indicated above. NOTICE OF STATUORY RESTRAINING ORDER PREVENTING THE DISSIPATION OF ASSETS IN DOMESTIC RELATIONS ACTIONS: REVIEW THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. BOTH PARTIES MUST OBEY EACH PROVISION OF THIS ORDER TO AVOID VIOLATING THE LAW. YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO A HEARING. SEE INFORMATION BELOW. THE PETITIONER AND RESPONDENT: Under ORS 107.093 and UTCR 8.080, Petitioner and Respondent must not: Insurance Policies (1) Cancel, modify, terminate, or allow to lapse for nonpayment of premiums, any policy of health insurance, homeowner or renter insurance, or automobile insurance that one party maintains to provide coverage for the other party or a minor child of the parties, or any life insurance policy that names either of the parties or a minor child of the parties as a beneficiary. Insurance Beneficiaries (2) Change beneficiaries or covered parties under any policy of health insurance, homeowner or renter insurance, or automobile insurance that one party maintains to provide coverage for the other party or a minor child of the parties, or any life insurance policy. Property (3)Transfer, encumber (i.e., mortgage, lien, borrow against), conceal, or dispose of property in which the other party has an interest, in any manner, without written consent of the other party or an order of the court, except in the usual course of business or for necessities of life. Expenses (4) Make extraordinary expenditures without providing written notice and an accounting of the extraordinary expenditures to the other party.

EXCEPTIONS: Paragraphs (3) and (4) do not apply to payment by either party of: a. Attorney fees in this action, b. Real estate and income taxes, c. Mental health therapy expenses for either party or a minor child of the parties, d. Expenses necessary to provide for the safety and welfare of a party or a minor child of the parties EFFECTIVE DATE: The above provisions are in effect immediately upon service of the Petition and Summons on the respondent. They remain in effect until a final judgment is issued, until the petition is dismissed, or until further order of the court. RIGHT TO REQUEST A HEARING Either Petitioner or Respondent may request a hearing to modify or terminate one or more terms of this restraining order by filing with the court the Request for Hearing re: Statutory Restraining Order form specified in Form 8.080.3 in the UTCR Appendix of Forms.

Notice is hereby given that Gloria J. Stott has been appointed and has qualified as the personal representative of the Estate of Alice Viola Werth, deceased, in Lane County Circuit Court Case No. 18PB07480. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present their claims, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below to the personal representative c/o Tami S.P. Beach, 1184 Olive Street, Eugene, OR 97401, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative. Date of first publication: 10/11/18. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Gloria J. Stott, 2198 8th Street, Springfield, OR 97477, ATTORNEY FOR PERS. REP.: Tami S.P. Beach, 1184 Olive Street, Eugene, OR 97401

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE is given that James A. Gardner, LLC, at 11:00 A.M., December 18, 2018, at 4285 West 7th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 97402, will conduct a public sale of personal property to foreclose a Landlord’s Lien in favor of Allyn K. Tews, the Trustee of the Allyn J. Tews Revocable Living Trust in the sum of $12,962.00, plus costs of sale; with preview from 10:00- 11:00 A.M., December 18, 2018, at the same location. The owner or reputed owner of the property in Port OMG, LLC. For further information contact James A. Gardner, LLC, 696 Country Club Road; telephone 541-687-9001. The property is: HP office jet pro printer, HP photo smart printer, 6 tables, 2 work stools, office desk, 4 folding chairs, 1 metal chair, 4 office chairs, 3 plastic trash cans, computer speakers, 5 fire extinguishers, table lamp, oil floor heater, 4 Gauita 1000 lights, 59”x21”x11” safe, 7 surveillance cameras and system, floor lamp, paper towel dispenser, paper towel holder, 2 paint brushes, 5 rollers, 3 plastic drop cloths, 19”x24” refrigerator, 18”x11” microwave, canvas box, water purifier, EK 1200i 8”x8”, 8 plastic storage containers, 2 metal ducting, 2 plant nettings, first aid kit, 4 shoe guards, black cube shelving, 4’ drying rack, 1 carry-on luggage, 98 drip trays, 2 plastic trays, indoor AC unit small, 2 Bissel vacuums, 7 20” inch flor fans, motion detector, 15 clippers, 2 laminated signs, dry erase board, Frigidaire refrigerator, 16 plastic totes, TV tray, 3m respirator, 6 electrical cords, 10’ extension cord, 2 Nanolux cloud control units, 3 Gree remote controls, 1 Hisence remote, 3 Nanoluz wifi chips, 20” fan, Quest 105 dual dehumidifier, 46 plastic 15 gallon planter pots, 95 plastic 15 gallon planter pots, hand truck,plastic shelving, ,23”x19” shop sink, 4’ water hose, plastic pitcher, 30 gallon plastic barrel, 3 plastic 5 gallon buckets, 7 plastic 30 gallon buckets with cement, Saturn 6 coz control, 347 bricks, 33 48” florescent bulbs, Coleman ExconAir handler, intermatic T101 timer, 3 American Standard AC unit, 4 Cyclone exhaust fans, 265 Bamboo stakes, 35 8’x1” pvc pipes, approx. 1235 plastic clips, 6’ Louisville fiberglass ladder, air pump with e- control.Quest Powerdry 4000 dehumidifier, 39 1000 watt lights,3 brooms,dustpan,dual outlet with timer, Quest 4050 Dehumidifier, 2 Gree heat pumps, and Tiban 6.

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED MANUFACTURED HOME: Briarwood, a California General Partnership, will sell the below-described manufactured home by private sealed bid for the highest offer received. The home has been abandoned. The home, tenant and owner are described below. Bids for cash payment will be accepted until 10:00 am, October 29, 2018. Interested parties may contact Georgia Fletcher at (541)689-3440 to make arrangements to inspect the home. Bids may be submitted to Briarwood, 4800 Barger Drive, Office, Eugene, Oregon 97402, for the following home: 1978 Freedom/Skyline, Home information #218502, manufacturer’s ID #01950211M, located at 1400 Candlelight Drive, Space 152, Eugene, Oregon 97402; owner/tenant: Wedel, Lois Jean and Frank Arthur.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Probate proceedings in the Estate of Janet Lois Van Nada, Deceased, are now pending in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Case No. 18PB07433, and Charles E. Haff, Jr. has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative, c/o Gleaves Swearingen LLP, Attorneys at Law, 975 Oak Street, Suite 800, Eugene, OR 97401, within 4 months from the date of the first publication of this notice or such claims may be barred. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN to all persons whose rights may be affected by the above entitled proceedings that additional information may be obtained from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. Dated and first published this 11th day of October, 2018.

NOTICE: Claims against the estate of JAMES ALLEN GUSE, deceased,Case No. 18PB07135, must be presented to the personal representative appointed by the Lane County Circuit Court, at 767 Willamette St., Suite 208, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four (4) months from October 4, 2018 or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the court records, the undersigned, or attorneys for the estate. David A. Guse. Personal Representative Diment & Walker Attorneys for the Estate

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE The Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described herein, at the direction of the Beneficiary, hereby elects to sell the property described in the Trust Deed to satisfy the obligations secured thereby. Pursuant to ORS 86.771, the following information is provided: 1. PARTIES: Grantor:TERESA J CRONE, Trustee: WESTERN TITLE AND ESCROW COMPANY, Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY, Beneficiary:WASHINGTON FEDERAL, N.A. FKA WASHINGTON FEDERAL SAVINGS. 2.DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The real property is described as follows: The South 220.14 feet of the following described property: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Levi P. Zumwalt Donation Land Claim No. 52, Township 17 South, Range 5 West of the Willamette Meridian; thence South 2613.56 feet along the West line of said claim to a point marked by a railroad spike; thence South 89° 55’ 45” East 1294.68 feet along the North line of a 70 foot roadway to the true point of beginning; thence South 89° 55’ 45” East continuing along the Northerly line of said roadway 316.30 feet to a point marked by an iron pin; thence North 324.14 feet to a point marked by an iron pin; thence North 89° 55’ 45” West 316.30 feet to a point marked by an iron pin; thence South 324.14 feet to the true point of beginning in Lane County, Oregon. 3. RECORDING. The Trust Deed was recorded as follows: Date Recorded: November 14, 2003, Recording No. 2003-111124, Official Records of Lane County, Oregon. 4. DEFAULT. The Grantor or any other person obligated on the Trust Deed and Promissory Note secured thereby is in default and the Beneficiary seeks to foreclose the Trust Deed for failure to pay: Monthly payments in the amount of $1,104.46 each, due the first of each month, for the months of March 2018 through July 2018; plus late charges and advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes or liens, plus interest. 5. AMOUNT DUE. The amount due on the Note which is secured by the Trust Deed referred to herein is: Principal balance in the amount of $101,408.85; plus interest at the rate of 6.875% per annum from February 1, 2018; plus late charges of $471.08; plus advances and foreclosure attorney fees and costs. 6. SALE OF PROPERTY. The Trustee hereby states that the property will be sold to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed. A Trustee’s Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Terms of Trust Deed has been recorded in the Official Records of Lane County, Oregon. 7. TIME OF SALE. Date:December 20, 2018,Time:11:00 a.m., Place:Lane County Courthouse, 125 E. 8th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon. 8. RIGHT TO REINSTATE. Any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time that is not later than five days before the Trustee conducts the sale, to have this foreclosure dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due, other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred, by curing any other default that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed and by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amount provided in ORS 86.778.Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. You may reach the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at 503-684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at 800-452-7636 or you may visit its website at: www.osbar.org. Legal assistance may be available if you have a low income and meet federal poverty guidelines. For more information and a directory of legal aid programs, go to http://www.oregonlawhelp.org.Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa Summers, Paralegal, (541) 686-0344 (TS #15148.31067). DATED: August 2, 2018. Nancy K. Cary, Successor Trustee, Hershner Hunter, LLP, P.O. Box 1475, Eugene, OR 97440

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE The Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described herein, at the direction of the Beneficiary, hereby elects to sell the property described in the Trust Deed to satisfy the obligations secured thereby. Pursuant to ORS 86.771, the following information is provided: 1. PARTIES: Grantor: BRIAN DRABBLE, Trustee: OREGON TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, Successor Trustee: NANCY K. CARY, Beneficiary: WASHINGTON FEDERAL, N.A. FKA WASHINGTON FEDERAL SAVINGS 2.DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The real property is described as follows: As described on the attached Exhibit A 3. RECORDING. The Trust Deed was recorded as follows: Date Recorded: April 4, 1997, Recording: Reel 2281, Reception No. 97-22731 Official Records of Lane County, Oregon 4. DEFAULT. The Grantor or any other person obligated on the Trust Deed and Promissory Note secured thereby is in default and the Beneficiary seeks to foreclose the Trust Deed for failure to pay: Monthly payments in the amount of $1,609.20 each, due the first of each month, for the months of March 2018 through August 2018; plus late charges and advances; plus any unpaid real property taxes or liens, plus interest. 5.AMOUNT DUE. The amount due on the Note which is secured by the Trust Deed referred to herein is: Principal balance in the amount of $95,503.12; plus interest at the rate of 4.999% per annum from February 1, 2018; plus late charges of $269.10; plus advances and foreclosure attorney fees and costs. 6. SALE OF PROPERTY. The Trustee hereby states that the property will be sold to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed. A Trustee’s Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Terms of Trust Deed has been recorded in the Official Records of Lane County, Oregon. 7.TIME OF SALE. Date: January 3, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Place: Lane County Courthouse, 125 E. 8th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon 8. RIGHT TO REINSTATE. Any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time that is not later than five days before the Trustee conducts the sale, to have this foreclosure dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due, other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred, by curing any other default that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed and by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amount provided in ORS 86.778. NOTICE REGARDING POTENTIAL HAZARDS (This notice is required for notices of sale sent on or after January 1, 2015.) Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing Methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. You may reach the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at 503-684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at 800-452-7636 or you may visit its website at: www.osbar.org. Legal assistance may be available if you have a low income and meet federal poverty guidelines. For more information and a directory of legal aid programs, go to http://www.oregonlawhelp.org. EXHIBIT A Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 3, Block 2, VICTORIA HEIGHTS, as platted and recorded in Book 4 Page 39, Lane County Oregon Plat Records, run thence South 43° 55 1/2’ West 100.00 feet along the Northerly line of Birch Lane to the true point of beginning; thence continuing along the Northerly line of Birch Lane South 43° 55 1/2’ West 14.60 feet to the beginning point of a circular curve to the right having a radius of 311.22 feet; thence along said circular curve to the right (the long chord of which bears South 57° 01’ 18” West 141.06 feet) to the center line of vacated Maple Street; thence along the center line of vacated Maple Street North 184.99 feet; thence South 52° 45’ East 161.38 feet to the true point of beginning, all in Eugene, Lane County, Oregon. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to Lisa Summers, Paralegal, (541) 686-0344 (TS #15148.31065). DATED: August 15, 2018. Nancy K. Cary, Successor Trustee, Hershner Hunter, LLP, P.O. Box 1475,