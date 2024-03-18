Join Our Team

Eugene Weekly, the most important source for independent local news covering Lane County, is seeking a talented and experienced advertising sales director to help rebuild this vital journalism organization.

In this role, you will be handling major accounts and nurturing high-growth potential relationships, building relationships with advertisers, understanding their needs, and delivering innovative ad solutions.

You will also manage a small sales team, working to motivate and guide them toward revenue growth, through strong management and leadership. You’ll be developing sales packages, ideating sponsored content, setting pricing, creating media kit materials — all in service of revenue growth for EW.

You’re the ideal candidate if you’re a creative thinker with a keen understanding of new platforms for marketing and advertising that extend beyond print — i.e., social, digital, native and the like. It will be your responsibility to build strong partnerships with clients and to identify creative ways to leverage the EW voice on their behalf.

The right person for this job must be extremely motivated — and entrepreneurial in spirit. EW is a small, scrappy team that offers an exciting and challenging environment that is best-suited to passionate self-starters who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves.

This role reports to the publisher.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and execute sales strategies to achieve revenue targets and drive business growth.

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with new and existing clients, acting as the primary point of contact for advertising inquiries and opportunities.

Collaborate with editorial, marketing and production teams to create compelling advertising packages and campaigns that align with client objectives and target audience.

Prepare and present sales forecasts, reports and presentations to senior management, highlighting key performance metrics, achievements and areas for improvement.

Represent the company at industry events, conferences and networking functions.

Qualifications

Experience in advertising sales.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and trust with clients and colleagues.

Strong analytical and strategic thinking abilities, with a keen understanding of market dynamics, consumer behavior and advertising trends.

Results-oriented mindset, with a passion for driving business growth.

Knowledge of the Lane County market and familiarity with local businesses, industries and demographics is highly desirable.

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing, communications or related field of study.

Salary $60,000-80,000 year

Send cover letter and resume to : hiring@eugeneweekly.com