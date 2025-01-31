Pinball Wizards
Lane County arcade roundup
Why go to a bar and get bored on your night off, when you could go to an arcade? From nostalgic classics to new modern … Continue reading
We've got issues.
Eugene Police Special Operations and Tactics (SWAT) is using the abandoned PeaceHealth Sacred Heart University District Hospital for training. In an email to Eugene Weekly, … Continue reading
On March 11, the faculty union at the University of Oregon, United Academics, will vote on a strike authorization arguing that faculty compensation is not … Continue reading
This may be the biggest real estate news to hit Eugene-Springfield in decades. No, we’re not talking about Chick-fil-A opening in Gateway. We’re talking about … Continue reading
HOPE Community Corporation is manufacturing mobile homes for the nine St. Vincent de Paul owned trailer parks around Oregon — with the help of a … Continue reading
It’s more important than ever to speak up and show up. Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this … Continue reading
The January 2024 ice storm left its mark on Lane County, and over a year later some are still struggling to rebuild. Lydia Scott and … Continue reading
It’s time again to settle in for a weekend of beautiful filmmaking with narratives that speak to all. A grass-roots volunteer-run celebration from its start, … Continue reading
The flowery pink cover and enchanting title of Eric Braman’s premiere romance poetry book, Bury Me In Cherry Blossoms, makes you think that you will … Continue reading
By Eve Weston and Emma J Nelson Since 1978, you were always welcome at Shari’s Cafe and Pies. The Pacific Northwest late night dining chain … Continue reading
On Feb. 11, I turned 21 years old and entered the bar scene for the first time with one thing in mind — get free … Continue reading
Acclaimed Italian classical pianist and composer Antonio Pompa-Baldi premieres new work March 15 at Beall Concert Hall on the University of Oregon campus. Pompa-Baldi comes … Continue reading
By Martha Freeman The hero of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is a newbie U.S. senator who speaks on the Senate floor for 25 hours … Continue reading
By Kitty Piercy and Dan Bryant A core principle of social justice is this: Budgets are moral documents. Whether city, county, state or federal, government … Continue reading
By Lucy Vinis, Jennifer Yeh, Lyndsie Leech and Eliza Kashinsky The city of Eugene’s Fire Service Fee is a prudent action that enables the city … Continue reading
By Hunter Briggs In July 2024, the Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) filed a “notice of proposed rulemaking” that outlined changes for incoming mail sent … Continue reading
Keep the Fee With new threats to democracy emerging daily on the national level, it’s easy to lose sight of the ongoing need to protect … Continue reading
Give us ‘This Modern World’ I couldn’t care less about the F-word, but I’d gladly trade in a Savage Love for the occasional This Modern … Continue reading
The Real Inspector Hound, by Tom Stoppard, the acclaimed Czech-born British playwright, can now be seen at the Very Little Theatre’s intimate Stage Left. The … Continue reading
A Fuck Too Far I’ve been unhappy about the routine appearance of four letter words in print in your publication for some time. Your Love … Continue reading
By EW editorial staff • Eugene City Manager Sarah Medary quietly announced on March 11 that after 30 years with the city she plans to … Continue reading
• Kudos to the Eugene 4J School District, which announced Feb. 26 that it was the first public K-12 district to join a federal lawsuit … Continue reading
By EW editorial staff • City Club of Eugene will feature your favorite commie rag on Friday. More precisely, City Club will discuss “The State … Continue reading
• Did you miss Sen. Jeff Merkley’s town hall earlier this month? Read about what the senator had to say about Trump’s presidency. He told … Continue reading
One night after he made her an evening meal, Kristen Beard turned to her husband, Joshua Beard, and said, “we should start a food truck,” … Continue reading
By Mirandah Davis-Powell Juliann Fitzgerald is at Abilities Diner and Bakery seven days a week. In a day’s work, she’s a touchpoint of support for … Continue reading
Lovely in Springfield is moving on up — to the west side of Main Street Springfield. For years, the health-oriented restaurant was at the corner … Continue reading
• Semifinalists for the prestigious 2025 James Beard Awards were announced Jan. 22, and local chef Isaiah Martinez of Yardy Rum Bar is up for … Continue reading
A new podcast from University of Oregon School of Music and Dance students seeks to broaden the definition of traditional Western music theory and examine … Continue reading
Humble and hurried beginnings. Philip Bayles was the conductor of the Eugene Community Orchestra in 1974 when suddenly, out of nowhere but with help from … Continue reading
The University of Oregon Ducks football team fell short in the college football playoffs, and it is too soon to tell how the UO men’s … Continue reading
In Aedan Seaver’s freshman year at the University of Oregon, he began jamming with fellow freshman and singer-songwriter/guitarist Micah Primack. Seaver had been trained in … Continue reading
A unique blend of music filled the room as the crowd danced and sang along tenderly the lyrics “Motel California, here I come…” Rapper and … Continue reading
On Jan. 29, the Black Music Action Coalition held a fundraiser for fire relief, Restore & Rebuild LA, with performances by Andra Day, Anthony Hamilton … Continue reading
Amaryllis Planter $80 Passionflower Design brings you these lovely long-lasting, seasonal amaryllis planters, for that ‘someone-who-has-everything’ in your life. These blooms will last all season … Continue reading
Our programs include: – Housing Services for Families helping families with children avoid and overcome homelessness – Permanent Supported Housing providing specialized housing and support services … Continue reading
“Having a program that seeks you out is so important because when you’re out there on the streets, there’s nothing – there’s no hope,” says ShelterCare … Continue reading
Looking for a realtor who both aligns with your values and supports our community? Look no further! Introducing… These are the real estate agents who … Continue reading