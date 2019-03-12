What’s Happening Podcast

Date Title Duration
2019/03/07 Entresol
 		0:37:05
2018/12/27 Our Favorite I Saw Yous of 2018
 		0:10:33
2018/12/13 Winter Reading 2018
 		0:11:57
2018/11/21 Surfs Drugs
 		0:29:12
2018/11/08 Mid-Term Elections 2018
 		0:20:38
2018/10/25 2018 Horror to Watch
 		0:59:51
2018/10/16 Betty Jaeger
 		0:24:38
2018/10/04 Magic Men Live hits Eugene
 		0:11:20
2018/09/20 Sammy Warm Hands
 		0:54:35
2018/09/06 Bravo: Upcoming Performing Arts
 		0:14:49
2018/08/23 Tech-ing on Implicit Bias
 		0:07:51
2018/08/09 Paul Quillen
 		0:20:21
2018/07/26 Whiteaker Block Party and This Patch of Sky
 		0:12:23
2018/07/11 Get Prepared for Fair
 		0:09:09
2018/06/28 Chow: Lane County Summer Eats
 		0:15:45
2018/06/14 Summer Guide
 		0:17:57
2018/06/06 Caitlyn Jemma
 		0:25:56
2018/06/01 Integrating Writing and Nature at Springfield High School
 		0:16:43
2018/05/03 Deepak Chopra at the Hult Center
 		0:12:52
2018/04/19 The Failure of Biking in Eugene
 		0:51:05
2018/04/03 Chicago Synth Pop Duo Zigtebra Plays Hi-Fi
 		0:17:05
2018/03/20 CERTified Disaster Preparedness Advice
 		0:10:20
2018/03/07 Swiping While Black
 		0:16:51
2018/01/04 2017 In Review
 		0:38:25
2017/12/14 Pancho and MASV’s Black Christmas Pageant
 		0:07:43
2017/11/15 The Humorous Hari Kondabolu
 		0:12:46
2017/11/06 Lane County Election Endorsements
 		0:13:44
2017/10/25 Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween
 		1:03:30
2017/10/19 Antifa
 		0:22:04
2017/10/18 Making Fun Ain’t Funny with Dolly
 		0:06:36
2017/10/05 Northern Travel: The Meaning of a Place
 		0:08:51
2017/09/21 The Firing of OBF’s Matthew Halls
 		0:06:36
2017/09/07 Black Hole Sun
 		0:24:35
2017/08/24 Our Favorite Things – Summer 2017
 		0:29:07
2017/08/10 50% Invisible
 		0:15:03
2017/07/27 Tank
 		0:08:29