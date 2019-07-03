Classifieds

Bulletin Board

Announcements

Eugene Sex Addicts Anonymous Helpline Recording (541-342-5582). For meetings & information: www.eugene-saa.com

Has smoking pot stopped being fun? Out Of the Fog Marijuana Anonymous group meets every Wednesday at 7:30 in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 13th & Pearl. Hope for marijuana addicts. Helpline # (541) 556-0877.

Pets

GREENHILL HUMANE SOCIETY Everybody Deserves a Good Home. Open Fr-Tu 11a-6p, closed We/Th. 88530 Green Hill Rd 541-689-1503 and 1st Avenue Shelter open Tu-Fr 10a-6p & Sa 10a-5:30p, closed Su/Mo. 3970 W. 1st Ave 541-844-1777. green-hill.org See our Pet of the Week!

For Sale

Pet/Supplies

Exotic kittens, Bengal/ Pixie Bob. 2 boys, lots of spots. $650 each. 1st shots/ wormed. Will Text Pics 541-653-9351

German Shepherd/ Siberian Husky pups4 boys $500 each. 1st shots/ wormed. Will Text Pics 541-643-9351

Maltese puppy. Adorable little boy. $650 first shots/ wormed- Will Text Pics 541-653-9351

Employment

Help Wanted

Carry On Trailer in Coburg is Hiring! This world class utility trailer manufacturer is looking for entry level assembly, forklift, welding, and painting positions. Training is provided. It’s a fast paced team oriented work environment. You’ll work and learn valuable skills. Benefits include good pay, medical, dental, 401k with employer contributions and paid time off. Drug screens are mandatory. We are currently offering a $300 retention bonus to any new employee in good standing that works over 90 days. Apply in person at Carry On Trailers 91218 North Coburg Industrial Way Building 13. Carry On Trailers is an equal opportunity employer

Business Opportunities

Eugene Saturday Market is recruiting a food booth! We are looking for a new business that offers quality food, presentation, originality, and experience. To apply go to eugenesaturdaymarket.org. Deadline to apply is July 19th. Questions? Call 541-686-8885.

Wellness

Wellness

BIANCA’S ESTHETICS – Opening special: 10-40% off facials, skincare and wellness treatments! Visit www.biancasesthetics.com for more info. 541.912.4887 text/voice

Need Birth Control? An Annual Wellness Exam? STI Testing and Treatment? Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon accepts Insurance, Medicaid (OHP) and self-paying patients. All are welcome here! Make an appointment online today at ppsworegon.org or call 800-230-PLAN

Yoga

Yoga Teacher Training: Whether you want to teach or solely desire a deep-dive into yoga, Mudra Yoga Eugene’s 200-hour Training may be right for you! Register by 7/31 for the early-bird discount. Learn more and apply today: www.eugenemudra.com

Home Services

Appliance Service

FREE RECYCLING, FREE REMOVAL Appliances, AC units, computers, batteries, metal, mowers, bottles/cans. Tom 541-653-4475.

Windows

Window Cleaning . Smudges Window Cleaning Co est 2001 residential & commercial 541-914-0766 text/voice

Yard & Garden

Yard Maintenance: $25 per hour. (Most lawns 1 hour minimum) Gary: (541) 461-0598

Home Services

HOME IMPROVEMENT HANDYMAN : Exterior painting specialist. Dry rot , siding repairs, plumbing, electrical and more. Low Cost, Matthew (541) 221- 0420.

Professional Services

Attorney/Legal

DIVORCE $130. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com

Legal Notices

CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY (PROBATE DEPARTMENT) Case No. 19PB02929 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of Phyllis G. Armendariz, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned personal representative at 1285 8th Street, Florence, Oregon, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the lawyers for the personal representative, Troy M. Slonecker. Dated first published on June 27th, 2019./s/ Frank C. Armendariz, Frank C. Armendariz, Personal Representative. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:Frank C. Armendariz, 1285 8th Street, Florence, OR 97439. LAWYER FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:Troy M. Slonecker, Slonecker, P.C., P.O. Box 1401 , Springfield, OR 97477 troyslonecker@gmail.com (541) 510-9848

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE PROBATE DEPARTMENT In the Matter of the Estate of: Richard Raymond Arch, Deceased Case No. 19PB 03663 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Royd Raymond Arch has been appointed Personal Representative of the above Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers, to the undersigned Personal Representative at 626 B Street, Springfield, Oregon 97477-4615, within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice, or those claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published on July 3rd, 2019. /s/ Royd Raymond Arch, Personal Representative: 4045 Cherokee Drive, Springfield, OR 97478; Phone: (541) 726-8806. Attorney for Personal Representative: R. Scott Corey, P.C.,626 B Street, Springfield, Oregon 97477-4615; Phone: (541) 484-0925; Fax: (541) 484-0791; E-mail: rsc@efn.org; OSB No. 910346.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY, Probate Department. In the Matter of the Estate of Lee Merwood Kragenbring, Deceased. Case No. 19PB04578 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Personal Representatives. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned Personal Representatives at 767 Willamette Street, Suite 302, Eugene, Oregon 97401, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representatives, or the attorney for the Personal Representatives, John C. Fisher. Dated and first published on July 3rd, 2019. /s/ Damon Oden Francois and Dino Luis Francois, Personal Representatives

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY: Juvenile Department Case No. 18JU09053 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of BREEANNE MARIE LANCASTER, A Child. TO:John David Barrett IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: A petition has been filed asking the court to terminate your parental rights to the above-named child for the purpose of placing the child for adoption. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR BEFORE the Lane County Juvenile Court at 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, OR 97401, on the 1st day of August, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to admit or deny the allegations of the petition and to personally appear at any subsequent court-ordered hearing. YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM ON THE DATE AND AT THE TIME LISTED ABOVE. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING IN YOUR PLACE. THEREFORE, YOU MUST APPEAR EVEN IF YOUR ATTORNEY ALSO APPEARS. This summons is published pursuant to the order of the circuit court judge of the above-entitled court, dated June 4, 2019. The order directs that this summons be published once each week for three consecutive weeks, making three publications in all, in a published newspaper of general circulation in Lane County. Date of first publication: June 20th, 2019. Date of last publication: July 3rd, 2019. NOTICE

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR PERSONALLY BEFORE THE COURT AS DIRECTED ABOVE, THEN YOU MUST APPEAR ON August 15, 2019 AT 10:00 AM AT THE SAME ADDRESS LISTED ABOVE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR FOR BOTH OF THESE DATES OR DO NOT APPEAR AT ANY SUBSEQUENT COURT-ORDERED HEARING, the court may proceed in your absence without further notice and TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS to the above-named child either ON THE DATES SPECIFIED IN THIS SUMMONS OR ON A FUTURE DATE, and may make such orders and take such action as authorized by law. RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS (1)YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER. If you are currently represented by an attorney, CONTACT YOUR ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTICE. Your previous attorney may not be representing you in this matter. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, and you meet the state’s financial guidelines, you are entitled to have an attorney appointed for you at state expense. TO REQUEST APPOINTMENT OF AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU AT STATE EXPENSE, YOU MUST IMMEDIATELY CONTACT the Lane County Juvenile Department, 2727 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Eugene, Oregon 97401, phone number 541/682-4754, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for further information.IF YOU WISH TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY, please retain one as soon as possible and have the attorney present at the above hearing. If you need help finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll free in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. IF YOU ARE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAINTAIN CONTACT WITH YOUR ATTORNEY AND TO KEEP YOUR ATTORNEY ADVISED OF YOUR WHEREABOUTS.(2)If you contest the petition, the court will schedule a hearing on the allegations of the petition and order you to appear personally and may schedule other hearings related to the petition and order you to appear personally. IF YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR, YOU MUST APPEAR PERSONALLY IN THE COURTROOM, UNLESS THE COURT HAS GRANTED YOU AN EXCEPTION IN ADVANCE UNDER ORS 419B.918 TO APPEAR BY OTHER MEANS INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, TELEPHONIC OR OTHER ELECTRONIC MEANS. AN ATTORNEY MAY NOT ATTEND THE HEARING(S) IN YOUR PLACE. PETITIONER’S ATTORNEY: Tricia I. Gonzalez ,Assistant Attorney General ,Department of Justice, 975 Oak Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401. Phone: (541) 686-7973. ISSUED this 13th day of June, 2019. Issued by: Tricia I. Gonzalez, #072068, Assistant Attorney General

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE Case No. 19DR11931 PUBLISHED SUMMONS In the Matter of the Marriage of SHELBY NICOLE TURNER, Petitioner, and KEITH RICHARD GONZALES, Respondent. TO: KEITH RICHARD GONZALES, Respondent IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the petition filed against you in the above-entitled Court on or before the expiration of 30 days from the date of the first publication of this Summons. If you fail to so appear and answer, Petitioner for want thereof will apply to the above-entitled Court for the relief prayed for in its Petition, to wit: This case is a Petition for Annulment of Marriage (Without Children). This Summons is published by order of the Honorable R. Curtis Conover, Judge of the above-entitled court, made and filed on the 27th day of June, 2019, directing publication of this Summons once each week for four consecutive weeks in Eugene Weekly, a newspaper published and of general circulation in Eugene, Oregon. Date of first publication: July 3rd, 2019. NOTICE TO RESPONDENT KEITH R. GONZALES: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the Court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on Petitioner’s attorney, or if the Petitioner does not have an attorney, proof of service on the Petitioner. If you have any questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may call the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service at (503) 684-3763 or toll-free in Oregon at (800) 452- 7636. BARBARA M. PALMER, P.C. Attorney for Petitioner /s/ Barbara Palmer (Barbara Palmer, OSB #965522

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF LANE: Case No. 19DR02703 SUMMONS In the Matter of: JENNIFER MACIAS and MATTHEW MACIAS, Petitioners, and JORDAN CANTWELL and KYLE CANTWELL, Respondents. TO: Respondent Kyle Cantwell, whereabouts unknown: You are hereby required to appear and defend the Petition for Custody and Visitation Rights (ORS 109.119) filed against you in the above entitled cause within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein. In case of your failure to do so, for want thereof, Petitioner will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the petition. NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY: You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Petitioner’s attorney or, if the Petitioner does not have an attorney, proof of service on the petitioner. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636. You can also contact the service online at www.oregonstatebar.org. /s/ Mark Kramer. Mark Kramer, OSB #814977 520 SW Sixth Avenue, Suite 1010, Portland, OR 97204-1595 Phone: (503) 243-2733 / Fax (503) 274-4774. Date of first publication: July 3rd, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS In the Matter of the Estate of WAYNE ARDEN WILDE, Deceased, in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Probate Case No. 19PB04894, Jeffrey G. Poleski has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative c/o his attorney K. Joseph Trudeau at the address set forth below, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or his attorney, K. Joseph Trudeau, Trudeau Law Offices, P.C., 180 West Sixth Ave., P.O. Box 428, Junction City, Oregon 97448, telephone 541-998-2378. Date of first publication: July 3, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS ESTATE OF SANDRA L. DUNN LANE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CASE NO. 19 PB 04579 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that David Ladd has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with written evidence thereof attached, to the personal representative, c/o Mark M. Williams, Gaydos, Churnside & Balthrop, P.C., 440 E. Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401.All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them within four months after the date of first publication of this notice to the Personal Representative at the address stated above for the presentation of claims or such claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by these proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court or the Personal Representative, named above. Dated and first published June 20th, 2019. Personal Representative: David Ladd Mark M. Williams, OSB#821404 Gaydos, Churnside & Balthrop, P.C. 440 E. Broadway, Suite 300, Eugene, OR 97401

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Claude Crabtree of 2110 19th Street, Springfield, OR 97477, is now deceased. There are no probate proceedings at this time, however, Renee Crabtree has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative,Renee Crabtree at 2110 19th Street, Springfield, OR 97477 , within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or such claims may be barred. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN to all persons whose rights may be affected by the above entitled proceedings that additional information may be obtained from the Personal Representative. Dated and first published this 20TH day of June, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Probate proceedings in the Estate of Glen Alfred Fogelstrom, Deceased, are now pending in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Case No. 19PB04597, and Gale A. Fogelstrom has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative, c/o James R. Blake, Gleaves Swearingen LLP, Attorneys at Law, 975 Oak Street, Suite 800, Eugene, OR 97401, within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or such claims may be barred. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN to all persons whose rights may be affected by the above entitled proceedings that additional information may be obtained from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. Dated and first published this 20TH day of June, 2019.

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS: Probate proceedings in the Estate of Martin Joel Kaufman, Deceased, are now pending in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, Case No. 19PB04668, and Linda M. Lewis has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present the same, with proper vouchers, to the Personal Representative, c/o Howard F. Feinman, Gleaves Swearingen LLP, Attorneys at Law, 975 Oak Street, Suite 800, Eugene, OR 97401, within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or such claims may be barred. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN to all persons whose rights may be affected by the above entitled proceedings that additional information may be obtained from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. Dated and first published this 27th day of June, 2019.

SUMMONS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR LANE COUNTY Case No. 19CV18659 OREGON PACIFIC BANK, as Trustee of the Sammie L. Atwell Survivor’s Trust, Plaintiff v. CHARYL E. KOSLOV; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants. To: All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Explanation of the Complaint and Relief Requested. Plaintiff as Trustee of the Sammie L. Atwell Survivor’s Trust UTAD March 8, 1989, as amended, seeks a declaratory judgment for: (1) reformation of the 2006 Deed to reflect a transfer of certain real property from Sammie L. Atwell to the trustee of the Sammie L. Atwell Survivor’s Trust; and (2) quieting title to certain real property in Plaintiff’s name in its capacity as Trustee. If the requested relief is granted, Defendant Charyl Koslov will lose the interest in the subject property that she received pursuant to a 2006 bargain and sale deed, recorded in the deeds and records of Lane County at reception no. 2006-071808. Further, a 2008 warranty deed, recorded in the deeds and records of Lane County, Oregon at reception no. 2008-053811, will be rescinded. Further, title to the subject real property will vest in the name of the successor trustee. Finally, the successor trustee seeks an award of its reasonable costs and disbursements incurred in the lawsuit. The subject real property is commonly known as 1011 10th Street and 1021 10th Street, Florence, Oregon, and more particularly described: LOTS 11, 12 AND 13, BLOCK 11, AMENDED PLAT OF THE CHICAGO ADDITION TO FLORENCE AS PLATTED AND RECORDED IN BOOK 25, PAGES 552 AND 553, LANE COUNTY OREGON PLAT RECORDS, IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON. The relief requested may impact the rights and interests of third parties who are presently unknown (the “Unknown Parties”), who are joined in this case pursuant to ORCP 20 J. Because of the possible adverse effect of this lawsuit, notice is being given, and the Unknown Parties are being given the opportunity to appear in the case and present their claims and defenses to the relief requested by Plaintiff. IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and answer the Complaint filed against you in the above-entitled case within 30 days from the first date of publication of this summons, and if you fail so to answer, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.NOTICE TO UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS: READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must ‘appear’ in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called a “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or, if the Plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the Plaintiff. The date of first publication is July 3rd, 2019. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling 503-684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at 800-452-7636. WATKINSON LAIRD RUBENSTEIN, P.C., Of Attorneys for Plaintiff :Clark E. Rasche, OSB No. 114960, Email: crasche@wlrlaw.com 1203 Willamette Street, Ste 200 PO Box 10567, Eugene, OR 97440 T: 541-484-2277, F: 541-484-2282 Trial Attorney: Clark E. Rasche, OSB No. 114960

This is notice that Patrick Michael Butler, who’s address is c/o 450 Hwy. 99 N. Eugene, Oregon [97402], is the Executor/Beneficiary/Nameholder of the business now being carried out at Hwy. 99 N. and Roosevelt Blvd. EUGN, 450 Hwy. 99 N. Eugene, Oregon 97402 in the following trade name PATRICK MICHAEL BUTLER, and to-wit; the nature of said business is property management.