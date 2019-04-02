Eugene Weekly presents ShiSho performing ‘Interactive Theatre Art Piece’ live at the EW offices for #lincolnstreetsessions . While this folk punk duo’s residency in Eugene may have been short-lived, if you were lucky enough to see them perform you know, Eugene was fortunate to have them.

Back Beat: Lincoln Street Sessions are a series of live studio performances featuring local musicians filmed at the EW office. Look for new sessions monthly on our youtube channel.

ShiSho — ‘Interactive Theatre Art Piece’

Recorded: 05-19-2017

Audio Recording & Mixing: James Bateman

Cameras: Trask Bedortha, Sarah Decker & Todd Cooper

Editor: Trask Bedortha