Got a half-finished scarf or a ball of yarn collecting dust? The Eugene Public Library Sheldon Branch invites you to turn your fiber scraps into public art June 3. Community members will gather to wrap chairs, string up pompoms and create a colorful patchwork of yarn throughout the space — no experience necessary. “It was so much fun, we’re doing it again,” Eugene Public Library Director Angela Ocaña says, reflecting on last year’s inaugural yarn bombing. “Our Sheldon Branch has been holding a once-monthly knit and crochet evening for a few years. In fact, the knit and crochet circles at Sheldon have been so popular that we’ve started holding them downtown, too.” This summer, knit and crochet circles will be held at the Downtown Library on the first Wednesdays of June, July and August. The June 3 Yarn Bombing at Sheldon Branch will emphasize collaboration and reuse — combining leftover yarn, scraps and unfinished projects into something playful and shared. “Usually at our creative workshops, we provide all the supplies as part of making library activities accessible to everyone,” Ocaña says. “But the Yarn Bombing is kind of different — the idea is to combine everyone’s leftovers and make something together. So bring your yarn! And sure, we’ll also have some yarn available as well.” The event is open to all — no registration needed — making it easy to drop in, get creative and take part in a waste-free, eco-friendly community art project. “If you feel tempted, show up!” Ocaña says. “Come meet some new people and collaborate in a fun, low-stakes way.”

Yarn Bomb the Library is 6 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, June 3, at the Sheldon Branch Library, 1566 Coburg Road. The event is free. Bring materials, as a limited amount of yarn will be available on site.

