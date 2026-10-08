The Return of the Confluence

The Confluence Music and Art Festival returns to Gardiner Oct. 9 to 11 to bring musicians, visual artists and makers to the small Oregon coastal town. Oregon Coast School of Art Events Director Sean Sisson says this is the resurrection of the old Confluence Festival, which stopped in 2012. Sisson says being in town, he’d always hear people reminisce about the old music festival, and he decided to use his skills as an artist and producer to bring it back. “We’ve got indie rock, psychedelic sounds, folk Americana, funk, soul and even some theatrical cabaret,” Sisson says. “It’s really a very eclectic lineup. You’ll get flavors of those multiple genres in every day of programming.” Musicians like the Skyler Squglio Trio, a sweetgrass band, and soul and RnB artist Jermaine will take the stage to give festival-goers a chance to expand their musical horizons. Besides just the music, the festival features an art exhibition, a vendor fair and food booths where attendees can browse locally produced arts and crafts while at the same time, enjoying a good bite to eat. The name “Confluence” comes from the fact that the festival is just downstream from the confluence of the Umpqua and Smith Rivers. Sisson says he’s excited to bring entertainment to a small town like Gardiner, which hosts a population of just 259 according to the 2020 Census.

The Confluence Music and Art Festival is 6 pm to 9 pm Friday, Oct. 9, noon to 10 pm Saturday, Oct. 10 and noon to 5 pm Sunday, Oct. 11 at Oregon Coast School of Art, 325 High Street in Gardiner. Tickets start at $12.50 and are available at OregonCoastSchoolofArt.org. Children 12 and under free.