Traditional Scotland in Eugene

Cantrip will bring the traditional stylings of Scottish music to Eugene when they play WOW Hall Nov. 15. The group has played together for 25 years in some form, and developed their own repertoire of tracks in the style, while bringing in other influences including funk, metal and klezmer. Since forming in Edinburgh, the group has released five albums, gained members internationally and toured extensively. Scottish-born fiddler Alasdair White, who knew the band in their early days and joined in 2021 after moving to New York City, values the opportunity to perform music with such a rich cultural history. “There’s not loads and loads of real Scottish music in the states,” White says. “When you meet like minds, you hold onto that. Folk music is by people, for people. It’s very rooted in stories. This music is very vibrant and immediate to us,” he says. Boston born multi-instrumentalist and singer Eric McDonald, who joined in 2011, similarly values the background of what they perform. “There’s a lot of context to the music,” McDonald says. “That’s something that adds weight. Even if you don’t come from the place the music is from, you can still be inspired by that.” White says their setlists, which are split between traditional songs and their own original compositions, are varied enough to capture the interests of both dancers and those who “sit down and lose themselves in the music.”

Cantrip performs 7 pm to 10 pm Sunday, Nov. 15 at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show and available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all ages.