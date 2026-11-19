While it’s important to roll with the joys that life brings us, we mustn’t forget the remedy that gets us through our most difficult times: dark humor. Today’s college students understand this best, which is why Lane Community College’s Student Production Association has put together Comedies and Curiosities. It is an evening of dark comedy, performed and led by LCC students at Blue Door Theatre Nov. 20 through Nov. 22. The show begins with four short plays by Emmy-nominated playwright Steve Yockey. Brian Haimbach, SPA’s faculty lead, and recent Best of Eugene Best Professor winner, says the comedies “deal with the absurdity of modern life: internet trolling, complicated marriages and sibling relationships, as well as road kill coming back to haunt you.” The second half is a full set of improv, led by student actors — whom Haimbach is sure to clarify are “experienced” in improv (something that is truly needed). Haimbach says that Yockey’s comedic point of view “is an interesting mix of pessimism and celebration. His humor may be considered dark, but at the end of the day, we are able to laugh at the absurdities of life.”

Comedies and Curiosities is 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 and 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 22 at Blue Door Theater on the Lane Community College main campus, 4000 East 30th Avenue, Building 6. Free. Cash donations accepted. The show is recommended 13-plus.