Eugene Weekly Amplifies Arts & Culture
A Community Promotion Program from Eugene Weekly + Lane County Cultural Coalition
Eugene Weekly is partnering with the Lane County Cultural Coalition to amplify local arts, culture, and community voices across Lane County.
This is a free promotional opportunity for local organizations to reach over 70,000 local readers each week.
The Amplifies Program is open to:
• Local arts organizations
• Cultural nonprofits
• Heritage & humanities groups
• Underrepresented or underfunded cultural producers
• Lane County–based projects with public-facing impact