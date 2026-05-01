Eugene Weekly Day

Come celebrate Eugene Weekly, local journalism and the wonderfully opinionated city that keeps us going.

📅 Date: Saturday, May 30

⏰Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

📍Location: Claim 52 Brewing, 1203 Willamette Street, Eugene

💰 Cost: Free to attend. Donations welcome.

Eugene Weekly Day is a community celebration and fundraiser for Eugene Weekly.

We’re bringing readers, advertisers, writers, artists, musicians, neighbors and general EW troublemakers together for an afternoon of live entertainment, local giveaways, food, beer and ways to support independent local journalism.

For more than four decades, Eugene Weekly has covered local news, arts, culture, food, music, politics, weirdness and the everyday stuff that makes Eugene worth arguing about. This event is our way of saying thank you to the community that keeps showing up for the paper.

Live Music

Local music and entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Meet the Weekly

Talk with Eugene Weekly staff, contributors and the people behind the paper.

Giveaways

Merch, local prizes, advertiser goodies and a few surprises.

Support local journalism

Donate, subscribe, sign up for newsletters or just remind us why this paper matters.

Food and beer

Claim 52 will be pouring beer, and food will be available from Seasoned.

Free pinball

Free pinball provided by Cascade Pinball Society.

Bring your people

This is open to the whole city. Readers, critics, fans, skeptics and curious neighbors are all welcome.

Thank You

Big thanks to Claim 52 Brewing and Seasoned for helping host Eugene Weekly Day.

Claim 52 is donating $1 from every pint sold during the event to Eugene Weekly.

Seasoned is donating $1 from every pulled pork sandwich sold during the event to Eugene Weekly.

More event details, music lineup and giveaway announcements coming soon.

Raffle

We are raffling off a chance to be on the cover of Eugene Weekly.

Enter yourself. Enter your friend. Enter your partner, your coworker, your neighbor, your favorite bartender, your bandmate, your kid, your boss, someone who deserves it, someone who would absolutely hate the attention, or someone who just feels very Eugene.

This is your shot at front-page fame in the most Eugene Weekly way possible.