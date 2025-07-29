Eugene Weekly Advertising Terms and Conditions

Effective July 2025. Applies to all classified and display advertising.

1. Payment Terms

All advertising must be paid in full prior to publication. We do not offer credit terms. Payment confirms reservation and placement.

2. Content and Ad Placement

Accuracy and Legality:

Advertisers are solely responsible for the accuracy, truthfulness, and legality of their ad content. This includes compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to laws concerning defamation, copyright, trademarks, and deceptive advertising.

Intellectual Property:

Advertisers must have the legal right to use all content submitted for publication, including logos, artwork, trademarks, and images. Eugene Weekly is not responsible for verifying ownership or usage rights.

Ad Content Guidelines:

We reserve the right to reject or request changes to ads that do not align with our editorial standards or advertising policies. This includes limits on formatting, word count, graphics, and ads that mimic editorial content. All advertorial-style content must be clearly labeled. We do not accept ads containing pets, escorts, hate speech, discrimination, or content that promotes violence, harassment, or harm toward any individual or group.

Placement and Appearance:

Ad placement, section, and size are not guaranteed unless expressly stated in writing. We reserve the right to classify, reformat, resize, or move ads as needed for layout, clarity, or space limitations. We may also reject or cancel any ad at our discretion.

3. Refunds, Cancellations, and Deadlines

Cancellations and Changes:

Requests to cancel or modify an ad must be received before the issue’s space reservation deadline. After that point, the full cost of the ad will be charged.

Refunds:

No refunds will be issued for ads canceled or changed after deadline. We do not offer refunds for early termination of multi-run ads.

4. Liability

Eugene Weekly is not liable for errors or omissions in advertising, nor for any losses, damages, or claims arising from the publication or non-publication of an ad.

If a publishing error occurs that is the fault of Eugene Weekly, our liability is limited to the cost of the ad in question. We do not offer makegoods for errors not reported before the next issue deadline.

5. Other Considerations

No Guaranteed Outcomes:

Advertising in Eugene Weekly does not guarantee results, including but not limited to sales, attendance, inquiries, or other measurable outcomes.

Terms Subject to Change:

These terms and conditions may be updated at any time. Advertisers should review the most current version prior to placing an ad.

Jurisdiction:

Any disputes arising from advertising in Eugene Weekly shall be governed by the laws of the State of Oregon and subject to the jurisdiction of courts located in Lane County.