Ending Mayhem In The Streets

Senate Bill 395 was introduced earlier this year in the Oregon Legislature in order to address the high number of fatalities of people walking and bicycling. Here are a few who were killed that brings the reality closer to home:

January 2021, a 61-year-old pedestrian was killed while walking across River Road. August 2020, a pedestrian was killed on West 7th Avenue. April 2020, a bicyclist was killed on Royal Avenue. February 2020, Sharon Rene Pritchard, 52, a pedestrian, was killed while crossing River Road. January 2019, Irene Ferguson, 70, a pedestrian, was struck and killed by a car along Hunsaker Lane.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association calculates that there were 6,590 pedestrian fatalities in 2019. In 2009, 4,302 pedestrians were killed by drivers, representing a 46 percent increase in deaths over 10 years.

Please contact state Sen. Lee Beyer, 503-986-1706, Sen.LeeBeyer@oregonlegislature.gov, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation and tell him to stop the blood bath on our roads, highways and vote for this bill.

Richard Hughes

Eugene