Still Pride

Eugene has long celebrated Pride in August rather than June. Eugene Weekly has asked why, and the reason we were most often given was so queer folks could also attend Pride celebrations in other cities and still have the time and energy for our own Pride. With at least 12,000 attendees last year, Eugene Pride has its own energy, and so this year the festival is June 28 — the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising that was a catalyst for many in the gay rights movement — and the event will be full of energy and love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community. And it’s an early summer reminder that we celebrate diversity all year. — Eugene Weekly staff

