EW Was Right On Newman

Eugene Weekly got it right endorsing Judy Newman (4/29) for the Eugene School Board. I served on the board for 18 years, and I know the importance of bringing a calm, balanced voice like Newman’s when making decisions. Newman has built strong relationships in our community and is an effective advocate for our students. That’s why I support Newman.

The most important responsibility of the board is to make sure that students are front and center, especially those that often get left out. Newman does that. She is a life-long educator. She founded EC Cares, a public education organization in Eugene that has served over 25,000 children with disabilities since 1991. She has led efforts that have brought millions of dollars in school funding to Eugene.

As the Weekly stated, “Newman’s careful and independent thinking earned her the … endorsement.” Eugene students need Newman.

Beth Gerot

Eugene