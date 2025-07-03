On Protests and Trash in Letters

A Thank You to EW

I wanted to thank you for printing your feature on gun ownership by Eve Weston (EW, 6/19) and add a bit of important information I received when I went through the Women’s Strength self-defense program offered by the Portland Police Department.

At some point during the training I asked about getting myself a gun and was told that they don’t recommend it unless you are completely certain that you would be able to “shoot to kill” in order to defend yourself. They cited statistics showing that in the vast majority of cases, when a woman resorts to a gun to defend herself from a man, she hesitates long enough for it to be seized and used against her.

I found the article quite informative, and as a lesbian, I appreciate the steps Weston suggested to safely owning a gun, in case I decide that I could indeed overcome my statistical tendencies and start “shooting center mass” when threatened with violence. I feel sure that Weston has strongly resolved that question within her own heart and will not unintentionally place herself in jeopardy in this way, but this is for others who may have not deeply considered the topic.

Safety first. Aside from neglecting that strange quirk about killing that bedevils so many women, very nice job, Eugene Weekly.

Simone Streeter

Springfield

Thanks for publishing Eve Weston’s article about being a trans woman choosing to become armed (EW, 6/19). As an older straight, white man, I’m about the last person who needs to worry that some MAGA-type person is going to decide to attack me.

But gender identity not withstanding, progressive/liberal people need to grapple with the reality that it’s not in the best interest of our species for kind, intelligent, thoughtful people, under the banner of non-violence or anti-gun ideology, to render ourselves vulnerable to being domineered, brutalized or killed by less kind, less intelligent and less thoughtful people who often choose to be fully armed.

Compounding matters, it is a daunting fact that this entire enterprise called “modern, industrialized civilization” is utterly unsustainable and will not last. At a precarious moment in human history when we desperately need bold, visionary leaders, we have nothing of the sort. We have delusional clowns and narcissistic sociopaths. So it appears that our inevitable transition to a sustainable world is going to be 90 percent involuntary.

There will be lots of anger, confusion and blame in the coming turbulent years. Though some may dread the idea, people may want to follow Weston’s example.

Robert Bolman

Eugene

In What Universe, EW?

I want to add my voice to what is no doubt a chorus of outcry about your cover on June 19. It was appalling! In what universe does the Weekly think an AR-15 is an appropriate defense weapon for any individual or group other than active military engaged in combat?

And who imagines that such a weapon of war is meant for other than slaughter?

Are you endorsing an infantile and ineffective arms race? Be assured that we are not impressed by this “mine is bigger than yours” bravado.

MB Barlow

Eugene

A Special ‘Thanks’ to Doyle Srader

On behalf of the 6,000,000 Americans who participated in the recent No Kings rally and march, a note of gratitude to Doyle Srader (EW, 6/26) for setting us misguided souls straight. Until your column, we were blithely unaware we were playing right into Trump’s hands. And on a personal note, thanks for convincing me that the release of many ICE detainees after massive community protests was merely a coincidence, and that the Tesla takedown protests had nothing to do with Elon Musk’s early DOGE departure. Again, mea stupido culpa.

In seriousness, Srader’s argument that public protest is ineffectual because it entrenches the MAGA base completely misses the point. By Srader’s reasoning, the 1963 March on Washington organizers should have called it off for fear of entrenching George Wallace and Bull Connor supporters.

In truth, opposing Trump’s well-worn entitlement/grievance/scapegoating playbook takes every tool in our kit. According to the experts, when a community engenders awareness, engagement, and shared values by screaming a collective “No,” it is building the most effective bulwark against authoritarianism. Indeed, the effectiveness of public protest is largely because it shines an outsized light on the issues at hand, an irony that Srader somehow missed in submitting a public opinion piece bemoaning public protest.

Maybe next time Srader can try crawling out from behind his desk and joining us in the streets. It’s serious work, but you’re right, we’re gonna have fun doing it.

Howard Newman

Eugene

Have You Given Up?

Welcome to the Acquiescence Hotline. We thank you for your impatience. Please listen carefully as our menu has recently changed. For apathy, press 1. For capitulation, press 2. If you’d like to leave a message about the stupidity of protest, press 3. Operators from Women’s Suffrage, the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement are standing by. For quality assurance your call will absolutely be monitored and recorded.

Rebecca McCroskey

Eugene

