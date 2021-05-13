Vote Steve Mital For LCC Board Zone 5

I served with Steve Mital as an EWEB commissioner for four years and found his approach to be level headed and community minded. He doesn’t shy away from hard questions and has created innovative programs and partnerships that have made a major difference in the lives of community members. He values quality, but also recognizes and advocates for affordability. He guided the utility to revamp programs to be more effective with lower cost. I have no doubt that Steve would bring that same passion and vigor to the Lane Community College Board.

He is personable to work with and has a good sense of humor, making the most wonky conversations inviting and engaging. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Mital for LCC Board Zone 5

Sonya Carlson

Eugene