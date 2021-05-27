Stop Exempting Polluters

Will the human herd turn in time to save itself from falling over the climate cliff?

Over the next four months we have an opportunity to influence Oregon’s regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for an 80 percent reduction of GHGs by 2050. The Department of Environmental Quality’s current plan exempts the industry that produces 50 percent of Oregon’s climate pollution. The six fossil (mostly fracked) gas power plants in Oregon will be exempt from being counted in the emissions.

Really?

If you think the gas plants’ emissions should be counted and regulated, and you have a little time, I’d like to invite you to join our 350 Eugene Fracked Gas Resistance Campaign. Send an email to FrackedGasResistance@350eugene.org to get started.

Our team plans to work with a strong statewide coalition to educate our communities and influence decision makers. No one else is going to save us. We can work together to save ourselves.

Debra McGee

Eugene